20 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2024 Guangzhou Guide

On May 30, the much-anticipated Michelin Guide Guangzhou 2024 was unveiled, spotlighting the city's top culinary stars.

This year's guide dazzles with 105 extraordinary restaurants: 3 with Two Michelin Stars, 17 with One Michelin Star, 41 Bib Gourmand favorites, and 44 Michelin-Selected gems.

The event also celebrated standout individuals with three special awards: the Michelin Young Chef Award, the Service Award, and the exciting Sommelier Award.



Big shoutouts go to Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine, Taian Table, and Jiang by Chef Fei, all keeping their coveted Two Michelin Stars.

These dining destinations wow with their perfect blend of amazing cooking techniques and cutting-edge creativity.

This year marks the 7th edition of the Michelin Guide in Guangzhou and introduces the exciting new Michelin Green Star, which celebrates restaurants with exceptional sustainability practices.

Yong, a One Michelin Star restaurant, received the very first Michelin Green Star in Guangzhou.



Making waves, Yu Garden snagged its first One Michelin Star, while 16 other star-studded establishments held their ground.

The guide also introduces 2 new Bib Gourmand picks and 4 fresh entries in the Michelin-Selected category.

Notably, a whopping number of 14 restaurants lost their Michelin-Selected honors, and 3 restaurants are now out of the Bib Gourmand listing.

Three special awards recognize remarkable talent.

Yongsheng LI from One Michelin Star restaurant Yu Yue Heen clinched the prestigious Michelin Young Chef Award.



Christian Royce ROMMESWINKEL from Michelin-Selected restaurant The Attic dazzled with the Service Award for his heartfelt dedication and charm.



The Michelin Sommelier Award in Guangzhou went to Hao LEUNG from Michelin-Selected restaurant Chōwa, honoring his top-notch expertise in wine service.



Check out the full list of winners and honorees here.

The Full List



Two Stars

“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”



One Star

“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”



Bib Gourmand Restaurants

“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”

MICHELIN-Selected Restaurant

“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”

