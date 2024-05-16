20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

Celebrate 520 at Sky Bar, Sofitel Foshan



Experience romance on 520 Day at Sky Bar, Sofitel Foshan. Choose your favorite "wine & dine" amidst captivating indoor and outdoor settings, accompanied by live band entertainment all night long. Delight in stunning city views from the 60th floor with your loved one for an unforgettable evening.



Romantic Champagne Set Menu

Moët & Chandon Champagne 750ml*1, Snack*1

RMB1,688/set

Valentine's Set Menu

Special Cocktails and Sparkling Wine for Two

RMB520/two adults

May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +86757-2881 2222

Sky Bar, Sofitel Foshan, No.3 Hebin South Road, Shunde

Summer Beer Carnival



From May 17 to 19, Paulaner Maifest, a creative and cultural beer fest that will blow everyone's mind, will kick off at Elegance Mall.



May 17 - 19, 2024

For Reservations: +8618923182828

Paulaner Brauhaus Foshan, Elegance Mall, No.38 Haiba Road, Guicheng, Nanhai

Hello Myself!



Explore the Depths of 2024! Engage in our themed initiative, which offers avenues for self-exploration, career advancement, relationship nurturing, and life introspection. With 8 mentors and 14 activities spread over 2 months, delve into astrology, vision workshops, plant therapy, and more every weekend from May 12 to July 6 at the Calling Hill.



Until July 6, 2024

The Calling Hill, No.129 Fenjiang Middle Road, Chancheng

Zhuhai

Strawberry Music Festival

Join us this weekend in Zhuhai for a delightful fusion of love and music. Immerse yourself in the romantic coastal city, where leisure and joy abound. Don't miss out on this rare opportunity to book your spot and spend a vibrant weekend with us, creating unforgettable memories!



May 18 - 19, 2024

Lanxisha Square, Lanxisha Square, Jinwan

Love is Eternal at The St. Regis Zhuhai



Blossoming into the perfect match. Inspired by love, Social offers a variety of dishes and drinks. Make your own cocktail for a tipsy moment! At LaBrezza, make a sincere oath at the love hot-spot. Indulge in a romantic dinner for two and celebrate the evening together!



520 Lovers' Day Buffet Dinner

Price：RMB699/person instead of RMB888/person

May 20, 6pm - 9pm

Social, 41/F

Rome Romance 520 Dinner for Two

Price：RMB1,314/person instead of RMB1,688/person

Including a glass of sparkling wine

May 20, 6pm - 10pm

LaBrezza, 71/F

For Reservations: +86756-299 9888

The St. Regis Zhuhai, No.1663 Yinwan Road, Wanzai, Xiangzhou

Zhongshan

Heroes in the Rra of Emperor Wu of Han Dynasty

Discover the culinary secrets of ancient times! Join us on May 18 at Zhongshan Museum to explore the fascinating world of Yangxin Family Dyed Kitchenware, a unique fusion of cooking utensils and tableware from the Han Dynasty, owned by Princess Yangxin, the sister of Emperor Wu of Han. Experience firsthand how this historical artifact was used to prepare exquisite delicacies.



May 18 - September 10, 2024

Zhongshan Museum, No.197 Sunwen Middle Road, Shiqi

Dongguan

Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024

Mark your calendars for the opening ceremony of the "Chinese Fans: Beauty in Motion - Contemporary Masters Fan Painting Exhibition 2024" at the Lingnan Art Museum on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7.30pm. Stay tuned for more updates!



May 17 - June 16, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan

Jackie Lo Guest Shift



Celebrate 520 by inviting Jackie Lo to share special moments and special drinks with special people.



May 20, 2024

Vintage Whisky, Shop 42, Building 7, Juxiangyuan, Shizhu Road, Nancheng

The Realm of Meaning



The exhibition explores the artistic practices of four Chinese artists. Despite the diverse themes and visual qualities depicted by each artist, they all diligently focus on expressing "meaning" and crafting "realm."



Until June 2, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng

The Integrity of Vision



The exhibition vividly showcases Jin Shangyi's artistic journey, which began with a foundation in realism painting under the tutelage of Soviet expert Maximov.



Until May 19, 2024

Guan Cheng Art Museum, No.5, Gaodi Street, Guancheng

Hong Kong

A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee

Step into the world of martial arts legend Bruce Lee! The Hong Kong Heritage Museum has once again partnered with the Bruce Lee Foundation to organise the exhibition 'A Man Beyond the Ordinary: Bruce Lee', showcasing around 400 items of memorabilia and photos of the martial artist and actor. Various large-scale lighting exhibits and interactive installations, including an optical fibre interactive projection installation, will be on display to demonstrate Lee's martial arts ideas and life philosophy. Don't miss the immersive light and sensory installation called 'Self．Martial Arts．Emptiness', which illustrates the world-renowned martial arts superstar's self-actualisation journey and legacy.



From now until 2026

Free Admission

2/F, Thematic Gallery 6, Hong Kong Heritage Museum

Affordable Art Fair Hong Kong 2024



Affordable Art Fair is back in Hong Kong this May, bringing in a plethora of local and international works from 97 galleries, all at accessible price. Get ready for live paintings, large-scale installations, family-friendly activities, and enough bubbles for everyone. Become an art collector this May!



May 16 - 19, 2024

Hong Kong Convention And Exhibition Centre Hall, 1D&1E Wan Chai

The Art of Rejuvenation



Timeless music meets innovative art utilising upcycled devices in the Musicus Society’s latest programme, performed by the most recorded chamber orchestra in the world. In their upcoming appearance in Tai Kwun, the English Chamber Orchestra breathes new life into classic chamber works and highlights English composers Gustav Holst, Edward Elgar and Benjamin Britten, while featuring cellist Trey Lee and violinist Aaron Chan as soloists. The programme is accompanied by a specially commissioned new media artwork by local artist Phoebe Hui.



May 17 - 18, 2024

Tickets available at URBTIX

JC Cube, Tai Kwun

Urban Jam Festival



This May, the Lee Gardens Association is set to debut the Urban Jam Festival, orchestrating a diverse range of lifestyle experiences centred around urban culture, music and cuisine. Spanning Kai Chiu Road, Yun Ping Road and Pak Sha Road, the festival encompasses three distinct lifestyle encounters: #UrbanCulture, #UrbanFlavors, and #UrbanCityBeats. By bringing barbering, tattoo art, and authentic Hong Kong culture to the streets of Causeway Bay, the event takes visitors on personalised cultural journeys that allow them to express their unique personalities and attitudes, transforming the dynamic Lee Gardens area into a vibrant hub of diverse styles and ideas.



May 17 - 19, and May 25 - 26, 12noon – 10pm

Kai Chiu Road, Yun Ping Road, Pak Sha Road and Lee Gardens Area, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Island

"Il Casanova" - Masked Rooftop Free Flow Party at Spiga



Join us at Spiga's rooftop with Il Casanova, a masked party on Saturday, May 18, 2024, from 6pm to midnight. Don your mask and get ready for a wine-free-flow Saturday night under the Hong Kong night sky with DJ set at Spiga's stunning rooftop venue.



May 18, from 6pm

SPIGA, 3/F, Central, Hong Kong Island

Crossover Bollywood at K97



Get ready to step into a night of glitz, glamour, and Bollywood party at K-97, featuring Desi Vibes by DJ Deep & DJ Agni.



May 18, from 10pm

For Reservations: +852-9072 5114

Club K-97, Cosmos Building, 11 Lan Kwai Fong, Central, Hong Kong Island

Box Hill - Open Day - Koala Carnival



Get ready to experience a day filled with excitement and joy at Box Hill's Koala Carnival Open Day in May 2024! Join us for a fun-filled celebration that you won't want to miss! This experience is perfect for children aged 0.5 to 2.5, where they can immerse themselves in a world of wonder and discovery. Delight in the joy of music and movement as little ones play along with teacher led activities. Step into our extraordinary Sensory Room, designed to ignite the senses and create lasting memories.



May 25, 9,30am - 5.15pm

To Register: www.boxhill.edu.hk

Tseung Kwan O Campus, Shop 2 & 3, Level G/F & 1/F, Mount Verdant, 48 Chui Ling Road, Tseung Kwan O, NT

Macao

Paradise

The exhibition showcases over 200 instant film works and more than 30 photographic prints by Japanese photography master Araki Nobuyoshi.



Until May 28, 2024

Artelli, L01A, L02 The Showroom, City of Dreams, Macao

Wondrous Encounters - The 34th Macao Arts Festival



Seasons come and seasons go, so does everything in the universe. Early summer is a time when flowers bloom and an ideal moment for artistic meanders. The 34th Macao Arts Festival takes off with a string of “wondrous encounters”, featuring an array of fantastical and novel programmes inviting the audience to discover and embrace the arts together. When the curtains open, countless characters, images and events will shine on the limelight. Each and every occasion will be a peculiar encounter, be it a beautiful rendezvous, a passionate date, or a precious reunion.



Until June 7, 2024

For various venues & times, please refer to www.icm.gov.mo/fam/34/en/

