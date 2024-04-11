Mexican Gastronomy at George’s Restaurant

A lavish and flavorful feast of Mexican classics and exquisite cuisines, a mesmerizing sensory dining experience with guest chef Paola Vargas from Mexico at George’s Restaurant, Hotel Éclat Beijing.

Guest Chef Paola Vargas from Mexico



“It is an honor for me to have the opportunity to show you this mixture of flavors, smells, colors, and textures that are representative of my country on this day. The menu presented is based on traditional recipes from the various cuisines we have in Mexico with a modern approach, but without sacrificing the authentic flavor of Mexico in each bite,” stated Paola Vargas.

The gastronomic hilarity starts from a famous soup appetizer, from the state of Michoacán in Western Mexico and with Chef Paola’s exclusive creation, a touch of classic chipotle brings some smoky notes to this special amuse-bouche. Bold and impactful flavors come from the shrimp aguachile with corn totopo, the act of marinating seafood with shrimp and acid ingredients is perfect for the blooming spring when you crave a fresh indulgence. Moreish Mexican grilled octopus sends your taste buds dancing in spicy and smoky ground, creating a food paradise as irresistible as a Mexican sunset.

Veracruz Style Red Snapper



Cook an extraordinary duet meat carnival with exquisite beef and pork in two types of flavorings. Authentic bone marrow grilled gravy sauce revives beef tenderloin's original magnificence. Creamy pumpkin seeds sauce treats the pork tenderloin adapted to your melting sense and makes every bite secure and worthy.

Spoiled your taste buds with an extra meaty course at dinner—the highly flavored Veracruz red snapper, featuring fresh fish with a zesty tomato-based sauce for an authentic Mexican gastronomic journey.

Hop into a refreshingly tangy sorbet, mixed with a hint of indulged tequila splash, and get immersed in the obsession with the balance of fruity soursop and spicy strength. A light-and-airy sponge cake - Tres Leches Cake marks this unforgettable experience as you have both visually fun and genuine taste crafted by our talented Chef Paola Vargas.

Join us for a pure Mexican culinary journey at George’s Restaurant with a canvas of sublime flavors that seek to portray the mixture of history and culture with bespoke emblematic craftsmanship!

Mexican Gastronomy at George’s Restaurant

Event Period: April 19 to 20

Four-Course Lunch: 12noon - 2pm, RMB388 per person

Five-Course Dinner: 6pm - 10pm, RMB488 per person

Venue: George’s Restaurant, 2/F, Hotel Éclat Beijing

For Reservations:+8610-8561 2888

About Hotel Éclat Beijing



As part of the Hong Kong Parkview Group, Hotel Éclat Beijing, with 100 rooms and suites, offers a unique opportunity to experience world-class art while enjoying stylishly inviting accommodations, outstanding cuisine, intuitive yet non-intrusive guest services, and a spectacular Mall where you can shop till you drop - all within its unique architectural complex. With the signature 'Éclat Essentials' for guests to enjoy, Éclat re-defines the upscale hotel experience, bringing you the art of contemporary luxury and the luxury of contemporary art. Hotel Éclat Beijing is also a member of the exclusive Small Luxury Hotels of the World™.

About Parkview Green FangCaoDi



Parkview Green FangCaoDi, the multi-use complex in which Hotel Éclat Beijing is situated, is also home to various high-level grade offices, luxury retail outlets, art galleries, and even state-of-the-art Cineplex. Parkview Green FangCaoDi was the first LEED® platinum-certified integrated commercial project in all of China. The award-winning structure uses innovative environmental technologies, resulting in energy use that is 50% lower than that of other buildings of similar size.