Ensuring Your Child's Smooth Switch to Senior School

With changes in friendships, teachers, school environment and routines, starting senior school is a potentially stressful time for in a child's life.

It is important to help them handle those changes, and carefully guide them as they grow and mature physically, emotionally, and academically. The aim is to transform any anxiety into anticipation.

At Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi they do everything they can to make exactly that happen – by equipping both students and parents with the necessary knowledge, tools, and preparation.

The result is a transition that is as seamless as possible, leaving students and parents to fully embrace and make the most of those senior school years.

Discover Your Path: Transition to Senior School

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi are delighted to invite you and your child to their senior school transition event.

The event will consist of presentations led by their experienced and specialist senior school staff:



Settling Into Senior School – Ms. Maisy Rees, Middle School Pastoral Lead

The Academic Curriculum – Ms. Jennifer Buster, Deputy Head of Academic & Mr. David Brown, IBDP Coordinator

The Wellbeing Provision – Ms. Francine Hearn, Assistant Head of Pastoral

After the presentation, you and your child will be taken on a tour, exploring their world-class facilities, showcasing their senior school classrooms and specialist areas for learning.

After the tour, there will be an opportunity to ask key staff any questions.

Date: Thursday, April 25

Time: 1.30-3.30pm

To RSVP email admissions.shanghaipuxi@dulwich.org or scan the QR code below:

Watch a Day in the Life of Dulwich Puxi Year 7

Senior school at Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi is an exciting time in a child’s life. As they move through their teenage years to becoming a young adult, senior school students are provided with a wealth of opportunities to broaden their horizons, build their skills and develop their independence.

READ MORE: 5 Ways Your Kids Can Embrace an AI Future

This all happens alongside an academically rigorous program that is delivered and supported by world-class teaching staff, who are experienced in bringing out the best in every student.

READ MORE: Discover a Shanghai School That Ticks All the Boxes