14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Special Offer from Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available from May 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian

Special Offer from Birol Bistronomy



Embark on a culinary adventure with Chef Birol's authentic Turkish cuisine! Enjoy succulent steaks, flavorful mezzes, fresh salads, stone oven specialties, sizzling grills, and mouthwatering kebabs.



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Available from May 2024

For Reservations: +86-17318034968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Food & Drink

Bramosa Day Special

Introducing DUTCH VLAMMETJES – spicy, crispy, and authentically Dutch! Savor the taste of Netherlands street food with these savory fried snacks, served with sweet chili sauce. Pair this delicious treat with 6 bottles of ice-cold Heineken for only RMB270. Don't miss out on this perfect combo!



Every Friday, from May 2024

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

Super Burger Friday



Enjoy up to 25% off on all burgers, sandwiches and rolls! Don't miss out on this special offer on your favorite choice of food at Salt & Talk!



Every Friday, from May 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2165 9635

Salt & Talk, Shop 116, C Block, Sea World, Nanshan

Cocktail Party at Hilton Shekou



This event is organized by the InterNations organization, a worldwide expat organization. You can register for InterNations online; it's free. Come and join us. www.internations.org. Locals from all over are welcome; there is no need to be an expat to join.



June 1, from 7pm

To Register: www.internations.org/event/promotion/details/1052145

Hilton Shenzhen Shekou Nanhai, No.1177 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Ibiza Summer Bash at BAIA



Join us for the ultimate Ibiza Summer Bash at BAIA! Entry after 8pm is RMB80, which includes one free drink. Dress code: All White. Don't miss out on a night of fun, food, and fantastic vibes! Come early as entry will be limited.

June 1, 5pm - late

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No.303 Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Road, Nanshan

Music

Let's "Flash Back" - GEMINI 2024 Tour



Eighteen years ago, "we" were solitary stars. Love's flash, like a lightning bolt through the dark night, fused the frequencies of sound, the waveforms of images, and enchanting tales into one. From then on, GEMINI swiftly followed, each song embodying the passage of time, the journey of years.



May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13326946955

Hou Live, B112A KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Avenue, Futian

Nürnberg China Tour 2024



Nürnberg is a post-punk duo formed in Minsk, Belarus, in 2016, comprising Yury Luhautsou (vocals, bass, synthesizers) and Aleh Sautin (guitar). Their artistic vision is deeply rooted in the melancholic essence of post-Soviet urban landscapes, echoing the lineage of 1980s British post-punk/new wave/coldwave.



May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

Peter and the Wolf



"Peter and the Wolf" was created in 1936 by the Soviet composer Sergei Prokofiev for the Moscow Central Children's Theatre. Its purpose was to compose a classical music piece suitable for school-age children to cultivate their musical taste from an early age. Nearly a century later, this work remains a classic in children's music worldwide.



June 1, 2024

For Tickets: +86755-2165 1175

Mountain View Theater, 3/F, Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Nanshan

Over the Rainbow



LONG PLAY Jazz Theater Vol.18 presents "Over the Rainbow" on June 1. Somewhere over the rainbow. The sky is blue. And the dreams you dare to dream. One day I'll wish upon a star. And wake up deep in the clouds behind me. Birds flying over the rainbow. That's where you'll find me...



June 1, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-18681535010

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Road, Nanshan

Arts

SAME - Chen Man Photography Exhibition

Renowned for her unique perspective and artistic insight, Chen Man is a distinguished photographer and visual artist in contemporary Chinese art. This exhibition, themed around the iconic slogan "Once you come, you are a Shenzhen person," emphasizes our shared destiny regardless of nationality, skin color, hometown, or ethnicity. It not only offers a visual revolution but also promotes ecological awareness and sustainable development.



Until June 15, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Migration - China Contemporary Art Exhibition



The exhibition is jointly planned by three curators, Hu Bin, You Jiang, and Sun Cui. It brings together 15 domestic artists and an art group, and nearly 40 exhibited works involving various forms such as paintings, photography, installations, and participatory activity projects. It presents the independent thinking and artistic style of contemporary artists in the context of globalization.



Until June 30, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No. 30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Again Till No End - Andy Warhol Art Work Exhibition

As Shenzhen's most extensive showcase of Andy Warhol's original works, this exhibition highlights the enigmatic artist's masterpieces. Centered on the theme "Again Till No End," it explores and reveals Warhol's artistic philosophy of repetition and its profound impact. Don't miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in the world of this iconic figure.



Until July 10, 2024

CR Art Space, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan South Road, Nanshan

Near Exit G, Houhai Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 11

Timeless Beauty - Jades from Zhou Dynasty



Jade, the most beautiful of stones, essence of mountains and rivers. The Zhou people imbued rituals into these artifacts, carving a unique jade culture. After thousands of years of being nourished by the earth, 113 exquisite jade pieces (sets) have finally arrived before us. Experience the artistry and heritage of these timeless treasures.



Until September 1, 2024

Nanshan Museum, No.2093 Nanshan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Taoyuan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1/12

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: