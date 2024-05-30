38 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Thursday

Music For Love - A Night of Acapella @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

In celebration of International Children's Day, The Expatriate Center (TEC) proudly presents 'Music For Love - A Night of Acapella' with The Harvard Krokodiloes.

With a repertoire spanning the Great American Songbook and traditional tunes, The Kroks enchant audiences worldwide with their blend of musical brilliance, lively choreography, and clever humor.

Come join us to hear their harmonious melodies in Shanghai and raise awareness for children with congenital heart disease and raise them up with positive characters.

Thu May 30, 7pm-9.30pm; RMB600

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

FEEDBACK: Music Discussion – The Pretenders v The Clash @ La Mezcaleria

FEEDBACK is a new music discussion event, where a group of music lovers come together to listen and debate one side each of two different albums.

It's hosted by DJ BO, who puts together match-ups of albums-sides previously chosen by participating FEEDBACK music lovers, who then present at the meetings.

At MEETING #1 they'll discuss The Pretenders The Pretenders Side A and The Clash Combat Rock Side A. Contact DJ BO on WeChat at BrianOffenther for more info.

Post FEEDBACK, La Mezcaleria presents its new concept: Static. DJ BO, 'Shanghai's #2,' will be spinning all vinyl sets of Japanese pop, post-disco, synth-rock, funky stuff, and more.

Digging into album tracks, B-Sides, forgotten deep cuts, and a survey of tunes from digging around the world, it'll be 1980s without the overplayed cheesy stuff.

Hold on to a date or sway n' stomp to the tunes, with Static “Don't start none, won't be none!” FREE.



Thu May 30

FEEDBACK: 7.30-8.30pm

STATIC: 8.30-11.30pm

La Mezcaleria, 2/F, Bldg. 5, AUNN, No. 60, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Yanping Lu 现所5幢2楼, 胶州路273弄60号, 近延平路

Friday

Totino Panino X Downtowner @ The St. Regis Shanghai

Downtowner has collaborated with the renowned Italian Panino restaurant Totino Panino to deliver focaccia sandwiches and invite you to immerse in the Italian lifestyle at the outdoor garden of The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan. Starting from RMB68 a sandwich.

Fri May 31, 3.30-8pm; RMB88 aperirivo and cocktail package

Plus Mon-Fri 11am-5pm until June 7



Outdoor Terrace, The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan, 1008 Beijing Xi Lu, by Jiangning Lu 北京西路1008号, 近江宁路

INFIN Pro Wrestling Show Live @ Modern Sky Lab

Big news for all you spandex loving fight fans – Project Reverse, Shanghai's latest and greatest pro wrestling promotion, has put together Shanghai's Most Exciting Match Card Ever!

Don't miss out on all the excitement! Get your tickets by scanning the QR code on the poster below:

Fri May 31, 7-10pm; RMB128-5,000

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

Hogchoker 10th Anniverary & Farewell Show @ Yuyintang Park



Final Farewell Fling for Hogchoker, a Shanghai institution.

As iconic as the Pearl Tower and unforgettable as your first dose of herpes, Hogchoker say goodbye to China with support from their fellow travellers, freak-punk legends Round Eye, and feral girl-power-rock-stars, Hey! Lily!

Ten years of madness, 10 line-up changes, 10 albums, 10 countries toured, 10 slipped discs, 10 gallons of fake blood (and other bodily fluids), 10 trips to AA and 10 mental breakdowns.

One last show.

Fri May 31, 9pm-Late; RMB80

Yuyintang Park, B1/F, 1398 Yuyuan Lu, by Dingxi Lu 愚园路1398号B1层, 近定西路

Friday & Saturday

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

French Breaking Season: Exit @ SIDC



"We are obsessed with the passage of time. Time gained, time wasted. Rather than drowning in a flavorless, solemn pathos, let us welcome you into our sweet madness. Behind our grey suits lie our unbridled excitement, joys, and sorrows. A man becomes a man the day he allows himself to be a child."



Exit shines a light on the deepest desires of three characters whose everyday lives leave no room for the slightest deviation from routine. When the curtain falls on their social lives, they awaken on stage.

Taking common situations as a point of departure, Soria Rem and Mehdi Ouachek imagine surprising, totally zany outcomes. They focus their choreographic quest on fluidity of movement, seeking a balance between power and softness.

Blending humor and frivolity, and pushing the imagination to the extreme, Exit is equally suitable for younger audiences and for the general public.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Bisous @ La Suite



The weekend is here! Head to La suite and join in the passionate Bisous party! Put on your most fashionable outfit and dance to the beat of the music for a sparkling night of fantasy.

Fri & Sat May 31 & June 1, 9.30pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Feast Food Festival @ Sinan Mansions

The ninth edition of Social Supply's Feast Food Festival, a three-day celebration of food and beverages.

Feast is Shanghai’s first and biggest homegrown food festival, bringing together the Shanghai’s top chefs, bars and food-loving community together in one place.

This year, they are celebrating the best of ‘Shanghai Streets,’ with pop-up restaurants, top chefs, best bars, foodie and farmers markets and more!

Guests can indulge in themed dining experiences, participate in blind tastings, and engage in interactive exchanges, all designed to celebrate the diversity and richness of Shanghai's culinary scene.

Free entry, RSVP throught the official Mini Program by scanning the QR code on the poster above. Special events require separate tickets.

Fri-Sun May 31-June 2, 12-10pm; Free Entry

Sinan Mansions, Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Sinan Lu 复兴中路, 近思南路

Prosecco DOC Wine Festival @ Zeitgeist





A three-day wine festival dedicated to Prosecco DOC. From tasting experience to cocktails, discover the beauty and versatility of this popular Italian sparkling wine.

The program includes a mixology workshop for professionals and two days of outdoor festival where several wineries will welcome consumers and let them explore the different features of this great symbol of the Italian lifestyle.



Friday June 7: Mixology Workshop (dedicated to professionals), 2-5pm

Friday June 7: Opening Party (invitation) 6-9pm

Saturday 8 and Sunday 9: Outdoor Festival (open to public) 12-10pm

Scan the QR code on the posters above to get involved!

Fri-Sun May 31-June 2; Free Entry

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路



Saturday



All You Can Eat Oysters @ CHEZ Jojo



It is all you can eat imported oysters for just RMB428 at CHEZ Jojo Fumin this Saturday.



Sat June 1, 12-4pm; RMB428

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进

Boobs&Brains @ Cotton's



Boobs&Brains isn't just a quiz – it's a movement for change!

Join to spotlight women-owned brands, honor historical female changemakers, and champion equity.

With fun mini-challenges, brain-activating lady-centric Qs and an epic raffle – it’s an event you don’t want to miss.

With over RMB85,000 raised for mental health and trauma survivors in Shanghai to date, this is the FINAL epic event in Shanghai with Quizmaster Scarlet!

Let's ignite empowerment, inspiration, and connection as we fundraise to take Boobs&Brains GLOBAL! Boobs&Brains is known for rapid sell-outs —secure your spot now!

Open to humans who identify as women and non binary.

Sat June 1, 12-4pm; RMB150, includes one main & one drink

Cotton’s, 294 Xinhua Rd, by Dingxi Rd 长宁区新华路294号 近定西路

Children's Day @ Geneva

Celebrate Children's Day at Geneva with a clown and free ice cream.

Sat June 1, 12-2pm

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Battle of the Bands @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



Battle of the Bands 2024 is an invitation to all teenagers who love rock and roll and are willing to pursue their dreams. It is an opportunity for them to stand on a bigger stage and make more people hear them.

Head along to hear some two dozen school bands vie for the top spot in Shanghai.

This is not only a competition of music though, but also a feast of rock and roll, a carnival for the youth. Here, you will meet like-minded music lovers.

The audience will also have the opportunity to watch a stunning performance of award-winning, smash hit musical School of Rock for free.

Sat June 1, 12.30-5.30pm; Free Entry

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号，近东育路

Summer Opening Rooftop Festival @ Bellagio by MGM Shanghai



Get ready to experience Space Panda’s legendary summer opening rooftop festival!

Join an unforgettable outdoor get-together full of music and stunning views. This exclusive rooftop event will feature not just one, but two stages with different music styles by 14 of the hottest DJs in town.

Step into the party of the season where you’ll be greeted by a vibrant atmosphere and the sound of music pulsing through the air.

With the stunning Shanghai skyline as your backdrop, you'll be transported to another world.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat June 1, 3-10pm; Early Bird RMB128; Presale RMB158; Door RMB188, includes one drink

Bellagio by MGM Shanghai, 188 Beisuzhou Lu, by Zhapu Lu 北苏州路188号, 近乍浦路

6th Rollerversary – The Child in You @ RIINK

Celebrate RIINK's 6th anniversary on Children's Day, June 1!

As the place that lets your inner child shine in bustling Shanghai, RIINK invites you to a day of music, rolling fun, happy meals on the sunny terrace and colorful venue.

Enjoy food and drink deals, Happy Hour all day and receive a special anniversary souvenir when you show the 'six' gesture!

Join the fun as they commemorate six years of bringing out the playful spirit in everyone. This is an event family and friends can enjoy, adding to the fun.

Dress code: Overall or any kids-like wear! Come and embrace your inner child at RIINK this Saturday 4pm till late!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



Sat June 1, 4pm-Late; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Highland & Native Songs @ Cotton's

Head along to the Cotton's on Saturday for the celestial sounds and unique singing of SREINA's highland and native songs.

Sat June 1, 6-9pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Ska Scare @ Harley's Front Bar

Submerged below the glistening blue waters swims the next Trash A Go-Go creature feature… but in the meantime, get a glimpse at what might lurk beneath with SKA SCARE!

Trash A Go-Go is rooted in rock n' punk, and will be celebrating that aspect of ska with this vinyl dance-party/hangout… although expect DJ BO to throw some early originals in, natch.



Sat June 1, 9pm-Late

Harley's Front Bar, B1/F, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu 南丹东路265号地下一层, 近漕溪路

Synth Crush: Unusual Treasure Tracks @ Heim

The development of synthesizers and effectors has given rise to all kinds of strange sound source samples, allowing many electronic musicians to create unconstrained styles.

DJ WC7 from Serbia, is the fourth world music lover and weird wave music digger. He, Xiaolaba, Chiyokoo, l0stS0uls, and Velvet Robot will play multilingual, exotic, non-standard, non-mainstream and underground wave music without restraint.



Sat June 1, 10pm; RMB99

Heim, United Valley, M111, 462 Changle Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 长乐路462号, 近陕西南路

UEFA Champions League Final @ El Santo



Head along to watch the UEFA Champions League Final at El Santo and enjoy free flow drinks and tacos for the duration of the game for just RMB198.

Sun June 2, from 3am; Free Entry

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

UEFA Champions League Final @ Abbey Road

Abbey Road are also staying open late to screen the big game.

Sun June 2, from 3am; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Saturday & Sunday

Xinhua Lane Market @ Xinhua Lane

Bask in the splendor of the season this weekend at Shanghai’s coolest new outdoor popup market. Xinhua Lane market offers a cultural mix of fine arts and crafts from 40 new and old artisan vendors, showcasing an astonishing range of styles and designs, from the whimsical to the sublime.

Live music will accompany you all afternoon, starting with DJ BO, Shanghai’s #2 DJ, spinning classic tunes on Saturday at noon and market favorite Ricky Zo and friends strumming away your workday cares on Saturday and Sunday. Specialty foods and snacks will keep you nourished as you dance your way around the market.

Set in the park-like setting of Xinhua Road Lane 345 in the historic and cultural sector of Changning District, Xinhua Lane Market is kid and pet friendly; the perfect place to start and finish your weekend recreation.

Sat & Sun June 1 & 2, 11am to 6pm; Free Entry

Xinhua Lane 345 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路345 号, 近番禺路

Children's Day @ Morton's Grille Changning



This weekend at Morton's Grille Changning young guests will receive a Morton's bear, drawing kit, and side dishes in honor of Children's Day..

Sat & Sun June 1 & 2

Morton's Grille Changning, Unit 7, H4 Building, Raffles City Changning, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 来福士4号古建7号商铺, 长宁路1195号, 近凯旋路

Biergarten @ Zeitgeist







Zeitgeist will also be transporting you to Bavaria once again this weekend. Enjoy a true German biergarten experience with two days of cold draft beers, wine, spritz, succulent crispy suckling pig, roasted chicken, bratwurst sausages, pretzels, and much more.

As a thank you to customers, Zeitgeist is also giving away FREE BEER, with the first two kegs each day on the house, so get there at noon on the dot.

You can also let the kids loose on their bouncy castle!

Sat & Sun June 1 & 2, from 12 noon; Free Entry

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路

Commune Market Summer Fest 2024 @ The Weave

Commune Market Summer Fest 2024, three events back to back from May to June! Discover Shanghai's local designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, home decor, clothing, toys, collectibles, local charities and so much more!

Commune Market is free entry and pet-friendly.

Visit The Weave for its world cuisines from Peruvian, Italian and Thai to Mediterranean, Japanese, and even hot pot and a late night wine bar!

There is something for everyone here. And don't miss the ever so popular Drunk Baker for coffee and pastry.

Fri & Sat June 1 & 2, 8 & 9, 2-9pm; Free Entry

The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号

Sunday



Opening Day @ Bushido

You heard that right, the opening of Bushido Xuhui is right around the corner!

They are currently putting the final touches onsite and making sure the gym looks grandiose for Sunday.

Be sure not to miss the opening event with free open classes all day, a BJJ competition for both kids and adults, followed by a party to top it all off!



This new space will encompass training in striking, grappling, plus fitness, offering extensive sessions led by an exceptional coaching team.

The first 50 signups access special Foundation Member price! Secure your spot now to capitalize on this limited-time discount.

Sun June 2, from 9am-7pm; Free

Bushido Xuhui, 508 Jiashan Lu, Shangjie Building 1, 2/F Unit 202A, 嘉善路508号

Spring Festival @ Azul SKL



Azul's Spring Festival is back! Expect four chefs cooking up a storm, live music, DJ, bouncy castle, clowns and balloon animals, and face painting for kids.

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets. Better still, get yours by June 1 and enjoy 10% off. Scan the QR code on the poster above to get your tickets now.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!\

Sun June 2, from 11am; RMB90 Early Bird, RMB100 Standard

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

Dave Stone @ Cotton's

Head along to the Cotton's villa garden on Sunday for the bluesy sounds of Dave Stone.

Sun June 2, 1-4pm

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Kid's Pizza Making Class @ Geneva

Geneva's kid's pizza making classes are back every Sunday in June, and they are absolutely free.

Sun June 2, from 1pm

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Tuesday

We Love Music Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love Music.



Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue June 4, 7pm; Free

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

T+ Ticketing



Lady M @ 1862 Theater

Based on Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Lady M tells the untold story of Lady Macbeth. Chilling flashbacks of her haunted past are woven into this reimagining of the famous tale, revealing an original backstory to Lady Macbeth's villainy and downfall, and offering a brand new perspective on one of Shakespeare's most profound psychological works.

Created, adapted and written by James Beeny and Gina Georgio, the sung-through musical features a modern score with original music and lyrics.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

May 9 to June 2, weekday 7.30pm, weekend 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB480-680

1862 Theater, 1777 Binjang Dadao, by Jimo Lu 滨江大道1777号, 近即墨路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.



With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu May 30, 8pm, RMB128

Fri May 31, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Jun 1, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Jun 1, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Jun 6, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Jun 7, 7.30pm, RMB380

Fri Jun 7, 10pm, RMB380

Sat Jun 8, 2pm, RMB188

Sun Jun 9, 2pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路

French Breaking Season: We are Monchichi @ SIDC

Shihya Peng was born in Taiwan, but she lives in Paris. Marco di Nardo was born in Naples, but he lives in Berlin. How do we come together when everything is pushing us apart? How do we perceive one another when soaring walls surround us? What language do we choose? How do we face the mountain of cultural stereotypes? What is this dance of interlacing and junction, of fissure and fusion?



It’s a dance of cat and mouse, a dance exploring antagonistic forces. Here, bodies flirt with irony – a desire for joy, a desire for melancholy.

Shihya Peng and Marco Di Nardo’s bodies transform into two distorted mirrors – uncovering more about ourselves than we thought we knew.

They carry each other, fly, fall, exasperate each other, then get up and walk together. We are Monchichi is like a hidden fable, a secret story – a dance of universal scope – performed in sequences and accompanied with flashes of text.

With each move, jump or chase, the two dancers search for a childhood memory, a country to live in together, or to live in with others. A dance of combat in search of harmony.

With humor, We are Monchichi speaks to the young and to the less young. It questions our inner multiple identities and the way they are jostled by others.

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sun June 9, 7.30pm; RMB180-380

Mon June 10, 2pm; RMB180-380

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Chicago @ AIA Grand Theatre



Chicago is one of those Broadway shows with everything: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another – and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Winner of six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards and a Grammy – not to mention thousands of standing ovations – Chicago is now (finally!) making its Shanghai debut.



The run will see seven shows over four days at AIA Grand Theater:

June 20, 7.30pm

June 21, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 22, 2pm & 7.30pm

June 23, 2pm & 7.30pm

Tickets are priced from RMB880-1,080, but selling very fast – scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now.

June 20-23; RMB880-1,080

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路

*Please note, children under 13 years old will not be admitted

School of Rock the Musical @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center

Based on the hilarious hit movie, School of Rock is an award-winning musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber that premiered on Broadway in 2015, and has since been a seen a smash hit on stages around the globe!

The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

But Dewey isn’t going to teach them algebra or arithmetic, oh no – these kids are going to learn what it takes to become the most awesome rock ‘n’ roll band of all time!

Come along for the ride as he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band.

The big question is, can his new group win the Battle of the Bands without being schooled by their parents and headmistresses, or will Dewey have to face the music?

School of Rock opens on July 18 with tickets priced from RMB280-1,280. Scan the QR code on the poster below to get yours now!

July 18-Aug 4; RMB280-1,280

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 777 Gaoqingxi Lu, by Dongyu Lu 高青西路777号, 近东育路

Glory: Chinese Ballet Stars Gala @ SIDC



Over the years, 11 overseas Chinese dancers have been unveiling the strength and beauty of Chinese ballet on stages worldwide, seldom having a chance to return and perform in their homeland.

This July, they will gather at the Shanghai International Dance Center to present a dozen selected dance segments, demonstrating the beauty of both classical and modern ballet in one performance, transcending the allure of ballet technique and aesthetics, and creating a dazzling gala night filled with starlight and brilliance.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat July 19 & 20, 7.30pm; RMB280-1280

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

