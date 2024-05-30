Epic Shanghai School Battle of the Bands this Weekend!

Battle of the Bands 2024 is an invitation to all teenagers who love rock music and are willing to pursue their dreams. An opportunity for them to stand on a bigger stage and make more people hear them.

Head along to hear some 20+ school bands vie for the top spot in Shanghai.

This is not only a competition of music, though, but also a feast of rock'n'roll, a carnival for the youth. Here, you will meet like-minded music lovers.

Let's take a look at the bands who will be hitting the stage and giving it their all...

Jellypops



Wellington College International Shanghai

Jellypops is the latest addition to the Wellington line up of diverse student bands. They’re young, fresh and extremely enthusiastic. Talented lead singer, Elaine’s voice has the quality to charm any mean talent show judge, watch this space!

Elaine Liong Kee - voice; George Sun - drums; Mia Teng - keyboard; Evelina Tkachenko - bass guitar; Lucas Zhang - acoustic guitar.



Yinyang Fish



Kang Chiao International School

Blending fusion, jazz, funk, and R&B styles, Yinyang Fish is a stable band has been together for six years and boasts extensive performance experience.

Wings of Music



Shanghai SMIC Private School

Wings of Music is composed of six music-loving fourth graders from Shanghai SMIC Private School.

The Dark Wolves



Dipont Huayao Collegiate School in Kunshan

The Dark Wolves from the Dipont Huayao Collegiate School in Kunshan blend alternative, punk rock styles.

Singers Kris, Regina and Gwen fascinate the audience by their eccentric vocals and stage presence; Jinyi's electric guitar shreds through the mix, adding a vigorous edge; Jayden's guitar provides depth of harmony; Bowen's piano keys and Mia's keyboard are full of melody; Eric's bass slot anchors each song; Cherry's drums drive the rhythm.

Get ready for rock'n'roll!

Go On



The band was formed in 2022 and is named Go On, signifying positivity and striving for excellence. The band consists of drums, lead guitar, rhythm guitar, and bass.

They have two original songs, 'Where Are Your Eyes' and 'You Are My Little Star,' and have participated in several invited performances previously.

They won first place in the preliminary round of the national competition 'This Is Singer' and placed in the top 10 in the finals.

STAR



STAR is an international-style student band exploring the vibrant world of music, known in Chinese as 'Sida Band.'

Currently, the band consists of nine fifth and sixth graders from renowned bilingual private schools in Shanghai.

They are committed to using classical music and acoustic instruments as their foundation, while exploring exceptional musicality and innovative fusion of music styles and tones.

The Crickets Band



Huili School

The Crickets were founded in April 2023, and consists entirely of students from Huili School Shanghai.

Since its inception, the band has performed in numerous school and external events, including: NetEase 'Young Stage' Youth Music Event National Top 50 Bands; Qiantan Taikoo Li Huili Arts Exhibition Opening Ceremony; Huili Summer Concert; CEIBS Alumni Future Education Forum and Charity Gala; Midi Band Musician Competition Children's Group National Top 12; Huili Dragon Fruit Music Festival; the inaugural HotMi Park Family Music Festival; and the Bundicat Zhonggeng Warm Winter Music Festival.

Storm Echoes



Dehong International Chinese School

Storm Echoes is composed of four 11-year-old elementary school students: a lead vocalist, a guitarist, a keyboardist, and a drummer.

They have a love for rock and pop music, and have performed multiple times at school anniversary events, showcasing their extraordinary musical talent and youthful energy.

The Tigers



NAIS Pudong

Get ready to rock with Nord Anglia International School Shanghai Pudong The Tigers band, the dynamic sound of youth rebellion and musical passion!

This energetic band is set to shake up the scene with their electrifying mix of classic rock vibes and contemporary flair.

Meet the members: Lorna Skelding, the soulful voice and lead guitar; Paton Peng who brings melodies to life; Wei Rui Qian, laying down infectious grooves on bass; Linus Li, the leader of the band and also the powerhouse behind the drum kit, driving the band forward with unstoppable energy; and Jessica Wong, the master of keys and sonic wizardry, adding depth and texture to their unforgettable sound.

Together, they bring the spirit of rock'n'roll alive on stage. From school auditoriums to local venues, they ignite a frenzy of excitement wherever they play, leaving audiences buzzing with adrenaline and craving more.

Join the journey with The Tigers as they unleash their music and ignite the spirit of rock in every listener!

Paper Mache

Wellington College International Shanghai

Paper Mache is a relatively new high school girls’ band, led by guitarist Zahara.

Lead singer Lily’s dark, melancholic voice tone and their attraction to older indie rock tunes make these girls a truly unique group, not to be missed.

Zahara Greener - guitar; Jennifer Hong - drums; Lily Xu - voice; Evelyn Yu - bass guitar; Josie Zhao - keyboard.

Anonymity

Wellington College International Shanghai

Anonymity was originally founded by drummer Daniel and with the current line-up they have been working together since September 2023. They regularly feature at school events as well as external venues.

Their extensive repertoire covers some pop and rock classics of the 2000s and they are a real favorite of many middle school kids, who find Nicolas’ rapping especially cool.

Daniel Brambilla - drums, keyboard; India Eldred - voice; Marcus Li - drums, keyboard; Benjamin Mitford-Beran - voice; Nicolas Sanchez - voice; Alex Tkachenko - bass guitar; David Yang - acoustic guitar.

Punky Custard

Wellington College International Shanghai

Punky Custard is a four-piece band, founded by bass player, Dylan, who’s the real driving force behind the success of this group.

Singer Lucy is a shining star, with a repertoire ranging from jazz and musical theatre to hard rock.

The band covers some upbeat pop-rock numbers and is a real crowd-pleaser.

Dylan Chen - bass guitar; Joseph Huang - electric guitar; Lucy Lau - voice; Dalen Li - drums.

YWIES Rock Band

YWIES Shanghai Lingang



YWIES Rock Band is a group with four guitarists, three drummers, bass, keys and vocals. The band is inspired by bands such as Arctic Monkeys, Weezer and Beastie Boys.

Endless Summer

Endless Summer members are uniquely talented, bringing together elite students from different schools and grades. They met by chance during a jam session and instantly clicked.

The band's style primarily focuses on improvisation, rhythm & blues, and pop music. The lineup includes keyboards, dual guitars, bass, drums, and vocals.

7th Sense

7th Sense band consists of six members with an average age of 13 years old. All of them share the same passion for music.

Though coming from different schools, they performed together – be at a charity event or just a simple jamming sessions.

Band Aid

Western International School of Shanghai



Band Aid is a group of Grade 10 students from Western International School of Shanghai. Music plays an essential role in their lives, allowing them to be more connected with each other through the power of music.

Echo



Western International School of Shanghai

The band Echo features Zuzanna as the main vocalist, Damian and Bella on the guitar, Berlin on the bass and finally Aidan on the drums.

They will be playing 'Heart-Shaped Box' by Nirvana, 'Dani California' by Red Hot Chili Peppers and 'Hysteria' by Muse.

High Play

Guanghua

The Guanghua Grade 6 student band High Play are newly formed... and a new force to be reckoned with!

Band Unheaval

Shanghai Starriver Bilingual School

Formed in 2023, Band Unheaval consists of five 13-year-olds. Their music is unique, blending rock, pop, and electronic elements.

Band Unheaval believes that just as the concept of entropy in physics represents the natural evolution of a system towards disorder, their music can break conventions and create endless possibilities and surprises.

Satan's Kiss

Dehong International Chinese School

An old school thrash metal band from Shanghai Dehong. They have a special preference for Megadeth. Possibly the most wild and energetic band on this list!

Cleavus

WLSA

A self-organized band from WLSA inspired by avant-garde rock, brimming with creativity and energy!

Battle of the Bands 2024

Battle of the Bands 2024 takes place this Saturday from 12 noon at 31 Park at New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center.

Presented by New Bund 31 and Rolling Music, in collaboration with School of Rock the musical, it is free entry – head along to rock out!

Sat June 1, 12-6pm; Free Entry

31 Park at New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号，近东育路