21 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Foshan



Special Deal from Brasston

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive offer from Brasston - indulge in our delectable range of pizzas at an unbeatable price of only RMB55! This limited-time deal includes five mouthwatering options: Margherita, Quattro Funghi, Diavola Tomato Salami, Tonna E Acciughe, Pesto Di Pollo.



Available from January 2024

Brasston (Foshan), 1012-1013.F1, Poly Skyline, Jingyuan Road, Guicheng

8 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This April in Foshan







READ MORE: Updated! 8 Amazing Art Shows to Check Out This April in Foshan

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China



Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.



Until December 2024

READ MORE: The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Sparrow 16th Anniversary Tour



As spring brings warmth and birds migrate, the 16-year-old Wren embarks on a new tour: spanning nearly four months and thirty-six cities. With poetic notes in their beak, the bird brings melodies that shimmer with memories. As part of the grand commemorative plan for the 16th anniversary, a new album and a special 16th-anniversary vinyl set will be unveiled gradually after the Spring Festival. Join us on Wednesday, April 17, at ALSO LIVE in Foshan.



April 17, 2024

ALSO LIVE, 2/F, Block C, No. 6, Beilong Yixing Road, Shunde

Hong Kong

Night at M+

Join M+ Assistant Curator Hu Baowen as she takes you on a journey into the world of black and white photography. Guided tours will be conducted in Cantonese. Limited spots available. First come, first served.



April 12, 2024

For Reservations: +852-2200 0204

MPlusmuseum, No.38 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon

Kowloon City Songkran Festival 2024



This April, Kowloon City aka ‘Little Bangkok’ is set to host a vibrant Songkran Festival. Get ready for a diverse range of programmes and activities for both residents and visitors from around the world, including a Thai Bazaar, Pop up Market, Thai Boxing Competition, Water Splashing Experience x Electronic Music Performances, and Thai Costume Experiences. Don’t miss this unique and innovative celebration of Thai culture in Hong Kong, and experience the charm of the Kowloon City district!



April 12, 2pm - 10.30pm

April 13 & 14, 12noon - 10.30pm

Carpenter Road Park and South Wall Road, Kowloon City

Thai Festival 2024



The two-day Thai Festival features a range of exciting Thai-themed programmes, showcasing the latest Thai make-up trends, travel and destination wedding information, traditional Thai costumes, as well as Thai cuisine and specialties. Experts from the travel industry will share unique Thai experiences, while captivating Thai cultural performances will take the stage daily. The festival aims to provide an opportunity for locals and travellers alike to immerse themselves in the vibrant and charming culture of Thailand.



April 13 - 14, 12noon to 7pm

Central Atrium, Olympian City 2

Every Brilliant Thing



Every Brilliant Thing combines theatre, Jazz, stand-up comedy, Improv, and Installation Art. Don't miss this utterly unique event!



April 13, from 8pm

Studio Starlit, 4-5 Knutsford, Kowloon

REWIND presents Cameron Jack



REWIND is excited to bring you Cameron Jack (UK). Already emerging as one of London’s most exciting talents, he has been championed and supported by artists such as Damian Lazarus, Blondish and Lee Burridge. His groovy and hard-hitting productions, coupled with his ability to mix seamlessly across the spectrum of house and techno, give his sets a unique diversity that has already captivated audiences at the largest festivals around the world.



April 13, from 4pm

SPIGA #3/F Central, Hong Kong Island

Yang Fudong 'Sparrow on the Sea'



Co-commissioned by M+ and Art Basel, Yang Fudong’s new work Sparrow on the Sea is described by the artist as a site-specific ‘architectural film’. Shot in Hong Kong, the black-and-white film weaves together scenes from seaside villages and nocturnal city streets. By referencing visual motifs and textures from the classic Hong Kong cinema of the 1970s to the 1990s, Yang aims to evoke a sense of nostalgic familiarity.



Until June 9, from 6pm - 10pm

M+ Facade, MPlusmuseum, No.38 Museum Road, West Kowloon Cultural District, Kowloon

A-Maze-ing Harbourfront



Fusing elements of creative art and entertainment, A-Maze-ing Harbourfront offers visitors unique photo ops, an immersive adventure and a whole lot of fun in its five themed mazes.



Until July 3, 2024

Wan Chai Harbourfront Event Space, 3 Hung Hing Road, next to Wan Chai Sports Ground

Macao

Always Near You Always



New York artist Adam Handler presents his first solo exhibition in Macau, titled "By Your Side, By My Side," marking his largest exhibition in Asia to date. Known for his unique whimsical and healing style, Handler incorporates his profound personal experiences into this exhibition. Through the fusion of art and love, the exhibition aims to take the audience on a journey of love and healing.



Until April 23, 2024

Artelli, L01A, L02 The Showroom, City of Dreams, Macao

Refreshing Fujian: Starting Point of the Maritime Silk Road — Showcase of Intangible Cultural Heritage



As the starting point of China’s ancient Maritime Silkroad and a hub of maritime commerce and trade, Fujian boasts a range of cultures, rich geographical features, and abundant intangible cultural heritage resources, including 145 representative items of national intangible cultural heritage and 705 representative items of provincial intangible cultural heritage.



Until May 5, 2024

Macau Museum, No. 112 Praceta do Museu de Macau

Revelations in Imagery: Personal Works Exhibition by Sandra Rita



The exhibition showcases 200 paintings created by architect Sandra Rita over the past five years, revealing a complex imaginative world. The lines in the paintings glide across the white paper, resembling a vivid dance of intricate mazes.



Until May 7, 2024

Albergue SCM, No.8z Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro, Macao

READ MORE: 21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou



READ MORE: 19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



