Where to Treat Your Mom This Sunday

Café Zarah

Treat mom to what she really wants for Mother’s Day with bottomless Mimosas and an extravagant brunch buffet featuring Zarah’s delicious seasonal offerings.

From 10am-2pm you can enjoy a beautiful selection of cheeses, cold cuts, healthy salads, homemade cakes, freshly baked breads and croissants, and their famous egg-cooking and DIY jianbing station. In addition, all mothers will receive a complimentary glass of a special Mimosa!

We can also recommend the hutong café’s all-you-can-eat-and-drink option offering 3 hours of free flow high quality wines, sparkling wine, beers and its secret-recipe cocktails that use fresh and seasonal ingredients.

Sunday May 12, 10am-2pm

All-you-can-eat: RMB228

All-you-can-eat & drink: RMB388 (3 hours free-flow)

Kid’s brunch (ages 6-12): RMB98

Reservation highly recommended:

Tel: +86 10 8403 9807

Email: info@cafezarah.com

Café Zarah, 46 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng

China World Summit Wing: Mother’s Day Love Journey

Treat your mom this Mother’s Day to a special Love Journey at the peak of Beijing with various dining experiences and events all day long at China World Summit Wing, Beijing.

Grill79

The Michelin award-winning Grill79 at China World Summit Wing, Beijing offers its ‘Sunday Brunch in the Cloud’ on May 12. Savour luxurious ‘Chocolate Wagyu’ Mayura Beef, lobsters and caviar while overlooking a view of the Forbidden City. Enjoy their Mother’s Day special offer – a complimentary brunch for one mom with a booking for three or more people.

Sun May 12, 12-2.30pm

RMB788/person including free flow of Sparkling Wine and soft drinks.

The Lounge

Perched high above the city on the 80th floor of China World Tower, The Lounge presents a ‘Three-Course Family Set Menu’ to celebrate the precious moments with spectacular view of the Beijing skyline.

Sun May 12, 11.30am-2pm, 6-10pm

RMB1088 per set for 3-4 persons.

Red Chamber

Enjoy a ‘Family Set Menu’ of local Chinese regional cuisines at the Red Chamber with mom.

Sun May 12, 11.30am-2pm

RMB680 for 2-3 persons.

Atmosphere Bar

Celebrate this precious moment of love with mom in a fun style at Atmosphere Bar with their ‘Sunset View Sharing Set Menu’ including one special cocktail – ‘Goddess's Kiss'.

Sun May 12, 5pm-2am

RMB998 for 3-4 persons.

Atmosphere Bar also has another treat for mom's! Do not miss their monthly Mixologist Class on Mother’s Day to craft movie-inspired cocktails with their resident bartender Jerry.

Sun May 12, 2.3-4pm

RMB199/person

For more information and reservations call: +86 10 8571 6459

China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Avenue, Chaoyang

Opus Lounge: Beloved Mother’s Day Tribute

“Time, with its gentle touch, has adorned her with a grace that is truly one-of-a-kind”. The Four Seasons Hotel, Beijing has curated a buffet tribute fit for Mother's Day. Indulge in an international culinary feast, where every dish is infused with the delightful essence of blooming flowers.

Featuring the freshest seasonal ingredients, exquisite seafood, succulent Wellington steaks, whole roasted lamb and a barbeque feast. Floral craft activities and on-site bartending will also contribute a bit of tenderness to this holiday. In addition, they are also offering ‘Matcha Fruit Cheesecake Mousse’ for RMB398 per a pound.

*The above offers require reservations at least one day in advance.

For reservations, please call: +86 10 5695 8537

Sun May 12, 12-3pm

RMB888/person

Opus Lounge, 1/F Four Seasons Hotel, No.48 Liangmaqiao Road

Kocoon Spa

The French – Japanese owned boutique spa is offering 25% off on body massages and facials to ladies on Mother’s Day.

Tel: +86 137 1794 3406

Kocoon Spa, 1/F Floor, Taiyue Heights, 16 Sanlitun South Road, Chaoyang

Morton’s The Steakhouse: Mother’s Day Reimagined

Regent Hotel’s Morton’s presents a delicious meal of Mayura-Wagyu fillet with half of a fresh lobster for a special Mother’s Day treat.

May 11&12

RMB888

Reservations: +86 010 6523 7777

Morton’s The Steakhouse, 2/F Regent Hotel, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Comptoirs de France

Sunday is Mother’s Day and Comptoirs de France have done everything they can to make this day special. Choose one of their products to tell your mom how much you love her! Comptoirs de France specially prepared multiple gifts and each gift represents their respect and gratitude for maternal love.

They have a beautiful gift box – ‘Comptoirs de France Mother's Day Selection: Mini Pastry Set Gift Box’ with six pieces (RMB96/box). In addition, if you spend over RMB69 you get one free mini pastry. If you spend over RMB258 you get a free jar of cookies.

*Offers available at all Beijing locations while supplies last.

Scan below for more information:





Hilton Beijing’s Mother’s Day

Hilton Beijing is offering an exclusive discount on their buffet on both May 11th and 12th. At only RMB 149 per a person, you can enjoy all kinds of food. From delicate snacks to fresh seafood, from healthy salads to mellow barbecue, each dish is carefully selected and cooked just for Mother's Day!

In addition, on Mother’s Day only, you can enjoy buy-one-get-one-free on Mövenpick Ice Cream. Mövenpick Ice Cream is made from the finest raw materials, with a silky and delicate texture, sweet but not greasy, and every bite is a delight.

Whether you're savoring a buffet feast with your mother or surprising her with a sweet ice cream, she is sure to enjoy the treats at Hilton Beijing.

Tel: +86 10 5865 5000

Hilton Beijing, No.1 Dongfang Road, Dongsanhuan North Road, Chaoyang

Spring Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Lounge of NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort

The spring sunshine is just right for a heartwarming Mother's Day afternoon tea affair! Embrace the ‘Spring Blossoms and Fruits’ theme with delightful floral and fruity teas, paired with an array of exquisite desserts that capture the essence of the season's vibrant colors. It's the perfect treat to celebrate mom!

Each set includes lychee and rose mousse, carrot cheesecake, jasmine mousse, peach and lavender mousse, freshly baked scones, jam and cream, as well as a special flower cream in ice bread.

Available through May 31, 2-5pm

RMB 488/set

Please order 48 hours in advance: +86 010 5732 6307

NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

Buffet Royale: Texas-Style Spring BBQ Buffet at Café Royal of NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort

Indulge in a culinary feast and treat yourself and your beloved mom to a lavish Mother's Day dining experience at Café Royal, featuring tantalizing Tex-Mex flavors and BBQ delights paired perfectly with beer to ignite your weekend!

The signature dishes include roasted beef brisket, pork ribs, sashimi, oysters, scallops, hot dogs, hamburgers, fried corn cakes, spicy fried corn cakes, Mexican tortillas, Texas meat platter and fried chicken cutlets.

Every Friday & Saturday through May 31, 5.30-9.30pm

RMB338/person and RMB170/kid (ages 3-11)

For reservations call: +86 010 5732 6330

NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

Spring Seasonal Menu at JIA Chinese Restaurant of NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort

Celebrate Mother's Day with a Symphony of Seasonal Delights. Elevate your palate with the finest flavors of spring, treating your mom to a culinary masterpiece that will enchant her taste buds.

Signature dishes include smoked seabass with jasmine, braised yellow cracker soup with mustard leaf, braised lobster with preserved vegetable and rice cake, handmade green rice balls with red bean paste and braised bamboo shoots.

Available through May 26

For reservations call: +86 010 5732 6308

NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tongzhou

All For Moms

The Peninsula Beijing and couture house Shiatzy Chen are collaborating to present a unique and fashionable Mother’s Day event for moms and their kids. Kids get to be stylists for the day, select designs for their moms to wear, direct and pose alongside their moms for a special photoshoot, and share a signature hand or nail treatment at The Peninsula Spa. There are limited slots available so make your reservations soon!

Sunday May 12, 1-4pm, 3-6pm.

Reservations: +86 010 8516 2888

The Peninsula Hotel Beijing, No.8 Goldfish Lane, Wangfujing, Dongcheng

