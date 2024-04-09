Nestled on the third floor of Nüwa at City of Dreams Macau, The Tasting Room – Prime Steak & Grill invites diners to embark on a culinary journey like no other.

The Tasting Room Wine Cellar

Since its opening in March 2024, this esteemed establishment has redefined the art of steakhouse dining, offering a symphony of flavors and textures that captivate the senses.

The Charcoal Grill: Prime Beef Porterhouse 1,200g. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

The Place

At The Tasting Room, excellence is not just a standard – it's a way of life. Here, the culinary team is dedicated to sourcing the finest seasonal ingredients and meats from around the world, ensuring that every dish is a masterpiece of flavor and finesse.

Seared Chilean Seabass. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



The restaurant's commitment to quality extends to its cooking techniques, with flame cooking and charcoal grilling serving as the cornerstones of its culinary philosophy. This meticulous approach imbues each steak with a depth of flavor and succulence that is simply unparalleled.

Pavlova with Hazelnut Cream, Passion Fruit Sauce. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



At the heart of The Tasting Room lies its crowning jewel – the Josper charcoal oven. A marvel of Spanish engineering, this iconic oven infuses dishes with the irresistible aroma of wood-fired smoke, while ensuring that meats are cooked to perfection. With its precise temperature control and innovative design, the Josper oven elevates every dish to new heights of gastronomic delight.

The Food

Prime Beef Tartare

Prime Beef Tartare. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Sink your teeth into the sublime decadence of Snake River Farms' American Wagyu beef tartare. Each bite is a revelation of flavor, with the buttery richness of the beef harmonizing perfectly with the tangy notes of Manchego cheese. Served atop a bed of grilled sourdough, this dish is a celebration of texture and taste, with every bite leaving you craving more.

Sizzling Lump Crab Cake

Sizzling Lump Crab Cake. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Made with the finest lump crab meat sourced from the shores of the USA, each bite is a symphony of flavors and textures. The crispy exterior gives way to a succulent interior, while the citrus lime mayo adds a refreshing zing that tantalizes the palate.

Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Crafted with the freshest Maine lobster, this velvety soup is a testament to culinary artistry. Rich, creamy, and brimming with flavor, each spoonful is a revelation of oceanic delights, with the delicate sweetness of the lobster perfectly complemented by the subtle hints of fennel and green peas.

The Charcoal Grill: Prime Beef Porterhouse 1,200g

The Charcoal Grill: Prime Beef Porterhouse 1,200g. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Sourced from the pristine pastures of Brandt in Brawley, California, this behemoth of a steak is a carnivore's dream come true. Grilled to perfection in The Tasting Room’s signature Josper charcoal oven, each mouthful is a revelation of flavor, with the robust beefiness of the porterhouse giving way to a buttery tenderness that melts in your mouth.

Rib Eye

Rib Eye. Image by Billy Jiang/That's



Indulge in the succulent delights of St. Helen's Farms Grain-Fed Black Angus ribeye. Sourced from the lush pastures of the Northwest USA, this marbled masterpiece is a testament to the art of steakhouse dining. With each bite, you'll savor the rich, buttery flavor of the beef, perfectly complemented by the smoky char of the grill. It's a taste sensation that will leave you craving more.

The Vibe

Step into The Tasting Room and prepare to be transported to a world of refined elegance and unparalleled luxury. With its spacious interiors, panoramic views, and impeccable service, dining here is more than a meal – it's an experience to be savored and remembered.

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or simply indulging in a night out, The Tasting Room promises a dining experience like no other, where every dish is a masterpiece and every moment is pure perfection.

