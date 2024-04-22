  1. home
Galaxy Macau's Sakura Cultural Festival Blooms with Romantic Spring Vibes,

By That's GBA, April 22, 2024

In the enchanting embrace of spring, cherry blossoms unfurl their delicate petals in a symphony of beauty. With the support of the Consulate General of Japan in Hong Kong, Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort ("Galaxy Macau") proudly unveils the Sakura Cultural Festival. From April 24 to May 5, coinciding with the zenith of Japan's cherry blossom season, this festival promises a multifaceted celebration of Japanese cuisine, artistry, and tradition. It beckons both Macau locals and tourists to immerse themselves in a realm of cherry blossoms, offering an oasis of cultural enrichment. This endeavor underscores Galaxy Macau's commitment to supporting the diversified development of Macau's tourism industry, further embellishing its stature as the "World Center of Travel and Leisure" and "UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy".

02.jpg

The Sakura Cultural Festival is centered at the East Square of Galaxy Macau, where guests are greeted by pink cherry blossom-themed decorations, setting the stage, also a myriad of immersive workshops including crafting kites, and omamori charms, or donning stylish Japanese yukatas for a rich Japanese cultural experience during the event period.

The Sakura Cultural Festival is centered at the East Square of Galaxy Macau, where guests are greeted by pink cherry blossom-themed decorations, setting the stage for a rich Japanese cultural experience. Dozens of exhibitors from Tokyo, Osaka, Aomori, Tokushima, Kagawa,and other regions of Japan, along with local businesses in Macau, will offer a diverse range of Japanese delights, from whimsically themed snacks to time-honored classics and contemporary fare. A centerpiece attraction is the sake vending machine, offering over 50 varieties of Japanese sake. During the festival, Hotel Okura Macau will host a limited-time pop-up store, featuring Japanese specialties such as Nagasaki castella cakes from Nagomi, Kyoto craft beer, and selected sake. As a special treat, patrons purchasing any two items from the pop-up store can savor a cup of Japanese charcoal-roasted coffee for a nominal fee of just MOP 1 dollar. Complementing these epicurean indulgences are interactive games and cultural performances. Adding to the festive ambiance, endearing mascots adorned in traditional Japanese attire will grace the event, offering photo opportunities for guests.

Weixin-Screenshot_20240422123154.jpg

Tadashi Sawauchi (Left), the Global Grand Chef of the Hotel Okura Group, and Morihiro Takeda (Right), Executive Chef of Yamazato, Macau, have joined forces to present an exclusive four-hands Kaiseki, promising an exquisite fusion of seasonal flavors inspired by the resplendent colors of spring and the ephemeral beauty of Japan's cherry blossoms.

Over the festival weekends and on Labor Day, guests can partake in a myriad of immersive workshops, crafting kites, and omamori charms, or donning stylish Japanese yukatas. Galaxy Macau, in collaboration with the Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong, will host an exclusive Japanese flower arrangement experience at Hotel Okura Macau, showcasing the graceful artistry of ikebana, allowing guests to bask in the serene ambiance of Japan's vernal splendor.

06.jpg

Kyo Watami, the newly opened restaurant celebrated for its authentic Japanese fare, unveils a curated selection of sakura-inspired dishes, complemented by limited-edition sake, sakura cocktails, and mocktails.

Another highlight of the Sakura Cultural Festival is the exclusive four-hands Kaiseki at Yamazato, available only for one night on April 25. Helmed by Chef Tadashi Sawauchi, the Global Grand Chef of the Hotel Okura Group, and Morihiro Takeda, Executive Chef of Yamazato, Macau, this culinary extravaganza promises an exquisite fusion of seasonal flavors inspired by the resplendent colors of spring and the ephemeral beauty of Japan's cherry blossoms. The chefs have selected some of the most sought-after treasures of Japan, transforming them into culinary sensations. The list of seasonal ingredients includes Hokkaido greenling much loved for its firm and aromatic flesh; firefly squid that is only available through spring and early summer; as well as various wild vegetables and premium seafood. Also, on the menu is the beautifully marbled Saga wagyu prepared in sukiyaki style. Guests who book and pay with the ICBC Macau Galaxy Credit Card can enjoy a special discount. Seats are limited and served on a first-come, first-served basis.

In tandem with Yamazato, several other Japanese restaurants at Galaxy Macau will also present themed Japanese set menus, desserts, and beverages throughout the Sakura Cultural Festival. Kyo Watami, the newly inaugurated restaurant celebrated for its authentic Japanese fare, unveils a curated selection of sakura-inspired dishes, complemented by limited-edition sake, sakura cocktails, and mocktails. Meanwhile, Nagomi will elevate the indulgence with a Sakura Afternoon Tea, featuring an array of handcrafted sweets and savories in delicate pink hues, spotlighting iconic Japanese delicacies such as Sakura Shingen Mochi. 

