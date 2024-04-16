Win Grand Prix Tickets at Cages' F1 Bingo!

It is Chinese Grand Prix weekend in Shanghai, and Cages will be celebrating all week. They will be giving away F1 gear, as well as tickets to practice, qualifying, and – drum roll – the big race this Sunday!

Thursday night, make sure you are at Cages for a special F1 Bingo, where they will be giving away exclusive Paddock Club tickets for Friday and Saturday and race tickets for Sunday, among other prizes.

Wednesday



Greatest of all Trivia

The winning team at Greatest of all Trivia will win an F1 prize pack along with RMB1,000 of Cages credit.

Thursday



F1 Bingo

A special edition F1 Bingo, Cages will be giving away Heineken and F1 prizes including a ticket for Paddock Club for Friday and Saturday, along with two tickets for the race on Sunday!

Here’s a full list of the F1 prizes on offer...

Paddock Club* ticket for Friday’s practice, where you will be up-close on pit row

VIP ticket for Saturday

Admission ticket for Saturday

F1 & Heineken backpack

F1 & Heineken hat

Heineken Prize Packs

And of course, 2 tickets to the F1 race on Sunday!

The more you eat and drink, the more chances you have to win!

*What is the Paddock Club? Occupying a privileged position to watch the action and offering world-class cuisine and free-flowing beverages, the F1 Paddock Club™ is the pinnacle of F1® hospitality.

Friday & Saturday

Practice & Qualifying

Catch all of the practice and qualifying at Cages, and try your best in the F1 simulators to see if you can outpace the pros.

Sunday

Brunch & the Big Race



Catch brunch from 11am, and stay on for the big race at Cages for an amazing F1 watch party!



Finally, anytime from Thursday through to the race, when you order a 2-liter Heineken, you will receive your choice of an F1 prize – from backpacks and hats to keychains... while supplies last!

[All images courtesy of Cages]