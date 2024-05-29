  1. home
Chuan Spa at Cordis, Hong Kong Presents Chuan Global Wellness Week in June

By That's GBA, May 29, 2024

In celebration of Global Wellness Day on June 8, 2024, award-winning Chuan Spa at Cordis, Hong Kong, is delighted to offer a variety of complimentary wellness and fitness activities to guests from June 8 to 14, 2024, with a goal to provide urbanites with the opportunity to nourish their mind and body. In echo with this year's theme #MagentaNature, a Chuan Breathing Ritual session will be kicking off the programme globally to immerse yourself in nature, followed by a week filled with invigorating activities and soul-nourishing events designed to promote well-being and guide guests towards a renewed sense of balance and vitality.

Christy-Tang-Singing-Bowl-by-Christy-Tang.jpg

Chuan Global Wellness Week – 8 to 14 June 2024

Chuan Spa will arrange a series of wellness activities from June 8 to 14, 2024, the week-long programme highlights include the Sip & Paint with Eve Bliss co-host with Eve Bliss, a local wellness lifestyle brand (June 12), relieving Singing Bowl Class by certified wellness trainers, Queenie (June 9) and Christy (June 13), as well as Yoga Class by Winnie on June 11. 

13361471389344215.jpg

Chuan Global Wellness Week 2024 Program

All of the above activities are provided for hotel guests on a complimentary basis and are open to the public as well. For a more rejuvenating experience, all participants can enjoy Cordis' wellness facilities at Health Club, which is located on the 41st floor overlooking the panoramic skyline views of urban scenery, on the participating day. A Wellness Gift will also be given to each participant, including one HKD300 coupon and two sets of Five Elements Tea per participant. Advance reservation is required on a first-come-first-served basis via the hotel's official Facebook platform (https://www.facebook.com/cordishk) .

Sip-Paint-with-Eve-Bliss.jpg

All fitness classes and wellness gifts provided by Chuan Spa are available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Chuan Global Wellness Week 

June 8 - 16, 2024

For Reservations: +852-3552 3510

Chuan Spa, Level 41, Cordis, Hong Kong, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

[All images courtesy of Cordis, Hong Kong]

