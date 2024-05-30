'School of Rock' the Musical Hits Shanghai!

Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!









Come along for the ride as Dewey turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

With a new score from Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and book by Julian Fellowes, School of Rock the musical is sensationally performed live by the production’s young actors every night.

This is show for rock fans of all ages – a chance to enjoy the incredible cast showing an amazing mastery of their instruments live... and with roof-raising energy. Check out the video below!

Tickets

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路