  1. home
  2. Articles

Mexican Gastronomy at George's Restaurant

With Guest Chef Paola Vargas from Mexico

By That's Beijing, April 11, 2024

0 0

A lavish and flavorful feast of Mexican classics and exquisite cuisines, a mesmerizing sensory dining experience with guest chef Paola Vargas from Mexico at George’s Restaurant, Hotel Éclat Beijing.

George-s-Restaurant-Hotel-clat-Beijing.jpg

Guest Chef Paola Vargas from Mexico

“It is an honor for me to have the opportunity to show you this mixture of flavors, smells, colors, and textures that are representative of my country on this day. The menu presented is based on traditional recipes from the various cuisines we have in Mexico with a modern approach, but without sacrificing the authentic flavor of Mexico in each bite,” stated Paola Vargas.

George-s-Restaurant-Hotel-clat-Beijing-1.jpg

The gastronomic hilarity starts from a famous soup appetizer, from the state of Michoacán in Western Mexico and with Chef Paola’s exclusive creation, a touch of classic chipotle brings some smoky notes to this special amuse-bouche. Bold and impactful flavors come from the shrimp aguachile with corn totopo, the act of marinating seafood with shrimp and acid ingredients is perfect for the blooming spring when you crave a fresh indulgence. Moreish Mexican grilled octopus sends your taste buds dancing in spicy and smoky ground, creating a food paradise as irresistible as a Mexican sunset.

George-s-Restaurant-Hotel-clat-Beijing-4.jpg

Veracruz Style Red Snapper

Cook an extraordinary duet meat carnival with exquisite beef and pork in two types of flavorings. Authentic bone marrow grilled gravy sauce revives beef tenderloin's original magnificence. Creamy pumpkin seeds sauce treats the pork tenderloin adapted to your melting sense and makes every bite secure and worthy.

Spoiled your taste buds with an extra meaty course at dinner—the highly flavored Veracruz red snapper, featuring fresh fish with a zesty tomato-based sauce for an authentic Mexican gastronomic journey.

George-s-Restaurant-Hotel-clat-Beijing-2.jpg

Hop into a refreshingly tangy sorbet, mixed with a hint of indulged tequila splash, and get immersed in the obsession with the balance of fruity soursop and spicy strength. A light-and-airy sponge cake - Tres Leches Cake marks this unforgettable experience as you have both visually fun and genuine taste crafted by our talented Chef Paola Vargas.

Join us for a pure Mexican culinary journey at George’s Restaurant with a canvas of sublime flavors that seek to portray the mixture of history and culture with bespoke emblematic craftsmanship!

Mexican Gastronomy at George’s Restaurant

Event Period: April 19 to 20

Four-Course Lunch: 12noon - 2pm, RMB388 per person

Five-Course Dinner: 6pm - 10pm, RMB488 per person

Venue: George’s Restaurant, 2/F, Hotel Éclat Beijing

For Reservations:+8610-8561 2888

About Hotel Éclat Beijing

As part of the Hong Kong Parkview Group, Hotel Éclat Beijing, with 100 rooms and suites, offers a unique opportunity to experience world-class art while enjoying stylishly inviting accommodations, outstanding cuisine, intuitive yet non-intrusive guest services, and a spectacular Mall where you can shop till you drop - all within its unique architectural complex. With the signature 'Éclat Essentials' for guests to enjoy, Éclat re-defines the upscale hotel experience, bringing you the art of contemporary luxury and the luxury of contemporary art. Hotel Éclat Beijing is also a member of the exclusive Small Luxury Hotels of the World™.

About Parkview Green FangCaoDi

Parkview Green FangCaoDi, the multi-use complex in which Hotel Éclat Beijing is situated, is also home to various high-level grade offices, luxury retail outlets, art galleries, and even state-of-the-art Cineplex. Parkview Green FangCaoDi was the first LEED® platinum-certified integrated commercial project in all of China. The award-winning structure uses innovative environmental technologies, resulting in energy use that is 50% lower than that of other buildings of similar size.

Mexican Food Beijing Guest Chef Hotel News

more news

Ragù: Real Italian Flavors in Street Food Form

Ragù: Real Italian Flavors in Street Food Form

"Good food is simple food."

3 Michelin Star Chef Eric Pras on Maison Lameloise's Evolution

3 Michelin Star Chef Eric Pras on Maison Lameloise's Evolution

From Burgundy to Shanghai.

Sub Standard: Fine Dining Chef Takes on Sandwiches & Pizza

Sub Standard: Fine Dining Chef Takes on Sandwiches & Pizza

Jason Oakley flies solo with his dream project.

Nominations Now Open for That’s Beijing 2022 Food & Drink Awards

Don't miss out on the chance to nominate your favorite venues!

Big Food Delivery Platforms Not the Answer for This Beijing F&B Venue

Another Beijing F&B venue reveals how their coping with the capital's temporary ban on in-house dining.

Famed Fast Food Chain In-N-Out to Host a Pop-Up in Beijing... Tomorrow

Burger lovers, unite — in 798 Art Zone.

Mexican Chef Rodrigo González on Dumb Food Requests

Having cooked in kitchens in Guangzhou, Shanghai and now Shenzhen, González has had his fair share of wild F&B experiences.

Beijing KFC Uses Facial Recognition to Predict Food Orders

Ordering fried chicken at KFC just got a whole lot easier. (Not that it was all that difficult in the first place.)

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

72/144 Hours Visa-Free Transit – The Full List!

Melco Style Presents Sichuan and Canton's Diamond

18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

China to Build a 2nd Formula 1 Circuit in This City...

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

UPDATED: 8 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

UPDATED: 8 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Mexican Gastronomy at George's Restaurant

Mexican Gastronomy at George's Restaurant

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives