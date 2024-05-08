Michelin-starred Chef Niko Romito Crafts New Menu for Bulgari Hotels

The renowned three-Michelin-starred chef Niko Romito returns to craft an exclusive spring menu for the Bulgari Hotels in Beijing and Shanghai. Niko Romito will visit Bulgari Hotel Beijing on May 7th and 8th, and Bulgari Hotel Shanghai on May 9th and 10th. The celebrity chef will bring the cities’ elites remarkable cuisine prepared with his exceptional cooking skills and the legacy of Italian culinary tradition.

As a Michelin-starred chef highlighting the art of Italian cuisine, Niko Romito has made tireless efforts to hone his culinary skills, which have been widely acclaimed by both culinary professionals and diners alike. Niko Romito embarked on a collaborative journey with Bulgari Hotels and Resorts in 2017, establishing seven of his Il Ristorante – Niko Romito restaurants in cities around the globe, with locations in Beijing, Dubai, Shanghai, Milan, Paris, Tokyo and Rome.



One-Michelin-starred Italian Restaurant Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Bulgari Hotel Beijing

These restaurants create an intimate and enchanting dining experience and optimally express the culture, elegance, and vitality of "Made in Italy”, and two of them have become culinary landmarks in both Beijing and Shanghai.

Chef Niko has designed a new gastronomic concept that preserves the fundamental philosophies of simplicity, synthesis, and a quest for the quintessence of flavor. His great innovations have led to an extraordinary Italian dining experience for guests of Bulgari Hotels and Resorts around the world.



Warm King Crab Salad, Fava Beans and Oscietra Caviar



Chef Niko Romito has crafted an exclusive menu that blends local ingredients. As a fancy appetizer constructed of tasty layers, “The King Crab” is presented in two different textures – a creamy one along with slices of crab claw meat. The fresh fava beans are processed with care into a purée and an extraction, thus adding fragrant notes to the dish. When paired with Oscietra caviar, the appetizer serves as an impressive prelude to the subsequent courses.



Roasted Cuttlefishes, Peas, Spring Onions and Chili

Cuttlefish and pea stew is a classic dish of springtime all along the Italian Adriatic coast. The chef has reinvented the traditional recipe with a creative flair. The cuttlefishes are devided into three different preparations: a white sauce, a black sauce with cuttlefish ink, and a small cuttlefish that is quickly roasted to maintain its juiciness. The intense flavor of the squid goes perfectly with the sweetness of peas and the fragrance of scallions. The spicy chili sauce enhances and adds a refreshing aroma to the dish.



Handmade Beef Ravioli with Asparagus Sauce

Stuffed pasta is a great classic throughout Italy, and it is traditionally served for Sunday lunches and special occasions. For this new version, Chef Niko Romito imagined a flavorful filling made of beef that is slowly cooked and then pulled. This helps to create a rich, smooth and mellow flavour for the ravioli. The added pairings of fresh green asparagus and a sauce made with rich gravy contribute to the unique harmony of flavors in this dish. Every bite seems to involve an inspiring story about the season.



Sliced Wagyu Beef Tenderloin M8, Marsala Sauce and Cherries

The classic “Tagliata di Filetto” – a tender, juicy and flavorful Wagyu beef tenderloin – is presented in a new way, with the first cherries of the season. The sauce is a meat juice perfumed with Marsala – a sweet fortified wine from Sicily with a very rich bouquet of aromas. The cherries bring a refreshing acidic note, creating a perfect balance on the taste buds.

Chilled strawberry soup with yogurt ice cream is the classic dessert presented by Chef Niko Romito. The rich flavour of the seasonal strawberries is best paired with the smooth texture of yogurt ice cream to make sure each bite brings happiness and enjoyment. This refreshing dessert is truly a perfect finale to the exquisite culinary experience.



One-Michelin-starred Italian Restaurant Il Ristorante – Niko Romito, Bulgari Hotel Beijing

Experience the urban vitality of Beijing and Shanghai and embrace ‘La Dolce Vita’ at the hotel. Il Ristorante – Niko Romito is the one-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant at Beijing Bulgari Hotel. It features 70 elegant seats, and it opens up to an outstanding wooden-decked terrace immersed in the lush gardens for luxury outdoor dining along the Liangma River.

Teak floors, handpicked Bulgari silverware and hand-cut Murano Salviati crystal glasses, along with the tastefully arranged table settings, complement the essence of contemporary Italian cuisine and showcase the exceptional Italian aesthetics.

The one-Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Il Ristorante – Niko Romito in Shanghai is located on the 47th floor of Bulgari Hotel Shanghai. Its elegant and charming atmosphere allows diners to feel as if they are in Rome. Chairs and columns are wrapped in dark-brown leather to contrast the lighter tones of the teak floors and walls. While soaking up the breathtaking city views, diners will be filled completely with joy, peace and comfort.

Whether you are alone or with friends or family, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito is the ideal place to experience authentic Italian cuisine and lifestyle. The moments experienced at the restaurant will not only tantalise your taste buds, but also engage all the senses, creating an immersive dining experience.

About Bulgari Hotel Beijing

The Bulgari Hotel Beijing is located in the Chao Yang neighbourhood amid the prestigious green surroundings of the Embassy District – the heart of China’s capital city. As with all the Bulgari Hotels and Resorts, the Bulgari Hotel Beijing was entirely designed by renowned Italian architectural firm ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viell.

The hotel’s 119 exquisitely furnished rooms – using outstanding Italian luxury residential furniture brands like Maxalto, B&B Italia and Flos – include the exceptional Bvlgari Suite with some of the best views overlooking the city.

The 1500 square-metre Bvlgari Spa adds a further luxurious touch to the guest experience – featuring 11 treatment rooms, a fitness center and a 25-metre pool made of shimmering mosaic tiles. Inspired by Ancient Rome, they recall the patterns of the historic Terme di Caracalla Roman baths.

Bulgari’s famed Il Ristorante - Niko Romito and The Bulgari Bar are open in its Beijing property, offering sophisticated dining and a prestigious gathering place for the city’s elite.

With its sophisticated atmosphere, The Bulgari Bar at The Bulgari Hotel Beijing is the city’s elite gathering place. Guests can enjoy cocktails, fine wine, champagne and Bvlgari’s renowned ‘aperitivo’ at the signature oval bar, or on the outdoor terrace overlooking the river.

About Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

In June 2018, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts grandly unveiled its sixth crown jewel – Bulgari Hotel Shanghai – which sits in the prosperous Suhe Creek Riverside Comprehensive Development Zone.The visionary SUHE CREEK project is an urban waterfront revitalization project developed by the top domestic property developer – OCT – that integrates high-end residences, fashion businesses, art space and urban parks.

As part of the project, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai balances nature, contemporary design and heritage architecture. It is comprised of the historic Chamber of Commerce Shanghai, originally completed in 1916, and now completely restored to evoke memories of its glorious heyday, and the 48-story tower with scenic surroundings.

Occupying the top eight floors of the 48-story building, Bulgari Hotel Shanghai offers beautiful panoramic views of the iconic Bund waterfront, the magnificent skyline of Shanghai, legendary Huangpu River and winding Suzhou River.

The rest of the tower is home to Bulgari Residences Shanghai. Like other Bulgari hotels and resorts, the renowned Italian architectural firm ACPV Architects Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel developed the Bulgari Hotel Shanghai’s design and created a glamorous contemporary masterpiece by blending the distinctive Italian refinement of Bulgari with rich layers of Shanghai’s history.

About Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

The key elements that characterize The Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection are unique locations in harmony with the surrounding areas, the blend of traditional design with dramatic contemporary Italian architecture by the architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and superior service crafted with the same attention to quality that has always distinguished Bulgari creations.

For all the hotels, the approach is the same – the design of the interiors is strongly rooted in the traditions of the place in which they are built, and careful attention is paid to every detail in a tribute to absolute luxury.

The Bulgari Hotels & Resorts collection features the distinctive, bold Italian style typical of Bulgari, reflected in its unique design, its contemporary Italian cuisine and its lavish spas. It conveys the excitement of the Bulgari brand, its timeless glamour and its magnificent Italian jewelry heritage.

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts Collection began as an initial array of three establishments in Milan, London and Bali, and recently added new ones in Beijing, Dubai and Shanghai. Bulgari Hotels & Resorts hotel cluster currently consists of nine hotels & resorts in locations including Milan, Bali, London, Beijing, Dubai, Shanghai, Paris and Tokyo. Bulgari Hotel Rome is the ninth jewel in the collection, and three additional hotels are coming soon to Miami, Los Angeles and the Maldives between 2025 and 2026.

[All images are courtesy of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts]



For more information visit the official website of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts

Bulgari Hotel Beijing, Building 2, No. 8 Courtyard, Xinyuan South Road, Chaoyang

Tel: 8555 8555

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, Lane 108 Shanxi North Road, by Tiantong Road

Tel: 3606 7788

Official WeChat Account of Bulgari Hotels & Resorts



