​Shaping the Future: Guangzhou International Leatherware Sourcing Festival

On April 18, the opening ceremony of the Guangzhou International Leatherware Sourcing Festival, themed "SHAPE THE FUTURE 2024," commenced at Oriental Resort Guangzhou, renowned as the "Diaoyutai State Guesthouse of South China."

The Sourcing Festival, guided and supported by various government bodies including the China Leather Industry Association, CCPIT Guangzhou Committee, Guangzhou Municipal Commerce Bureau, the People's Government of Baiyun District, and Sanyuanli Sub-district Office, along with widespread attention from industry associations and the public, was successfully inaugurated by Zhonggang Leatherware Mall.



As a core project of Yuexiu Group aiming to lead the transformation of China's leatherware industry and strategically positioned in the professional market track, Zhonggang Leatherware Mall, with the backing of Yuexiu Property and Yuexiu Commercial's diverse ecosystem, continuously evolves to keep pace with the times. The Guangzhou International Leatherware Sourcing Festival will continue until May 5, offering global buyers a series of cross-border themed activities. It integrates premium resources from the Greater Bay Area's leatherware industry cluster, focusing on keywords such as "original design," "brand globalization," "global matchmaking," "foreign market services," and "cross-border e-commerce." The festival presents a "1+N" event matrix (one opening ceremony plus multiple themed activities), featuring highlights like the "Profusion" fashion show by Deng Zhaoping and Zhonggang's original designers, innovative cross-border e-commerce projects, a showcase of Zhonggang's renowned products, supply chain matchmaking, and market entry assistance for foreign merchants. With a vision to expand influence, lead trends, foster collaboration, and empower growth, this festival sets the stage for brands and supply chains to shine on the global platform.

Focus on Original Design: Empowering Brand Growth



As a designated "National Intellectual Property Protection Standardization Market" under the guidance of the China Leather Industry Association, Zhonggang Leatherware Mall has once again been bestowed with the prestigious title of "China Five-star Specialized Market." Zhonggang spearheads the development of new productive forces in the industry through original design, striving to build an international, professional, and branded hub for China's fashion-forward leatherware. To date, Zhonggang Leatherware Mall has achieved a 100% trademark registration rate, obtained numerous design patent certificates, and bestowed the title of original brand to over 100 influential merchants.

During the opening ceremony of the Guangzhou International Leatherware Sourcing Festival, Zhonggang Leatherware Mall's original creative force was reignited. Witnessed by nearly 260 representatives from key Guangzhou leatherware enterprises, cross-border e-commerce platforms, strategic partners, and domestic and international buyers, original designers from Zhonggang such as Muzi Li, Sweet Rose, Malinsu, and K·Z, in collaboration with G.C Design, presented a new collection show. The event concluded with another remarkable show "Profusion" curated by Deng Zhaoping, winner of the China Fashion Design Top Award, a promoter of China's textile intangible cultural heritage, and a member of the Guangzhou Municipal Committee of the Chinese Peoples Political Consultative Conference for the 13th and 14th sessions, and the President of the Guangzhou Fashion Designers Association, together with Zhonggang's original designer brands, SHES NOT ME and "Wuxuzhixu". Inspired by the natural rhythm of life and the flow of time, the collection captured the ephemeral beauty of flowers in full bloom, using a soft and gentle color palette to evoke the essence of spring. This not only demonstrated the seamless integration of leatherware and apparel but also highlighted the creative vitality and commercial potential of Chinese designers.



Embracing Digitalization: Empowering Merchants to Reach Global Markets



The swift expansion, broad impact, and deep influence of the digital economy are unprecedented. In this landscape, cross-border e-commerce emerges as a dynamic new business model, with a particularly strong growth trajectory in recent years. Data from 2023 reveals that China's cross-border e-commerce trade volume surged to RMB 2.38 trillion, representing a 15.6% growth and an increasing proportion of overall foreign trade. It's evident that cross-border e-commerce platforms are pivotal for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to broaden their global market reach and foster innovative international trade practices.

During the opening ceremony of the Guangzhou International Leatherware Sourcing Festival, Yang Hui, General Manager of Yuexiu Property Digital Intelligence Development Center, delivered a keynote on "Technology-empowered, world-oriented, fashion pacesetter" and officially announced the launch of the "Yuexiu Zhonggang Cross-border Innovation Project." This initiative utilizes AI exhibitions, financial security measures and smart logistics technologies to overcome temporal and spatial barriers, connecting the human, goods, and marketplace ecology. This move is not only a response to Guangdong's "Contontrades" initiative and Guangzhou's implementation of national policies integrating domestic and foreign trade, but also a crucial step by Zhonggang Leatherware Mall in aiding foreign trade enterprises to "secure orders and stabilize foreign trade." The cross-border e-commerce platform built by Zhonggang Leatherware Mall adopts an ecosystem model that emphasizes the synergy of online and offline channels, integrating multiple business scenarios such as storefronts, exhibitions, promotions, live broadcasts, and after-sales services, providing merchants with comprehensive support in product display, traffic acquisition, transaction closure, and user retention. This creates new opportunities for merchants to develop globally and builds a bridge for Zhonggang's products to reach the world.



Looking Ahead: Nurturing Industrial Clusters, Building Global Brands



As the saying goes, "a gathering of talents creates extraordinary things." Zhonggang Leatherware Mall adheres to the philosophy of "empowering creativity, driving transformation, and promoting quality" and actively cultivates an ecosystem of leatherware industry clusters. The mall assembles outstanding talents, focuses on original design, and integrates upstream and downstream resources, providing an effective platform for industrial cooperation, talent exchange, technology innovation, and brand promotion. Through continuous exploration and innovation, Zhonggang Leatherware Mall is dedicated to shaping the future, leading the transformation and upgrading of the leatherware industry, and building an internationally renowned platform for leatherware trade.

In the future, Zhonggang Leatherware Mall will continue to deepen collaboration with global partners, enhance market influence, and strive to become a world-class fashion landmark, leading the sustainable development of the leatherware industry. Let's join hands and shape the future together!



[All images courtesy of Yuexiu Commercial]