Ultimate Guide to Shanghai Swimming Pools 2024

It is a truth universally acknowledged that anyone enduring the sweaty ass Shanghai summer is in want of a place to plunge in and cool off.

Luckily, there's no shortage of outdoor pools around town. Whether you're looking for a sandy beach, a sun-filled party spot, or a child-friendly pool with fun slides, our list has it all.

So grab your goggles, slap on some sunscreen and inflate those floaties – it's time to take a dip!

Please note: Many a Shanghai swimming pool is infamous for releasing their opening details last minute, and info is subject to change as the summer progresses. For any concrete info we were unable to obtain at this moment in time we have provided you with their *current* estimate, and where possible provided a phone number for you to check on the latest. Oh, and if you discover any updates to the info provided, please feel free to let us know by scanning the QR code at the end of the article.

Slides, fountains and pool play-things galore, this Xuhui private club turns into a child-magnet come summertime... but you can drop in during the week for a quieter experience.

The excellent location keeps the masses coming back year on year. And although members only, guest day passes are available for RMB300 an adult and RMB160 a kid, with a maximum of twice a month per person.

Open: May 15-Oct 7

Hours:

June 14-Oct 7: 9am-6pm Tue-Sun; 11am-6pm Mon

June: 1-14: 11am-6pm

May: 1.30-5pm

Cost: Members only, which includes all their facilities

3-months summer membership:

Single RMB4,100

Family (2 adults, 2 children) RMB6,000

12-month annual membership:

Single RMB7,000

Family (2 adults, 2 children) RMB13,800

Phone: 6437 9800

Ambassy Club, 1500 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu, Xuhui District 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路

Ambassy Club Pudong



Sister to the Xuhui private club above, and on the other side of the river, this outdoor resort-styled swimming pool and poolside patio is another child-magnet come summertime, with its children's play pool and Jacuzzi.

Part of comprehensive leisure and sports facilities with personalized service, you can also enjoy yourself in the indoor swimming pool all year round, where professional swimming coaches and lessons are also available.

Open: June 1-Sep 30

Hours: 7am-9pm weekdays; 9am-9pm weekends

Cost:

Daypass

Adult RMB600

Child RMB300

Annual Membership

Single RMB9,000

Family (1 adult, 1 child) RMB14,000

Phone: 5198 3688

Ambassy Club, 588 Hongfeng Lu, by Mingyue Lu, Pudong District 红枫路588号, 近明月路

Amara Signature Shanghai

Location! Location! Location!

The Amara Signature Shanghai hotel has built up quite the fanbase over the last few years due to its positioning just off party street Jiaozhou Lu.

They have a small kid's pool too, for the little party people.

Open: From May 21

Hours: 8am-6pm

Cost: RMB168; half price for children under 12

Phone: 6288 9888

Amara Signature Shanghai, 600 Changshou Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu, Xuhui District 长寿路600号, 近胶州路

It might be small, and it's not as fancy as some of the other pools in town, but it's cheap, conveniently located, and an easy place to reel in a group of friends to gather here.

Open: From May

Hours: 9am-9pm

Cost: RMB150 weekdays; RMB200 weekend; RMB80 children under 1.2m

Phone: 6289 4835

Shanghai Grand Plaza, 568 Julu Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 巨鹿路568号, 近陕西南路

Handwritten Collection Hotel



(Formerly Sofitel Shanghai Sheshan Oriental)



Dotted with islands and playgrounds, the Handwritten Collection Hotel outdoor swimming pool extends 4,400 square meters and is bordered by a beach (with real sand imported from Vietnam, so it is said).

The poolside bar offers beer, Champagne and cocktails, and there is also an indoor heated swimming pool.

Open: May 1-Oct 1

Hours: 9am-7pm

Cost: Free for hotel and brunch guests; RMB300 for non-guests; RMB150 for children

Phone: 3761 8888

Handwritten Collection Hotel, 3388 Sichen Gong Lu, by Jiasong Zhong Lu 泗泾镇泗陈公路3388弄东方佘山索菲特大酒店, 近嘉松中路

Located on the South Island of iconic Dishui Lake, the new InterContinental Shanghai Harbour City boasts a truly urban resort experience with four swimming pools all open to the public.

As well as an indoor heated pool they have three outdoor pools all located on the lake edge:

A stunning heated infinity pool that allows a spectacular view over the lake

A large children's pool

A full size adult pool

Day usage passes are available as well as quarterly, semi-annual, and annual memberships. The pool is serviced by a full stocked bar and kitchen to ensure you are kept nourished while you enjoy the facilities.

Open: From July 1

Hours: 7am-10.30pm

Cost: RMB200 a day adult, RMB100 a day child

Phone: 2033 9999

InterContinental Shanghai Harbour City, No. 1 South Island, Lingang New City, by Huanhu Xi San Lu 临港新城南岛1号, 近环湖西三路

Pools are for show, beaches are for pros. None of that 'imported' sand stuff here. This is Chinese sand... and proud!

If you want to dive into the sea, frolic in the waves and enjoy fresh seafood, take the trip out to this Shanghai suburb.

You have to pay a bit more to get on the beach in the summer (a whopping RMB60), but that is time of year you want to be there!



Open: June 20-Sep 10

Hours: 8.30am-9.30pm

Cost: RMB45 weekdays; RMB60 weekend; half price for children 1.3m-1.5m; free for children under 1.3m; annual membership available – contact management for more details

Jinshan Urban Beach, 5 Xincheng Lu, by Huhang Gonglu 新城路5号, 近沪杭公路

Conveniently located in the center of the city, the JW Marriott Shanghai Tomorrow Square outdoor pool is the perfect spot for a sophisticated snooze and tan.

Open: From June 15

Hours: 10am-7pm

Cost: RMB270 adult, RMB169 child (4-12 years old)

Phone: 5359 4969

JW Marriott Shanghai Tomorrow Square, 399 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Huangpi Bei Lu 南京西路399号, 近黄陂北路

With a swim-up bar serving drinks and food, this was a perennial Shanghai summer hot spot. Sadly, apparent management issues has seen it fall into disrepair.

It was back for a brief flicker last summer... then shut down again.

(For being unlicensed, apparently)

Who knows what this summer will hold?

Open: TBC

Hours: TBC

Cost: TBC

Mandarin City, 1129 Guyang Lu, by Shuicheng Nan Lu 古羊路1129号, 近水城南路

Not only do they offer hot tubs, cool baths, steam and dry saunas, showers, a restaurant and a lounge, but you can get a workout in at the gym or go for an afternoon snooze in one of their cabanas.

An exceptional deal, even if it is located a little out west.

Open: July 1-Sep 1

Hours: 9am-6pm

Cost: RMB76 for adults, half price for child 0.9m-1.4m, free for children under 0.9m

Phone: 3432 0777

New Star, 258 Jinhui Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 金汇南路258弄1号, 近吴中路

Playa Maya

A huge water park out in Songjiang with countless slides (just look at them!), wave pools and everything else you'd expect from a massive, super-fun water park.

Open: June 1-Sep 1

Hours: 10am-7pm

Cost: RMB180; children under 1.2m or under 5 years old free

Phone: 3355 2222

Playa Maya, 888 Linhu Lu, by Linyin Da Dao 镇林湖路888号, 近林荫大道

This round rooftop pool used to throw huge pool parties every summer, but seems to have matured with Shanghai herself.

When the atmosphere isn't filled with pumpin' beats and party-goers, it's a great place to catch some sun; luckily, the surrounding skyscrapers don't block the rays.

There's also a kiddie pool that'll keep the little ones entertained.

Open: From July (estimated)

Hours: TBC

Cost: TBC

Phone: 6886 8888

Purple Mountain Hotel, 778 Dongfang Lu, by Zhangyang Lu 东方路778号, 近张杨路

Surf's up dude! This massive pool makes waves with its 'real imported sand' beaches and twisty slides.

Make it a day trip or luxury weekend getaway, you can also go rock climbing, play on their 36-hole golf course, rent go-karts and ride horses.

Open: July-Oct

Hours: TBC

Cost: TBC

Phone: 6983 3888

Shanghai Sun Island Golf & Spa Resort, 2588 Shentai Lu 沈太路2588号

This location offers plenty of swimming space and a good-sized stretch of beach. When we head here, we stay all day.

A few volleyball courts are usually set up and they have a wave machine they turn on for extra fun.

There's also a workout pool inside, but when the sun is beating down on the sand, you won't find too many people swimming in those lanes.

Open: June 15-Sep 15

Hours: 10am-7pm

Cost: RMB200 adult; RMB100 child under 1.5m

Phone: 6888 8108

Shimao Riviera Garden Pool, 1-2 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 地址 潍坊西路1-2号, 近浦成路

Viscaya Club

Look sexy in the sun at this Spanish-style villa complex. The pool is pretty shallow (0.8-1.5 meters) but large and impressive and even the kids’ side pool is something to admire.

The indoor pool is similarly sized and heated, so even when the temperature begins to fall, you can still escape to this taste if Iberia.

Open: TBC

Hours: TBC

Cost: TBC

Viscaya Club, 1988 Yunshan Lu, by Mingyue Lu, Pudong District 云山路1988号, 近明月路

Indulge yourself on the deck at W Shanghai – The Bund with views of the spectacular Shanghai skyline.

Offering loungers, snacks and a poolside bar, this is a excellent option for parents and children alike, and is also a favorite for Instagram snappers.

Open: From May

Hours: 10am-6pm

Cost: Free for guests, otherwise members only

Month membership RMB3,000

Half-year membership RMB11,000



Annual membership RMB22,000 per person

Annual family membership (2 adults, 2 children) RMB35,000

Phone: 2286 9999

W Shanghai - The Bund, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Machang Lu 旅顺路66号, 近马厂路

Like to Get Your Swimming Pool Listed?



Or have any updates to the information provided above?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: