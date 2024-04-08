T+ Tickets: Rooftops, Rhapsodies + Swan Lake

Terrace Opening Party @ Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar

On Saturday, April 13, Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar will hold the most epic terrace season opening party in town to announce its grand return for 2024.

As Shanghai’s highest, iconic rooftop venue, Flair provides the most spectacular views over the city.

Partnering with Shanghai's premier party people ALTER, from 3pm till 10pm, from sunset until dark, be entranced by Bund views augmented by DJ performances that will have you getting down and flying high.

And on T+ Tickets, we have an incredible limited time offer – enjoy entrance to the party and Free Flow Champagne, Wine, Cocktails and Snacks from 3-10pm for just RMB880 per person.

Entrance Price including One Drink: RMB180/person (RMB150/person if purchased before April 11)

Entrance Price with Free Flow Champagne, Wine, Cocktails & Snacks 3-10pm: RMB880/person

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Apr 13, 3-10pm; RMB180-880.

Flair Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, 58/F, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 世纪大道8号, 上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店58楼 近陆家嘴环路.

Rhapsody in Blue @ AIA Grand Theatre

This Saturday, April 13, seven internationally renowned string players will cross the ocean to present you 'Rhapsody in Blue.'

The pinnacle of George Gershwin's music that epitomizes the jazz age, 'Rhapsody in Blue' is a masterpiece engraved in the memory, having appeared in more than 200 classic films.

On the occasion of its 100th anniversary, musicians from Vienna will perform it for one night only in Shanghai.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Apr 13, 7.30pm; RMB80-480.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路.

2024 At One International Festival AOF @ SANGHA Retreat Suzhou

Themed 'One Choice, One World,' the 2024 At One International Festival (AOF) will see a diverse array of activities and agendas, including a three-day international forum, 'Celebration of Life' experiences, mind-body practices, plant-based diet tips, creative markets, and artistic performances.

This year the event will assemble figureheads from home and abroad to share pioneering ideas, gathering more than 300 brands, and hosting more than 300 programs and workshops.

Over 30,000 attendees are expected to come together to share their collective consciousness and celebrate the journey of life!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Fri, Sat & Sun Apr 12, 13 & 14, 9.30am-6pm; RMB50-700.

SANGHA Retreat Suzhou, 199 Yangcheng Lu, 澄环路199号.



50% Off! Swan Lake @ Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Russian State Classical Ballet Company, and at an unbeatable price.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, April 16 at Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB90-340 – 50% off the standard price across the board.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Apr 16, 7.30pm; RMB90-340.

Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, 66 Jiangning Lu, Jing’an District 上海美琪大戏院地址, 上海市静安区江宁路66号.

Latin Spring Festival @ Azul SKL

Azul's Latin Spring Festival is back!

Expect four chefs cooking up a storm, a Latin band, DJ, bouncy castle and clowns and face painting for kids.

Tickets are RMB100 which gets you food and drink tickets. And better still, get yours before April 19 and enjoy 10% off!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sun Apr 21, from 11am; RMB90 Early Bird, RMB100 Standard.

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场.

Carmen @ AIA Grand Theatre

The dance language of Carmen is free, hot, beautiful and diverse, a narrative following modern dancers as they re-enact the love affair of the 'passionate gypsy' in their personal lives, culminating in a fatal and tragic conclusion.

Choreographed by Spanish flamenco dancer Antonio Gades, who helped to popularize the art form on the international stage, Carmen constitutes the second installment of legendary Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura's 1980s flamenco trilogy, preceded by Bodas de Sangre (Blood Wedding) and followed by El Amor Brujo (Love, the Magician, or Wedded by Witchcraft).

Based on Prosper Mérimée novella, and incorporating music from Georges Bizet's opera of the same name, this performance is staged by the Antonio Gades Company, leaders in the flamenco dance world.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, May 21 at AIA Grand Theatre, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets priced from RMB380-880.

Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Tue May 21, 7.30pm; RMB380-880.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu, Hongkou District 东大名路889号, 近公平路.

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Apr 11, 8pm, RMB128



Sat Apr 13, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Apr 13, 7.30pm, RMB380

Thu Apr 18, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Apr 19, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Apr 20, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sun Apr 21, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu Apr 25, 8pm, RMB128

Sat Apr 27, 2pm, RMB150

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

RedBox Broadway @ The Pearl



One for all you show tune fans – RedBox Broadway Cabaret dinner theater at The Pearl, an immersive Cabaret-Broadway-Movie Show Tune Night, with the actual stars from Chinese Broadway shows!

Enjoy a selection of hits, from classics like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago and Singing in the Rain, right up to modern tunes from Hamilton, Lala Land and The Greatest Showman.

All songs are performed live, and complimented by professional costumes, lighting, direction and choreography to ensure an unforgettable experience.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Apr 18, 7.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

