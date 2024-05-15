12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Food & Drink

Guest Bartending Night at The POET

Experience the long-awaited Guest Bartending Night with thrilling adventures at The POET. This heavyweight event features Matusalem Rum's Asia-Pacific Brand Ambassador, the mastermind behind Asia's Top 50 Bar "Vender" in Taichung, and the champion of the 2019 The Bar Society Asia and World, as well as the 2019 Global Bartender Association Finals — Summer Chen. Don't miss this rare opportunity for award-winning cocktails on May 17 (Friday) night!



May 17, 2024

For Reservations: +8618098965346

The POET, B2/24, C Future City, Zhongzhou Bay, Futian

Café Society's 1st Birthday



Activities include: Live Music, Tattoo Popup Shop, Art Exhibition, Outdoor Barbecue, DJ Afterparty and much more! Featuring all your favorite artists who have performed at Café Society over the past year. Thank you for your support over the past year. We couldn't have done it without you! Don't miss this unforgettable celebration! See you there!



May 18, from 4pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Splash: DJ, Pool & Water Party



Featuring DJ PAX, DJ MASH, DJ BYNKRO, and DJ LAREN this Saturday! Early Bird Tickets are available now at RMB98 (first 30 people). Tickets include Event Admission, EVERY DAY WEEKEND HARD SELTZER*1, Lemon Tea or Coffee*1, Small Water Pistol*1. Enjoy!



May 18, 2024

THE CRAZY COCONUT, Building A, Phase I, Innovation Technology Plaza, No.29 Tairan Fourth Road, Futian

Romantic Double Package



Experience the romance of Latin America with our exclusive Romantic Duo Set menu curated by our star chef. Indulge in the warmth of early summer as you savor authentic flavors and share heartfelt moments with your loved one. Book now for a passionate dining experience on May 20!



May 20, 2024

For Reservations: +8618922841771

Mesa Casa Latina, L103 1/F，Mix Cate，Sun Gang Street, Luohu

Futian Peking Opera Festival



The 4th Futian Peking Opera Festival in 2024 continues its tradition of featuring renowned artists and promoting the national treasure of Peking Opera. With a gathering of master performers and a collaborative effort, the festival promises to deliver classic Peking Opera performances to theater enthusiasts in Shenzhen.



May 15 - 18, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2590 6000, WeChat szdjywx

Shenzhen Grand Theater, No.5018 Shennan East Road, Luohu

NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchestra Cello & Piano Ensemble Concert



On Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the North German Broadcasting Hall, Shenzhen, the renowned cellist Christopher Frantz, accompanied by the internationally acclaimed pianist Per Lundberg, will present a captivating duet performance for the audience. Experience the epitome of romance with classics like the soundtrack from the iconic film "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" and Debussy's renowned masterpiece "Clair de Lune." Be enchanted by world-famous compositions including "Grand Tango" by the "Father of Tango" and Argentine national treasure Piazzolla.



May 19, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2162 5455

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

The Royal Concept China Tour 2024



Now, five years have passed, and the once big boys have become fathers. Besides their family duties, they still gather regularly to write songs, rehearse, and perform. Just when many thought TRC had reached its end, they released the single "All Day Long" in the summer of 2023, followed by another new single, "Let The Good Times In," at the end of the year. With the rhythm set, a new full-length album is not far away. So, at this moment of reboot, how could they miss out on China, a place of profound significance to them? So, behold the poster!



May 19, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8633 7602

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Gilad Hekselman Jazz Trio & Master Class



Don't miss the rare chance to enhance your jazz skills and delve into Gilad's unique musical insights! Join us for a masterclass at Penny Black Jazz Club on May 21 from 2.30pm to 4pm. Limited spots are available! Scan the poster QR code to secure your ticket and immerse yourself in Gilad's world of music. Let's explore the endless possibilities of jazz together!



May 21, 2.30pm - 4pm

For Reservations: +86755-9609 8585

Penny Black Jazz Club, No.134, Bldg A5, OCT-Loft North Area, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Wen Xiang's Chinese Painting and Lacquer Painting

In the 1980s, while many artists were integrating Western modern art into traditional Chinese painting, Wen Xiang took a different path. He infused elements of "design" and "practicality" into Chinese traditional painting. Early on, he meticulously studied traditional painting at the Palace Museum and joined painters like Ya Ming and He Haixia for field sketching. In the 1990s, he pursued further studies in landscape and flower-and-bird painting in Japan, where he was deeply influenced by Japanese painting styles. Combining "lacquer" and "ink," he created over 40 landscape works, naming them "Lacquer and Ink Landscapes."



Until June 15, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

The Narrow Gate



In this exhibition, artists He Xun, Shi Yi, Wang Zhongjie, Yan Dafu, and Yan Wenhui present their unique insights into the world, each with their distinct expressions. Like "gold from stone, silver from lead" (from Sikong Tu's "Twenty-Four Verses"), they navigate through the narrow gate of art, revealing the ceaseless rotation of the universe's cosmic axis.



Until June 23, 2024

Gallery MC, 210-212 Block A4, North District, OCT-LOFT, Nanshan

Near Exit B, Overseas China Town North, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8

Listening to the Whisper in Silence



The exhibition selects around sixty exquisite paintings from the collection of the Beijing Academy of Painting by Yu Feiyan. Departing from the conventional timeline, the narrative follows two thematic threads: "Between Mountains and Waters" and "World of Flora," organized under the categories of "Old Styles, New Techniques" and "Rich Tradition, Fresh Innovation." Beyond the artworks, it invites the audience to immerse themselves in the context of literature and natural history. Though depicted as flora and fauna, each leaf and branch carries profound human sentiments. Delve into the opulence and splendor, and appreciate Yu Feiyan's efforts and achievements in both tradition and innovation.



Until August 4, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Near Exit C, Overseas China Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Seals Treasured by Qizhai



The tradition of Chinese seals originated in the Xia and Shang dynasties, reached maturity during the Zhou dynasty, and flourished during the Qin and Han dynasties, culminating in the classical seal art. In the Song and Yuan dynasties, scholars and collectors began to appreciate seals as art objects, marking the transition of seals towards aesthetic artistry. During the Ming and Qing dynasties, led by literati such as Wen Peng from the Wu School, seal carving evolved into a refined art form, embodying elegance and lyrical expression. This tradition continued into the late Qing and Republican periods, witnessing a revival and flourishing of seal carving artistry with the resurgence of epigraphy studies.



May 18 - December 31, 2024

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Near Exit B, Civic Center Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/4

