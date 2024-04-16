TUMI Expands Its Partnership with McLaren Launching New Capsule Collection

TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, is celebrating the expansion of its ongoing partnership with McLaren Racing with the launch of a new capsule collection in collaboration with the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team. The TUMI | McLaren Extreme Capsule features three innovative, high-performance bags designed to suit the needs of the everyday traveler as well as the British off-road racing team as they travel to remote locations around the globe.

(L to R): TUMI | McLaren Throttle Duffel, TUMI | McLaren Rally Sling, TUMI | McLaren Terrain Backpack in Black

TUMI has been the Official Luggage Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team and McLaren Automotive since 2019, and in February was named the Official Luggage Partner of the NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team and McLaren Shadow esports Team for 2024 and beyond. The innovative all-electric off-road series, Extreme E is centered on promoting sustainability and championing gender equality. The highly competitive series sees eight teams embark on a ten-race global adventure with the shared mission of protecting the planet.

The TUMI | McLaren Extreme capsule combines cutting-edge technology, innovation and design excellence, highlighting the performance heritage of both partners. Each piece incorporates fully welded construction with state-of-the-art materials and techniques that truly push the boundaries of what this collection has done before. The pieces are unlined, lightweight and water-resistant, with TUMI+ functionality and pops of color that tie back to McLaren’s color palette.

The Terrain Backpack features a flat opening with a magnetic fastener to the main compartment. In addition to a tuck-away sternum strap and add-a-bag strap, it comes with a padded laptop pocket that can accommodate a 15” PC or 16” MacBook Pro. The Throttle Duffel, with top carry handles and a padded back panel, is accessible through a zip entry with hidden magnetic closures. It comes with tuck-away sternum and backpack straps. The scaled-down Rally Sling also features a zip entry to the main compartment as well as an open pocket and back transparent zip pocket.

(L to R): TUMI | McLaren Terrain Backpack, TUMI | McLaren Throttle Duffel, TUMI | McLaren Rally Sling in Black

In keeping with the Extreme E ethos, the packaging for the TUMI | McLaren Extreme capsule keeps low impact and sustainability in mind. When purchased on TUMI.com, each style comes in a small thin box with the product in a reusable compression storage bag.

"We’re thrilled to unveil this capsule in partnership with McLaren. As two brands dedicated to innovation and functionality, we’re passionate about this partnership and creating products that reflect our shared values,” said Jill Krizelman, SVP, Ecommerce and Global Marketing, TUMI.

“We are delighted to expand our partnership with TUMI, built on a genuine passion for craft and high attention to detail, and can’t wait for our fans to see this exciting new range as we expand into our Extreme E series,” said Louise McEwen, Executive Director, Brand & Marketing, McLaren Racing.

Shop the TUMI | McLaren Extreme collection at TUMI stores worldwide and at TUMI.com.