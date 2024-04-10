5 Ways Your Kids Can Embrace an AI Future

Talk to any expert, and they'll tell you that we are in the midst of a technological revolution – and of the growing importance of artificial intelligence in every aspect of our lives.



The world is changing at an exponential rate, and it is our job as parents to make sure our children have the skill sets to navigate this brave new world.

So, how will the education our kids receive today adequately prepare them for the rapidly evolving challenges of tomorrow?



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi's mantra is "academic rigor through innovative teaching," reflected in their trailblazing integration of AI in education...

Early Adoption of AI Tools

Dulwich’s proactive approach to the current technological revolution is evident in their early adoption of pioneering AI tools, such as aleX Qbot chatbot and Century Tech, the latter of which they were the very first to use in China.

Artificial Intelligence & Innovation IGCSE

Dulwich has already introduced pioneering courses, including IGCSE subject Artificial Intelligence & Innovation (AIAI) for years 10 and 11.

Design Engineer Construction Program

In a groundbreaking move, Dulwich Puxi became the first school in China to implement the innovative Design Engineer Construct (DEC) program.

This forward-looking initiative – integrating design, engineering, and construction principles into the curriculum – will foster a new generation of creative thinkers and problem solvers, equipping Dulwich students with the knowhow to make a difference in the world through sustainable design and construction practices.

Planet Hack

The Planet Hack hackathon, organized in collaboration with the Australian National University (ANU), challenges students to solve a significant environmental issue.

This year it was the food supply chain, with Dulwich students engaged in research, ideation, prototyping, and video creation, utilizing resources, expert support, and advanced tools to showcase their innovative solutions.

FarmBot

Dulwich students even developed their own robot, an agricultural tool they named FarmBot.

Practical applications are vital in deepening the understanding of real-world uses of technology and instilling a sense of purpose, as well as helping develop problem-solving skills and gaining invaluable hands-on experience.

Tes Award

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi’s pioneering approach to integrating technology into their student's education journey has been recognized through their nomination for the prestigious Tes Awards for Best Use of Technology 2024.

It is further acknowledgement that the school is at the forefront of equipping students with the skills needed to navigate our rapidly evolving world.

The Result?

With such an innovative education, last year Dulwich Puxi graduates achieved remarkable success in the IB Diploma Programme, ranking second in China on the IB Schools League Table.

Boasting an impressive average score of 37.7, they surpassed the global average by eight points, leading IB Programme results not only China, but the world.

Beyond the Classroom

Dulwich Puxi's commitment to excellence extends well beyond the classroom – students are encouraged to explore a multitude of extracurricular activities, from sports to music to community service.

Opportunities like the Duke of Edinburgh International Award to the Ignite: Switzerland learning journey provide invaluable life experiences and challenges that shape well-rounded individuals.

Ignite: Switzerland is a termly program that is all about embracing the snow, with a lineup of exhilarating winter sports such as alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, ice hockey, curling, and ice skating.

