Spring Sale NOW ON – Up to 70% Off at Epermarket

April 11, 2024

Epermarket’s Spring Sale is back, bigger than ever! Dive into savings with over 350 products discounted by up to 70%.

Explore a wide array of categories, from equistite wines to meats, EperKitchen favorites, cheeses from around the world, pantry staples you can’t live without, organic produce, and even more.

But hurry, the Spring Sale ends April 21!

Screenshot-2024-04-11-at-08.01.24.png
Enjoy big savings on pantry essentials

Screenshot-2024-04-11-at-08.01.57.png
Top up your wine rack with great deals

Screenshot-2024-04-11-at-08.01.36.png
Create the perfect cheese board for a bargain price

Never Shopped Before?

If you’re not aware, Epermarket (Formally Nogogo!) is your imported grocery expert that carefully selects products and brands you miss, from a place you can trust.

Choose from over 4,000 products at diverse price ranges and have them delivered directly to your doorstep.

This also includes nationwide deliveries via third-party services. They make grocery shopping even easier – and also your life!

Join Today!

If you’ve never shopped with Epermarket before, join today and enjoy free gifts with your first orders of over ¥190, plus loads more benefits to follow.

For any question or inquiries, their Customer Service remains in three languages (French, English and Chinese), available from Monday-Sunday (8am-9pm).

Hotline: 400-009-3019

Email: cs-south@epermarket.com

Scan below to shop on the Mini-program

Weixin-Image_20231018143851.jpg

Or scan below to download the APP

Weixin-Image_20231018143847.png

Or simply visit www.epermarket.com

Happy Shopping!


Over 1,200 products discounted!

A culinary celebration of the awakening of nature.

From Shanghai Tavern to Canton Disco

