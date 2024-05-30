14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended
Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse
Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!
Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.
Available from May 2024
For Reservations: +86-15820446962
Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian
Special Offer from Birol Bistronomy
Embark on a culinary adventure with Chef Birol's authentic Turkish cuisine! Enjoy succulent steaks, flavorful mezzes, fresh salads, stone oven specialties, sizzling grills, and mouthwatering kebabs.
Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.
Available from May 2024
For Reservations: +86-17318034968
Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan
Food & Drink
Bramosa Day Special
Introducing DUTCH VLAMMETJES – spicy, crispy, and authentically Dutch! Savor the taste of Netherlands street food with these savory fried snacks, served with sweet chili sauce. Pair this delicious treat with 6 bottles of ice-cold Heineken for only RMB270. Don't miss out on this perfect combo!
Every Friday, from May 2024
For Reservations: +86-19926809043
Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian
Super Burger Friday
Enjoy up to 25% off on all burgers, sandwiches and rolls! Don't miss out on this special offer on your favorite choice of food at Salt & Talk!
Every Friday, from May 2024
For Reservations: +86755-2165 9635
Salt & Talk, Shop 116, C Block, Sea World, Nanshan
Cocktail Party at Hilton Shekou
This event is organized by the InterNations organization, a worldwide expat organization. You can register for InterNations online; it's free. Come and join us. www.internations.org. Locals from all over are welcome; there is no need to be an expat to join.
June 1, from 7pm
To Register: www.internations.org/event/promotion/details/1052145
Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai, No.1177 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan
Ibiza Summer Bash at BAIA
Join us for the ultimate Ibiza Summer Bash at BAIA! Entry after 8pm is RMB80, which includes one free drink. Dress code: All White. Don't miss out on a night of fun, food, and fantastic vibes! Come early as entry will be limited.
June 1, 5pm - late
For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890
BAIA, No.303 Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan
Music
Let's "Flash Back" - GEMINI 2024 Tour
Eighteen years ago, "we" were solitary stars. Love's flash, like a lightning bolt through the dark night, fused the frequencies of sound, the waveforms of images, and enchanting tales into one. From then on, GEMINI swiftly followed, each song embodying the passage of time, the journey of years.
May 31, 2024
For Reservations: +86-13326946955
Hou Live, B112A KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Avenue, Futian
Nürnberg China Tour 2024
Nürnberg is a post-punk duo formed in Minsk, Belarus, in 2016, comprising Yury Luhautsou (vocals, bass, synthesizers) and Aleh Sautin (guitar). Their artistic vision is deeply rooted in the melancholic essence of post-Soviet urban landscapes, echoing the lineage of 1980s British post-punk/new wave/coldwave.
May 31, 2024
For Reservations: +86-15217308683
Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian
Peter and the Wolf
"Peter and the Wolf" was created in 1936 by the Soviet composer Sergei Prokofiev for the Moscow Central Children's Theatre. Its purpose was to compose a classical music piece suitable for school-age children to cultivate their musical taste from an early age. Nearly a century later, this work remains a classic in children's music worldwide.
June 1, 2024
For Tickets: +86755-2165 1175
Mountain View Theater, 3/F, Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Nanshan
Over the Rainbow
LONG PLAY Jazz Theater Vol.18 presents "Over the Rainbow" on June 1. Somewhere over the rainbow. The sky is blue. And the dreams you dare to dream. One day I'll wish upon a star. And wake up deep in the clouds behind me. Birds flying over the rainbow. That's where you'll find me...
June 1, from 9.30pm
For Reservations: +86-18681535010
Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan
Arts
SAME - Chen Man Photography Exhibition
Renowned for her unique perspective and artistic insight, Chen Man is a distinguished photographer and visual artist in contemporary Chinese art. This exhibition, themed around the iconic slogan "Once you come, you are a Shenzhen person," emphasizes our shared destiny regardless of nationality, skin color, hometown, or ethnicity. It not only offers a visual revolution but also promotes ecological awareness and sustainable development.
Until June 15, 2024
Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua
Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6
Migration - China Contemporary Art Exhibition
The exhibition is jointly planned by three curators, Hu Bin, You Jiang, and Sun Cui. It brings together 15 domestic artists and an art group, and nearly 40 exhibited works involving various forms such as paintings, photography, installations, and participatory activity projects. It presents the independent thinking and artistic style of contemporary artists in the context of globalization.
Until June 30, 2024
Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua
Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6
Again Till No End - Andy Warhol Art Work Exhibition
As Shenzhen's most extensive showcase of Andy Warhol's original works, this exhibition highlights the enigmatic artist's masterpieces. Centered on the theme "Again Till No End," it explores and reveals Warhol's artistic philosophy of repetition and its profound impact. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of this iconic figure.
Until July 10, 2024
CR Art Space, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan
Near Exit G, Houhai Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 11
Timeless Beauty - Jades from Zhou Dynasty
Jade, the most beautiful of stones, essence of mountains and rivers. The Zhou people imbued rituals into these artifacts, carving a unique jade culture. After thousands of years of being nourished by the earth, 113 exquisite jade pieces (sets) have finally arrived before us. Experience the artistry and heritage of these timeless treasures.
Until September 1, 2024
Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan
Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12
