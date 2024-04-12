  1. home
Guangzhou's 2nd Airport... is Not Exactly in Guangzhou

By Billy Jiang, April 12, 2024

Rumors about a new airport in Guangzhou have been circulating for several years. And now, finally, the news has received official confirmation. 

However, the location of the new airport has raised some eyebrows – it's a bit farther away from Guangzhou than expected!

Guangzhou-Airport-Announcement.jpg

Guangzhou government official announcement on Sina Weibo. Screenshot by That's

On April 10, the Guangzhou government officially announced the news of the Pearl River Delta Hub (Guangzhou New) Airport project via its official Weibo account. 

The project, undertaken by Guangdong Airport Group's Foshan Gaoming Airport Co., Ltd., will commence construction this year. 

The initial phase of construction includes two runways – one measuring 3,800 × 45 meters to the west and another measuring 3,600 × 45 meters to the east. 

Additionally, plans for the construction of a new passenger terminal and supporting facilities between the runways are underway.

This development signals that – following Beijing, Shanghai, and Chengdu – Guangzhou will adopt a 'dual-airport' operational model.

GZ-New-Airport.jpg

Guangzhou's 2nd airport. Screenshot by That's

The new airport is located at the border between Gaoqing Town, Gaoming District, Foshan, and Jiaotang Town, Gaoyao District, Zhaoqing, approximately 56km east of Foshan city center... and 110km to Guangzhou city center.

According to data released by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport handled a passenger throughput of 63.17 million in 2023, ranking first in the country and maintaining its position as the single busiest airport for the fourth consecutive year.

With the combined design capacity of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 at Guangzhou Baiyun Airport standing at only 80 million passengers, the current passenger volume is approaching its maximum capacity, putting pressure on the airport.

The arrival of the new airport will undoubtedly provide travelers with more convenience and options.

Have you recently traveled via Guangzhou? Share your travel experiences with us! For more updates on the latest news in the Greater Bay Area, follow our WeChat official account ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

