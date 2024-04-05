26 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This April in Guangzhou

Recommended
Sensational Drinks Offer at Revolution Cocktails
Indulge in a sensational array of drinks by Revolution Cocktails for just RMB40, originally priced at RMB80 and more. Hurry, as we're offering only 90 vouchers exclusively for That's Guangzhou readers. Don't miss your chance to savor these delightful concoctions at an unbeatable price!
Until the stock runs out!
Applicable from Tuesday through Saturday, until midnight.
Kindly be advised: Our policy does not allow for refunds.
For Reservations: +86-15918528673
Revolution Cocktails, Shop C104 to 106, Chirk Up Bay, No.4 Compound, West Street, Yuancun, Tianhe
Every Wednesday is Winesday
Every Wednesday, Wine Universe By Little Somms offers three wines on the same theme (80ml/glass) paired with three finger foods at a good price. If you order three snacks, you will receive a free glass of house wine (120 ml).
Every Wednesday, available in April 2024
For Reservations: +86-18922102045
Wine Universe By Little Somms, 2/F, No.35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe
Monday to Sunday
Drink Specials at Salud
Embark on a delightful journey during Happy Hour at Salud! From 5pm to 8pm daily, enjoy special drink offerings at just RMB20 each. Plus, seize the opportunity to double the joy – buy 2 cocktails and get 1 free!
Monday to Sunday, 5pm - 8pm
Salud, No.76 Fenghuang North Road, Huadu
Bravo Daily Special Deals
Enjoy a special promotion and discount every day of the week!
Monday to Sunday
Bravo, Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Coco's Everyday Happy Hour
Enjoy buy one get one free on certain drinks at Coco's Party Bar!
Monday to Sunday, 6pm - 9pm
Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu
Rangoli All Day Happy Hour
Enjoy special offers on drinks to go with Indian appetizers!
Monday to Friday, 5pm - 8pm
Weekend: All Day!
Rangoli Grill & Barbeque, Shop No.204, 2 Floor, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Street, Panyu
The GOAT Daily Happy Hour
Special offer on certain drinks, from RMB25 to RMB35.
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm
The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu
The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bandidos Happy Hour
Check out Bandidos' latest Happy Hour options, starting from RMB25!
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 7.30pm
Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Hooley's Happy Hour
Hooley's presents happy hour every day on selected drinks, and receive free bar snacks!
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm
Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Morgan's Happy Hour
Seven days a week, special offer on all beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 7.30pm
Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland
Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!
Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm
Happy Hour at Kempinski Residences Guangzhou
Do you have a busy day at work, or do you need a place to unwind? Indulge in refreshing beverages and tasty grub amidst elegant interiors. The generous happy hour offers a 20% discount on refilling beverages.
Price: RMB268/set
Monday to Sunday, available in April 2024, 5pm to 9pm
The Living Room, 3/F, Kempinski Residences Guangzhou, No.19 Jianshe 6th Road, Yuexiu
Whole Afternoon Happy Hour
30% off all drinks by the glass and bottle.
Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 5.30pm
LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
Panyu31 Daily Happy Hour
Enjoy 20% off on FOUR selected beers!
Monday to Sunday, 7pm - 9pm
Panyu31, NO.31 Bihua Business Street, Country Garden, Panyu
Grill's Happy Hour
Join Gail's for HAPPY HOUR since 2000, daily from 4pm to 8pm! Indulge in a Carlsberg Pint (500ml) for only RMB25, or savor House Wine, carefully selected for RMB28/glass. Treat yourself to the refreshing Super Frozen Margarita in a super-sized glass for just RMB40, or opt for the zesty Fresh Lemonade with honey for RMB20.
Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm
Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
13 Factories Happy Hour
Buy One Get One Free: craft on draft, cocktails and wines by the glass!
Monday to Sunday, 3pm - 7pm
13 Factories, 121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
ATOC Happy Hour
Enjoy special rates on selected drinks, starting from RMB25!
Monday to Sunday, 7pm - 10pm
ATOC, Shop 107, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Monday to Friday
MiCasa Happy Hour 50% OFF
Enjoy a special 50% off certain drinks Monday through Friday, from 2pm to 7pm.
Monday to Friday, 2pm - 7pm
MiCasa Mexican Restaurant, Shop 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe
Tuesday
Ladies Night at ATOC
Join ATOC every Tuesday for Ladies Night! From 8pm until late, all ladies can enjoy free frozen margaritas on the house. It's the perfect way to unwind and enjoy a refreshing drink with your friends.
Every Tuesday, from 8pm - late
ATOC, Unit 107, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Tuesday to Sunday
Frida's Happy Hour
Enjoy a special rate on draught beer and Margaritas! From RMB20/glass!
Tuesday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm
Frida's Tacos & Bar, Shop 223, No.10 Xingsheng Road, Tianhe
Dazzling Night
Experience dazzling live band performances every evening at Woobar, featuring the internationally acclaimed Duo Walker, delivering a diverse musical journey.
Every Tuesday - Sunday, until April 10, 6pm - 11pm
For Reservations: +8620-6628 6628 ext.7936
Woo Bar (W Guangzhou), W Hotel, No.26 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Wednesday to Sunday
Happy Hours at Charlie's Panyu
Cheers to great times, indeed! Enjoy Charlie's special offer: buy one draught beer or house wine and get one free! It's the perfect opportunity to raise a glass with friends and savor the moment. The offer is available for a limited time, so don't miss out!
Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm - 7pm
Charlie's Panyu, Shop 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, No.45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu
Wednesday
Canton Fair Guest Exclusive
This is an exclusive offer for Canton Fair participants! Enjoy unlimited highballs at the incredible price of RMB99 per person, Sunday through Thursday from 7pm to 2am. It's the perfect way to unwind after a busy day at the fair, and it's available only to Canton Fair guests.
Every Sunday through Thursday until May 5, 7pm - 2am (next day)
For Reservations: +86-13316218804
Spin, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu
Thursday to Saturday
Emmelyn Happy Hour
Enjoy Emmelyn's signature cocktails and bar drinks. Buy one get one free!
Thursday to Saturday, 5.30pm - 8.30pm
Restaurant Emmelyn, Unit 101, Kinggold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Tianhe
Thursday
Happy Hour at OMMA
Choose any classic cocktail, buy one, get one free! Enjoy the perfect blend of flavors with OMMA's signature cocktails at an unbeatable offer.
Every Thursday, 9.30pm - Midnight
OMMA, 1/F Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Friday
Cocktail Couture Pre Drink
A pre-drink before Friday night out with your girls, queens, or besties… What can be better than that? Free cocktails for ladies from 6pm, every Friday!
Every Friday, from 6pm
For Reservations: +8620-8362 8297
Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, No.11 Xiancun Road, Tianhe
