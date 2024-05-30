  1. home
  2. Articles

20 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2024 Guangzhou Guide

By Billy Jiang, May 30, 2024

0 0

On May 30, the much-anticipated Michelin Guide Guangzhou 2024 was unveiled, spotlighting the city's top culinary stars.

This year's guide dazzles with 105 extraordinary restaurants: 3 with Two Michelin Stars, 17 with One Michelin Star, 41 Bib Gourmand favorites, and 44 Michelin-Selected gems.

Michlin-Guide-GZ---02.jpg

The event also celebrated standout individuals with three special awards: the Michelin Young Chef Award, the Service Award, and the exciting Sommelier Award.

Big shoutouts go to Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine, Taian Table, and Jiang by Chef Fei, all keeping their coveted Two Michelin Stars.

These dining destinations wow with their perfect blend of amazing cooking techniques and cutting-edge creativity.

This year marks the 7th edition of the Michelin Guide in Guangzhou and introduces the exciting new Michelin Green Star, which celebrates restaurants with exceptional sustainability practices.

Michlin-Guide-GZ---010.jpg

Yong, a One Michelin Star restaurant, received the very first Michelin Green Star in Guangzhou.

Making waves, Yu Garden snagged its first One Michelin Star, while 16 other star-studded establishments held their ground.

The guide also introduces 2 new Bib Gourmand picks and 4 fresh entries in the Michelin-Selected category.

Notably, a whopping number of 14 restaurants lost their Michelin-Selected honors, and 3 restaurants are now out of the Bib Gourmand listing.

Three special awards recognize remarkable talent.

Michlin-Guide-GZ---05.jpg

Yongsheng LI from One Michelin Star restaurant Yu Yue Heen clinched the prestigious Michelin Young Chef Award.

Michlin-Guide-GZ---07.jpg

Christian Royce ROMMESWINKEL from Michelin-Selected restaurant The Attic dazzled with the Service Award for his heartfelt dedication and charm.

Michlin-Guide-GZ---06.jpg

The Michelin Sommelier Award in Guangzhou went to Hao LEUNG from Michelin-Selected restaurant Chōwa, honoring his top-notch expertise in wine service.

Check out the full list of winners and honorees here.

The Full List

Two Stars

Michlin-Guide-GZ---09.jpg

“Excellent cuisine, worth a detour.”

One Star

Michlin-Guide-GZ---08.jpg

“High quality cooking, worth a stop.”

Bib Gourmand Restaurants

Michlin-Guide-GZ---04.jpg

“Fantastic cooking for RMB200 or less.”

MICHELIN-Selected Restaurant

Michlin-Guide-GZ---03.jpg

“Good cooking. Fresh ingredients, capably prepared: simply a good meal.”

Michelin Guide Michelin Guide Guangzhou Guangzhou

more news

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2024

Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2024

Be cool this summer!

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Love is in the Air! Where to Celebrate 520 in Guangzhou

Your love is better than ice cream!

31 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Updated! Where to Celebrate Mother's Day 2024 in Guangzhou

Enjoy a fun and filled-with-love Mother's Day!

26 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Enjoy great events and offers from our editor's picks!

Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito Crafts New Menu for Bulgari Hotels

Three-Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito brings his legendary culinary touch to the new spring menu at Bulgari Hotel Beijing and Bulgari Hotel Shanghai.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

16 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This May in Shenzhen

5 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Summer

Chinese Hotels May No Longer Refuse Foreigners

Your Selective Art & Cultural Destination in Macao

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Epic Shanghai School Battle of the Bands this Weekend!

Epic Shanghai School Battle of the Bands this Weekend!

'School of Rock' the Musical Hits Shanghai!

'School of Rock' the Musical Hits Shanghai!

20 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2024 Guangzhou Guide

20 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in 2024 Guangzhou Guide

38 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

38 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

23 Awesome Upcoming Events

23 Awesome Upcoming Events

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives