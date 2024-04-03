20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Moments of Blooming: Swing in AR Afternoon Tea

Experience the Swing in Spring AR Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun! Immerse yourself in a sensory journey blending taste and visuals with digital AR experiences. Delight in the taste of spring amidst lights and blooming flowers, savoring Lavender Mixedberry Pudding and refreshing Mint Tea paired with visually pleasing Cherry Kumquat. Let this exquisite ritual of love and surprise brighten your spring day with delightful flavors and aromatic sensations.



Swing in AR Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB588/set

Until May 31, 2024

For Reservations: +8610-8516 0062

The Florist, InterContinental Beijing Sanlitun, No.1 South Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Exquisite Seasonal Indulgence – Rice Dumpling Gift Bag



Experience the fusion of culture and sophistication with The St. Regis Beijing's rice dumpling gift bag. A tribute to tradition and luxury, this exquisite creation features vibrant orange hues and intricate patterns inspired by the "House of Celebration". Peacocks and diamond lattice elements adorn the packaging, promising a glimpse into a world of detail and luxury. With 10 flavors blending northern and southern tastes, each rice dumpling celebrates culture with a modern twist, elevating traditional festivals to new heights of indulgence.



Early Bird Promotion with 30% discount is available from April 22 to May 19, 2024.

Pre-order is required.

For Reservations: +8610-6460 6688 ext.2460

The St. Regis Beijing, No.21 Jianguomen Outer Street, Chaoyang

InterNations Networking at B&G

Join InterNations this coming Friday, April 12, for an evening of fun, music, and great company at one of the most elegant bar on Sanlitun street, Boys and Girls. Dress to impress and get ready for a memorable night. Network with professionals from various backgrounds and industries in a vibrant setting. Don't miss this unique opportunity to expand your connections and build valuable relationships. You are welcome to invite your friends or colleagues to join InterNations community.



April 12, from 7pm

For Reservations: WeChat 13501382597 Gabriela

Boys And Girls Bar, No.68 Sanlitun Road, Chaoyang

Dry Aged Beef Sunday Brunch Special



Indulge in NUO Hotel Beijing's Dry Aged Beef Sunday Brunch Special, featuring exquisitely aged cuts of beef for 14 to 21 days. Delight in the rich and unique flavors of dry aged Argentine grain-fed ribeye steak, Brazilian beef tenderloin, and Australian wagyu beef M5 chuck eye roll meticulously prepared by master chefs. Join NUO Hotel Beijing for a luxurious culinary experience that elevates your Sunday brunch to new heights.



Price: RMB588/adult, RMB294/child

April 14 & 21, 11.30am - 3pm

For Reservations: +8610-5926 8238

NUO Hotel Beijing, No.2A Jiangtai Road, Chaoyang

The Local Pool Sharks Tournament



Dive into excitement at The Local's renowned Pool Sharks Tournament! Compete against fellow pool enthusiasts for the chance to win fantastic prizes. Whether you're a seasoned pro or a casual player, join us for an evening of fun, friendly competition, and great rewards. Don't miss out on this thrilling event at The Local!



Price: RMB80 for registeration, includes one free drink

Every 1st & 3rd Monday of the Month

For April: April 1 & 15, from 7pm

For May: May 6 & 20, from 7pm

The Local, Unit 80, No.4 Gongti Bei Road, Chaoyang

Lost Plate's NEW Wine & Dine



Missed Lost Plate's last Wine & Dine event? No worries! Back by popular demand, Lost Plate is thrilled to announce its Spring Sip & Savour—an all-new gourmet experience celebrating spring with a fresh menu and handpicked wines from Ningxia and Yunnan boutique wineries. Join founder Ruixi for a 4-course fusion feast paired with 4 wines, plus a welcome drink.



Price: RMB660/person

For Reservations: WeChat LostPlateFoodTours

April 20, 6.30pm - 9.30pm

Home Town Palace, Beijing

DesMix



Enjoy a 35% discount on regular-priced food items, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages before 8pm every evening. Plus, join Destination for Cocktail Night every Tuesday after 8pm and enjoy a buy one get one free offer on cocktails.



Every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday

For Reservations: +8610-6552 8180

Destination, No.7 Gongti West Road, Chaoyang

Music

Better Moment, BEEN, Soft Opening Party

Experience the evolution of entertainment at "BEEN", where each dopamine surge embodies the human spirit. Beyond self-amusement, it fosters social connections and spreads joy. Upon arrival, guests receive a unique "BEEN" bracelet for easy access. Swipe it for complimentary cocktails and connect to the BEEN Mini Program for top-ups. With music as its cornerstone, BEEN's resident DJ team promises festival-level experiences nightly, transcending the ordinary.



April 12, 2024

For Reservations: WeChat BEENOfficial

BEEN, No.6 Worker's Stadium West Road, Chaoyang

ECLECTIC ELECTRIC Vol.1



Originally from southern Germany, Jay Enso embarked on his DJ journey at 16, honing his skills and music selection at gigs and festivals across his homeland. After 2.5 years in Beijing, he returns to the decks at Migas Mercado, ready to reignite his passion with fresh beats. Enjoy his winter flair and let him take you on a journey of Deep House, House, and Tech House vibes. Happy Friday!



Free Entry

April 12, from 10pm

For Reservations: +8610-6500 7579

Migas Mercado, 7/F, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

SHORTPARIS



"SHORTPARIS" is hailed as "the best live act in Russia." Hailing from Saint Petersburg, they boast a charismatic lead singer. The band's mesmerizing ceremonial performances, dark electronic music, and "irrational, spasmodic dance" converge with a musical aesthetic characterized by restrained post-punk, experimental noise, and minimal tones.



April 12, 2024

For Reservations: WeChat jiangjinjiubar

Omni Space, B103 Tianqiao Arts Center, Xiachen Square, Xicheng

Masaaki Kishibe



Masaaki Kishibe, one of Asia's most acclaimed fingerstyle masters, has been specially invited to compose for NHK's annual masterpiece. With a diverse range of styles and well-known classics, his works often encapsulate rich and nuanced emotions.



April 12, 2024

For Reservations: WeChat Fulanglivehouse

FullOf/Fulang Live House, Building 4 and Building 5, Yard 1, Aoyuan West Road, Chaoyang

The Flying Dutchman



"The Flying Dutchman" has captivated audiences with its grand stage design and elaborate presentation, involving a multitude of personnel and scenes. The attention to detail in the set design has been a highlight of the previous performances, delighting opera enthusiasts.



April 10 - 14, 2024

For Ticktes: WeChat ncpa66550000

National Centre for the Performing Arts, No.2 Xichangan Street, Xicheng

"Bring Your Soul" Vol.4



When thinking about the band, my initial impression is rock music. However, in this issue, we'd like to take you on a journey through some outstanding bands/groups in the realm of European and American pop music.



April 13, from 11pm

For Reservations: WeChat gh_767e1fd6d226 / IMAGINE想象空间

Imagine Space, 3/F, Xifan Lane, Liudaokou, Haidian

Swansong Asia Tour



Experience the creative musical world of Swansong at Blue Note Beijing on April 18, 2024. Join us for an unforgettable journey through the realms of jazz fusion and beyond!



April 18, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13910902913

Blue Note Beijing, No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Karen Souza 2024 Tour



Karen Souza, born in 1984 in La Pampa Province, Argentina, showcased her musical talent from an early age and emerged as a prominent figure in the jazz vocal realm. Renowned for her sultry vocals and unique style, Souza has become synonymous with "sexy" in the contemporary jazz vocal scene. Her captivating presence and distinctive voice have garnered international acclaim, establishing her as a rising star in the global music industry.



April 18, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: WeChat MFASPACE

MUSICFANS ARTS SPACE, Sanlitun SOHO B1, No.8 Workers Stadium North Road, Nansanli Community, Sanlitun Street, Chaoyang

Arts

Slow

During the exhibition, the Danish Cultural Center will transform into a magnificent piece of art composed of woven images. A total of 11 large tapestries will be displayed, with the centerpiece being the artist's largest work, "Punchdrunk," measuring an impressive 17 meters in length. Visitors will be invited to admire the artwork from multiple perspectives within the exhibition hall.



From April 3, 2024

Danish Cultural Center, 798 Art District, No.4 Jiuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Toyism Behind the Mask



Red Gate Gallery is pleased to present Toyism Behind the Mask, a new exhibition of the international artist collective: Toyism. The exhibition opens on April 6, 2024, with the founder of Toyism, Dejo and fellow Toyist Clamaoing, introducing the unique style and positive philosophy of Toyism Art to Chinese art lovers. The Tree of World Cultures, a giant mural created by Toyism especially for the 798 Art District, will also be unveiled on April 3 in the 798 Art District.



Until April 14, 2024

Red Gate Gallery, 798 Art Distinct, No. 2 JIuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

Alexander Basil: Hiding in Plain Sight



X Museum is delighted to present German artist Alexander Basil’s first solo exhibition in China. The exhibition includes twenty-one paintings by the artist over the past two years. ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ is an idiom indicating that despite being conspicuous, the object remains unnoticed. The idiom itself reveals a politics of seeing, further reflecting human’s desire for communication and connection.



Until May 30, 2024

X Museum, No.53 Banjianta Road, Chaoyang

The Forbidden City and the Palace of Versailles



The exhibition, themed on Sino-French diplomatic, cultural, and artistic exchanges, showcases approximately 200 exquisite cultural relics from the Palace Museum, the Palace of Versailles, and other collection institutions. It illustrates the political history of mutual respect and appreciation between the two nations over the past century, as well as the cultural exchange history of mutual learning and inspiration.



Until June 30, 2024

The Palace Museum, No.4 Jingshanqian Street, Dongcheng

An Atlas of the Difficult World



The title of this exhibition, "An Atlas of the Difficult World," is adapted from the poetry collection of American feminist poet Adrienne Rich (1929-2012), titled "An Atlas of the Difficult World" (1991). In this collection, Rich portrays a world filled with various unsettling scenes, describing a landscape of "cracked earth" littered with "debris, remnants, and waste." Yet, these discarded elements serve as the "material" for poetry, reflecting the poet's exploration of difficult realities and the potential for transformation through artistic expression.



Until June 30, 2024

MACA, 798 Art Distinct, No. 2 JIuxianqiao Road, Chaoyang

