30 Happy Hours & Drink Deals for Every Day of the Week

Every Day

BOGO Happy Hour @ Temperature & Temptation

Head on down to Temperature & Temptation from 2pm until 8pm any day of the week, stretch out on their suntrap terrace, and enjoy buy-one-get-one on drinks.



Daily, 2-8pm.

Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路.

BOGO Classic Italian Aperitivi & Cockails @ Bella Vita

Bella Vita offer buy-one-get-one on their classic Italian aperitivi and cockails from 5-6pm on the daily.

Call +86 191 021 80231 for reservations.

Daily, 5-6pm.

Bella Vita, 555 Haifang Lu 海防路555号.

The Spritz Social @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana



It's buy-one-get-one-free on Aperol spritz, hourse wine and draft beer every day from 3-5pm at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana.

Daily, 3-5pm.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 43 Yongkang Lu, by Jiashan Lu 地址 永康路43号, 近嘉善路.

Happy Hour @ The Blarney Stone



It's four hours of craic, seven days a week at The Blarney Stone, with the above deals running 4-8pm on the daily.

Daily, 4-8pm.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Happy Hour @ RIINK



Head on over to RIINK between 12 noon and 7pm any day you damn well please for RMB35 on the above hoppy deliciousness, or two for RMB55.

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Daily, 12-7pm.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

¥38 Happy Hour @ Xouk by Azul Pudong

At Xouk by Azul in Pudong it is RMB38 drinks from 2-7pm, with everything from Aperol Spritz to Mojito to Daiquiris on offer. Oh, and beer is just RMB20.

Daily, 2-7pm.

Xouk by Azul Pudong, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

Happy Hour @ Colca



Colca's Happy Hour runs 12 noon to 7.30pm daily, with an extended 11pm finish on Mondays. Enjoy a range of drinks, from Sangria to Pisco Sour to Mojito, for just RMB48, and Estrella Galicia beer for just RMB25.

Daily, 12-7.30pm, Monday to 11pm.

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉路.

Happy Hour @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious happy hour runs 5-8pm every single day, with delicious deals to be enjoyed across the board.

Daily, 5-8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Happy Hour @ Azul



At Azul, all of the above drinks are just RMB48 from 2-7pm every single day of the week.

Daily, 2-8pm.

Azul, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场.

Happy Hour @ Abbey Road



From 4-8pm every day of the week at Abbey Road, Carlsberg Draft is just RMB30, Asahi, Margarita, Merlot Red and Chardonnay White and Mulled Wine just RMB35 and Aperol Spritz and IPA Draft just RMB40.

Daily, 4-8pm

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Spring Cocktail @ Havana Bar

The glittering lights of Shanghai’s nighttime skyline are the backdrop at Havana Bar on the 30th floor of Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai.

Havana Bar’s spring cocktail menu breaks away from solemn confines. It's vibrant, it's tender, it's the play of light and the ambiance of nature, it's hazy and ethereal, it's a myriad of elements ultimately converging into a gentle liberation.

Enjoy spring cocktails with with 270-degree views of Lujiazui Financial District, the iconic Oriental Pearl Tower and the famous Bund.

Havana Bar has also rolled a Happy Hour from 5-7.30pm, with wine and soft drinks just RMB38 and sparkling wine and selected cocktails RMB50.

From 8-10.45pm you can also enjoy live music with Astrid Nunez.

Daily*, 5pm-1am.

Havana Bar, 30/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, Lujiazui Huan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店30楼.



*Closed Mondays

Monday-Friday



Get Hoppy With It @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious runs a happy hour on beers weekdays 11am-5pm, with Corona RMB25 and drafts from RMB30.

Mon-Fri, 11am-5pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Monday



Winey Monday @ RIINK



Head on over to RIINK on Monday for 50% off on all wine bottles!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Mon, 11am-1am.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

¥25 Monday @ El Santo



Coronas and Frozen Margaritas are just RMB25 at El Santo on Tuesday (as are a whole load of tacos).

Every Mon, 5-10pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

All Day Happy Hour (& Taco Deal) @ Tacolicious



Mondays at Tacolicious sees happy hour all day, plus a set of two tacos for just RMB40. Why would you ever leave?

Every Mon, Happy Hour 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Tuesday

¥20 Tuesdays (+ Quiz) @ El Santo



Taco Tuesday at El Santo sees pretty much everything priced at just RMB20, including Corona, house wine and frozen margs.

Plus they throw in a themed quiz each week absolutely free! This week's theme is We Love Movies.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so everyone can be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Every Tue, 5pm-10pm, Quiz from 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Taco Tuesday @ Tacolicious



Tacolicious' Logan R. Brouse, That's Shanghai Mixologist of the Year 2023, is famous for his creative cocktails, and Tuesdays are his time to shine.

Each week he showcases his inventiveness, while Chef Thijs Oomens, That's Shanghai Chef of the Year 2022, comes up with a taco to match.

Tacos are RMB30 each – that offer is across the board – or get a two taco set and cocktail combo for just RMB80.

Check out this week's offerings on the poster above!

Every Tue, 6pm-Close.



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Tuesday & Thursday

30% Off @ Mars Wine Station

Enjoy 30% off at Mars Wine Station every Tuesday and Thursday, with the bar open until 2am.

Every Tue & Thu, 4pm-2am.

Nepali Kitchen, 819 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu 巨鹿路819弄4号,近富民路.

Wednesday



50% Off (+ Quiz) @ El Santo



Wednesday night at El Santo sees 50% of drinks until 8pm (and 50% off food to 10pm).

They also throw in a quiz absolutely free! Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed from 5pm, Quiz from 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Wine Not Wednesday @ Tacolicious



Wine Not Wednesday at Tacolicious sees 50% off on all bottles of wine from 6pm to close.

Every Wed, 6pm-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Ladies Night @ La Suite



The middle of the week just got a lot sweeter – especially for the ladies! Join La Suite Signature Ladies Night Candyland Special Edition every Wednesday!

Ladies, you're in for a treat with FREE drinks and exclusive Candy Cocktails until the clock strikes midnight. After, enjoy a Candy Cocktail promo and a candy wonderland to indulge in all night long!

Every Wed, 9pm-Late.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

BOGO Ladies Night @ Mars Wine Station

Wednesday is Ladies Night at Mars Wine Station, with buy-one-get-one for the fairer sex.

Every Wed, 4pm-2am.

Nepali Kitchen, 819 Julu Lu, by Fumin Lu 巨鹿路819弄4号,近富民路.

Thursday

Spritz Ladies' Night @ Bella Vita



Thursday night at Bella Vita is all about the ladies, with buy-one-get-one on their spritz selection and 50% off on prosecco and Moscato wine. They also have a ladies' favorite menu to keep you on an even keel.

Call +86 191 021 80231 for reservations.

Every Thu, 6-10pm.

Bella Vita, 555 Haifang Road 海防路555号.

Happy Hour @ El Santo



It's happy hour all night at El Santo on Thursday nights.

Every Thu, 5pm-Late; Free. El Santo.

B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

¥35 Frozen Margaritas @ Tacolicious



To welcome in the warmer months, frozen margaritas are just RMB35 at Tacolicious each Thursday.

Every Thu, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Fuego Latino @ La Suite



Every Thursday it’s Fuego Latino time at La Suite!

Is Latino not for you? Don’t worry! At midnight La Suite shifts to open format music and continues the party into the late hours!

And until 12.30am, enjoy BOGO on selected bottles and tee drinks!



Every Thu, 8pm-Late; RMB60, includes one drink.



La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday

Freaky Fryday @ Tacolicious



Henceforth, Friday shall be known as Freaky Fryday at Tacolicious, with any loaded fries plus two beers for RMB88 and any loaded fries plus two cocktails for RMB118.

Every Fri, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Happy Hour @ Cages

Clock-off early from work and start the weekend right at Cages Huangpu. Every Friday from 12 noon to 8pm, enjoy 50% off on the above drinks. They don't just do Happy Hour, they do Happy Fridays!

Every Fri, 12 noon-8pm.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Over at Cages Jing'an the Happy Hour runs from 11am-5pm, with 50% off on the above drinks.

Every Fri, 11am-5pm.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Friday Sundowners @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw’s famous Friday evening Sundowners. Commencing at 6pm, enjoy three hours of free flow from just RMB158.

With live music in the relaxed garden environment, it is a perfect way to end the long working week with friends or colleagues.

Bookings are essential so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve your spot.

Every Fri, 6-9pm; RMB158-198.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Sunday



Aperol Spritz Sundays @ Tacolicious

Tacolicious Aperol Spritz Sundays, with the good stuff going for just RMB35 from 3-8pm.

Every Sun, 3-8pm.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

