23 Awesome Upcoming Events

Fork’s Steak Promotion

Improve your summer dining experience with Fork’s mouthwatering tender steaks. Special deals include the ‘Grilled Australian Ribeye 600g’ discounted from RMB488RMB to RMB298RMB, the ‘Grilled Australian T-bone Steak 800g’ discounted from RMB988 to RMB428 and their ‘Grilled Australian Tomahawk 1000g’ discounted from RMB1,288 to RMB688. All these options are suitable for 2-3 people.

Fork by TRB, No.9 Yangfang Hutong, Dongcheng.

N-Terrace BBQ Party

Enjoy special BBQ and drink deals at N-Terrace.

Sunday-Friday: 5.30-9.30pm, Saturday: 4-9.30pm, Closed Mondays.

N-Terrace, NUO Hotel Beijing, No. 2A Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang.

Wild Mushrooms Sunday Brunch Special

June 2/9/23/30, 11.30am-3pm

RMB588/person

N’Joy, NUO Hotel Beijing, No. 2A Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang.

Greenfish’s Summer Delicacies at the Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street

Summer is coming, and the delicious flavors of the season are at Greenfish Restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street. The newly launched Summer Menu dishes such ‘Bamboo Shoots with Scallion Oil’, ‘Luffa Seedling with Razor Clam’, ‘Deep-Boiled Duck Soup with Dried Scallop and Bamboo Fungus’, and ‘Steamed Pedal Fish with Yellow Pepper Sauce and Pickle Meat Sauce’.

These dishes are made with fresh ingredients and unique cooking techniques, adding a delightful touch to the flavors of summer and providing guests with a distinctive summer dining experience.

Greenfish, Ritz-Carlton Beijing, Financial Street, No.1 Jin Cheng Fang East Street, Financial Street, Xicheng.

Empark Prime Hotel Beijing’s Seasonal Menu

Empark Prime Hotel Beijing’s signature Chinese restaurant showcases Beijing and Huaiyang cuisine with a twist. Helmed by Chef Jia Bangmin, the menu uses locally sourced, seasonal ingredients to create a feast with rich and diverse flavors.

One of the highlights of their menu is the Sea Cucumbers, which are considered one of the ‘Eight Treasures of the Sea’. These delicacies are abundant in multiple trace elements that offer numerous health benefits. To enhance its nutritional value and taste, their skilled chefs prepare it by combining it with red quinoa sourced from high mountains.

Lunch: 11.30am-2pm

Dinner:5.30-9pm

Empark Prime Hotel Beijing, No.2 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng.

‘Sparkle Above the Cloud’ Voss Afternoon Tea

China World Summit Wing, Beijing and Voss are collaborating to present the ‘Sparkle Above the Cloud’ afternoon tea. Savour a fresh summer afternoon tea inspired by Voss fruity sparkling water while overlooking the Beijing skyline at the Lounge. They encourage guests to bedazzled and reuse their Voss bottles to support ESG initiative and protect the environment.

June 1 through July 31, 2-6pm.

RMB798/2 people

The Lounge, China World Summit Wing Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Ave, Chaoyang.

Sea-licious Dinner Buffet at Café Royal of NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort

A feast of sea delights that is a tantalizing choice for stirring up summer cravings!

June 1-8 (Available on Fridays and Saturdays only)

June 9 - August 18 (Available every night)

August 19-31 (Available on Fridays and Saturdays only)

RMB338/person and RMB 170 per kid ages 3-11

Reservations: 010-5732 6330

Café Royal, 1F NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Beijing.

Dragon Boat Festival Rice Dumpling Gift Boxes at JIA Chinese Restaurant of NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort



Dragon Boat Festival is approaching, will you pick the fragrant sweet and rice dumplings or the flavorful salty rice dumplings? No matter which one you choose, the Universal Beijing Resort has them all in the Dragon Boat Festival gift boxes. Five selected flavors of rice dumplings, both savory and sweet, satisfying multiple cravings at once and taking you on an authentic Chinese flavor journey!



Until June 10

RMB98/box

JIA Chinese Restaurant, 1F NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Beijing.

Bee+ Brunch at Char Bar & Grill

The InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun’s ‘Bee+ Brunch’ has been upgraded to indulge you with a unique feast for the taste buds. The menu of Bee+ Brunch offers a wide selection of rare honeys sourced from all over the world that are carefully curated and cleverly matched to infuse each dish with a unique sweet and rich layer.

The seafood platter is the opening act of Bee+ Brunch, featuring a selection of top seafood ingredients such as Gillardeau oysters, scallops and black tiger shrimp. The main course features prime beef tenderloin, lightly seared in a pan. It’s a unique dining experience to add a sweet and romantic touch to your weekend!

Saturdays & Sundays, 11.30am-2.30pm

5 courses set RMB428/person

Char Bar & Grill, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang.

Dim Sum at Ying Chinese

As we step into a vibrant summer, Ying Chinese presents a unique dim sum buffet that highlights classic Cantonese flavors to bring you a unique taste experience. With over 50 types of hand-made dim sum dishes there is something for everyone.



Saturday & Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB288/person

Ying Chinese, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang.

Beersmith’s New Menu

Come check out three new craft beers and Beersmith’s new food menu this June! Beersmith fresh pours include the Golden Ale 2.0, the Litchi Saison, and the Funny Farm Super Saison. Their new food menu is bursting with exciting new dishes – now also available in half portions. All dishes come with beer pairing suggestions that are carefully curated by their brew master.

Beersmith, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang.

Fu Chun Ju’s ‘Sense of Dim Sum’

Michelin-starred restaurant Fu Chun Ju delites with its "Dim Sum Selection" lunch set that offers an array of Cantonese dim sum and select dishes.

The set features over 20 classic dim sum treats, each handmade with meticulous care and craftsmanship by their culinary team. From the exquisite ‘Crab Roe Siu Mai’ to the delicate ‘Handmade Shrimp Dumplings’, they have mastered the nostalgic flavors of Cantonese tradition.

Until June 30

Fu Chun Ju, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, No.1 Wangfujing Street, Dongcheng.

Comptoirs de France Introduces New Summer Products

Comptoirs de France is launching new lines of breads, desserts and drinks to celebrate the beginning of summer. Their new dessert series integrates classic French Madeleine recipes with healthy Chinese ingredients including black sesame and red dates. Anyone who purchases the new Madeleine series will enjoy half price off a second set.

Their new drinks include lemon, peach and green grape fizzes that are the perfect refreshment for a hot summer afternoon!

Available at all Comptoirs de France locations in Beijing.

FEAST Presents a Summer BBQ Brunch

Award-winning FEAST (Food by EAST) is offering a semi-buffet style brunch every weekend in June and July. The new brunch will include a variety of BBQ flavors from Asia, South America and more.

There will also be fresh seafood and a salad bar with a variety of seasonal vegetables. You can also enjoy unlimited drinks including prosecco, red and white wine, craft beers, tea, coffee and soft drinks. They also have a kid’s corner and special deals for your little ones!

Every Saturday and Sunday through July, 11.30am-3pm

RMB398/person

Kids 7-12: RMB199

Free for kids 6 and under

Reservations: +86 10 8414 9820

FEAST, EAST Beijing, No.22 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang.

Bellota’s Business Lunch Special

Bellota’s Business Lunch is an incredible deal including a starter such as a Spanish tuna salad, a main course with options including grilled beef tenderloin and spaghetti Bolognese, a carrot cake for dessert and a glass of house wine or tea and coffee.

RMB98/person

Bellota Spanish Restaurant, Pinnacle Plaza, No.882 Xinyuan First Road, Shunyi.

Celebrations Return at YUN Summer Lounge

The Peninsula Beijing’s beautiful rooftop terrace, YUN Summer Lounge, reopens for the season with hand-crafted cocktails and exquisite lite bites such as their Wagyu beef slider. Enjoy their premium cocktails and set menu options with a gorgeous view of the city.

YUN Summer Lounge, Peninsula Beijing, No.8 Goldfish Lane, Dongcheng.

The Ritz-Carlton Opens Their Newly Renovated Garden

The Ritz-Carlton Beijing upgraded their outdoor garden with a brand-new heart-shaped lawn. As one of the few outdoor venues in CBD area, the luxurious garden is the perfect spot for private events.

With the upgrade of new garden, The Ritz-Carlton Beijing is offering two package deals. For ‘The Leisure Gathering’ is a customized package starting from RMB598/person with a minimum of 40 people. ‘The Marriage Proposal’ package is for guests who would like to commemorate the moment in their romantic garden, with prices starting at RMB28,888 with a maximum of 30 people.

For more details, please contact: +86 010 5908 8948 or +86 010 5908 8906.

The Ritz-Carlton Garden, The Ritz-Carlton Beijing, No.83A Jianguo Road, Chaoyang.

Funky DJ Night at Beersmith

Enjoy beers to some funky beats from Soul Shake and DJ Kitchen at Beersmith.

May 30 & June 1, 8pm-2am

Free entry

Beersmith, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang.

Popasuda at Dada



Back by popular demand, Skinny Brown returns to Dada Beijing for one last Popasuda party! Expect a lot of African House and Bass, along with heavy Brazilian Baile Funk, South African GQOM, custom Reggae Dubplates, and some tasteful Dancehall. It'll be DJ Skinny Brown on the decks for the full night, so be ready for floor-filling sounds with a massive dose of culture.

June 1, 10pm-late

Free before 10.30pm, RMB50 after 10.30pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang.

Natural Flavors: Hip Hop Party

Enjoy the hip hop beats of DJs Nasty-Ray, Fat-J and Shyroc on the rooftop at Migas Mercado.

June 1, 10.30pm-3am

Early Bird: RMB100

Door: RMB150

Migas Mercado, 7F north zone of China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Street, Chaoyang.

Zen Beer Garden’s Disco Retro 80’s Opening Party

The Westin Beijing Financial Street Zen Beer Garden returns on May 15 with a retro party themed "Disco Retro 80’s”. Guests are welcomed to Zen Beer Garden to taste the Jing-A craft beer with selected snacks.

May 15

Zen Beer Garden, Westin Beijing Financial Street, No.9C Financial Street, Xi Cheng.

The Music Bar's New Band

The Music Bar presents their new band Souls and trendsetting Chief Bartender Bruce. Souls consists of Irish vocalist Sophie and Ecuadorian vocalist/musician Carlos.

The bar’s music-themed cocktail menu creatively weaves themes from different eras to make timeless drinks that vibe with the live performances.

Every Monday to Saturday, each day has a different music style themed party including their Retro Rave Party Night every Saturday with free entry!

Every Monday-Saturday

Free entry

The Music Bar, LF Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing, Lei Shing Hong Center, No.8 Guangshun South Street, Chaoyang.

Pachamama Calling

This event has it all. You can start early with a one-night staycation at East Beijing Hotel for RMB900 (check in June 1st) or join the activities on Sunday startwith with a 7.30am work out with Diva – a certified group fitness instructor. Bring your yoga mat for an outdoor session with Yoga Flow and strength-building exercises (RMB100) and refuel with a breakfast buffet after for RMB138.

Then participate in an unwanted treasure swap of clothes, shoes and accessories. There will also be DIY workshops and talks about health and sustainability as well as a bazaar with an amazing collection of vendors!

June 2, 12-6pm

Free entry

Xian Bar, EAST Beijing, No.22 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang.

