26 Happy Hours & Drink Deals This April in Guangzhou

Sensational Drinks Offer at Revolution Cocktails

Indulge in a sensational array of drinks by Revolution Cocktails for just RMB40, originally priced at RMB80 and more. Hurry, as we're offering only 90 vouchers exclusively for That's Guangzhou readers. Don't miss your chance to savor these delightful concoctions at an unbeatable price!



Scan the QR code to Purchase

Until the stock runs out!

Applicable from Tuesday through Saturday, until midnight.

Kindly be advised: Our policy does not allow for refunds.

For Reservations: +86-15918528673

Revolution Cocktails, Shop C104 to 106, Chirk Up Bay, No.4 Compound, West Street, Yuancun, Tianhe

Every Wednesday is Winesday



Every Wednesday, Wine Universe By Little Somms offers three wines on the same theme (80ml/glass) paired with three finger foods at a good price. If you order three snacks, you will receive a free glass of house wine (120 ml).



Please present this article to your waiter/waitress when ordering at Wine Universe By Little Somms

Every Wednesday, available in April 2024

For Reservations: +86-18922102045

Wine Universe By Little Somms, 2/F, No.35 Tianshou Road, Tianhe

Monday to Sunday



Drink Specials at Salud



Embark on a delightful journey during Happy Hour at Salud! From 5pm to 8pm daily, enjoy special drink offerings at just RMB20 each. Plus, seize the opportunity to double the joy – buy 2 cocktails and get 1 free!



Monday to Sunday, 5pm - 8pm

Salud, No.76 Fenghuang North Road, Huadu

Bravo Daily Special Deals



Enjoy a special promotion and discount every day of the week!



Monday to Sunday

Bravo, Shop 114-115, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Coco's Everyday Happy Hour



Enjoy buy one get one free on certain drinks at Coco's Party Bar!



Monday to Sunday, 6pm - 9pm

Coco's Party Bar, Zhujiang Party Pier B08, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

Rangoli All Day Happy Hour



Enjoy special offers on drinks to go with Indian appetizers!



Monday to Friday, 5pm - 8pm

Weekend: All Day!

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque, Shop No.204, 2 Floor, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Street, Panyu

The GOAT Daily Happy Hour



Special offer on certain drinks, from RMB25 to RMB35.



Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

The Goat Taphaus, 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Bandidos Happy Hour

Check out Bandidos' latest Happy Hour options, starting from RMB25!



Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 7.30pm

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Hooley's Happy Hour



Hooley's presents happy hour every day on selected drinks, and receive free bar snacks!



Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Shop 101, No.8 Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Morgan's Happy Hour



Seven days a week, special offer on all beers, wines, cocktails and spirits!



Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 7.30pm

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland

Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!

Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm



Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Road, Tianhe

Happy Hour at Kempinski Residences Guangzhou



Do you have a busy day at work, or do you need a place to unwind? Indulge in refreshing beverages and tasty grub amidst elegant interiors. The generous happy hour offers a 20% discount on refilling beverages.

Price: RMB268/set

Monday to Sunday, available in April 2024, 5pm to 9pm

The Living Room, 3/F, Kempinski Residences Guangzhou, No.19 Jianshe 6th Road, Yuexiu

Whole Afternoon Happy Hour



30% off all drinks by the glass and bottle.



Monday to Sunday, 2pm - 5.30pm

LE HACHOIR, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Panyu31 Daily Happy Hour



Enjoy 20% off on FOUR selected beers!



Monday to Sunday, 7pm - 9pm

Panyu31, NO.31 Bihua Business Street, Country Garden, Panyu

Grill's Happy Hour



Join Gail's for HAPPY HOUR since 2000, daily from 4pm to 8pm! Indulge in a Carlsberg Pint (500ml) for only RMB25, or savor House Wine, carefully selected for RMB28/glass. Treat yourself to the refreshing Super Frozen Margarita in a super-sized glass for just RMB40, or opt for the zesty Fresh Lemonade with honey for RMB20.

Monday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, 27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

13 Factories Happy Hour



Buy One Get One Free: craft on draft, cocktails and wines by the glass!



Monday to Sunday, 3pm - 7pm

13 Factories, 121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

ATOC Happy Hour



Enjoy special rates on selected drinks, starting from RMB25!



Monday to Sunday, 7pm - 10pm

ATOC, Shop 107, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Monday to Friday

MiCasa Happy Hour 50% OFF



Enjoy a special 50% off certain drinks Monday through Friday, from 2pm to 7pm.



Monday to Friday, 2pm - 7pm

MiCasa Mexican Restaurant, Shop 110, Bldg. T25, The Canton Place, Haifeng Road, Tianhe

Tuesday

Ladies Night at ATOC



Join ATOC every Tuesday for Ladies Night! From 8pm until late, all ladies can enjoy free frozen margaritas on the house. It's the perfect way to unwind and enjoy a refreshing drink with your friends.



Every Tuesday, from 8pm - late

ATOC, Unit 107, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Tuesday to Sunday



Frida's Happy Hour



Enjoy a special rate on draught beer and Margaritas! From RMB20/glass!



Tuesday to Sunday, 4pm - 8pm

Frida's Tacos & Bar, Shop 223, No.10 Xingsheng Road, Tianhe

Dazzling Night



Experience dazzling live band performances every evening at Woobar, featuring the internationally acclaimed Duo Walker, delivering a diverse musical journey.



Every Tuesday - Sunday, until April 10, 6pm - 11pm

For Reservations: +8620-6628 6628 ext.7936

Woo Bar (W Guangzhou), W Hotel, No.26 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Wednesday to Sunday



Happy Hours at Charlie's Panyu

Cheers to great times, indeed! Enjoy Charlie's special offer: buy one draught beer or house wine and get one free! It's the perfect opportunity to raise a glass with friends and savor the moment. The offer is available for a limited time, so don't miss out!



Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm - 7pm

Charlie's Panyu, Shop 41, Level 1 Zhongfu Plaza, No.45 Zhongping Chadao, Panyu

Wednesday

Canton Fair Guest Exclusive

This is an exclusive offer for Canton Fair participants! Enjoy unlimited highballs at the incredible price of RMB99 per person, Sunday through Thursday from 7pm to 2am. It's the perfect way to unwind after a busy day at the fair, and it's available only to Canton Fair guests.



Every Sunday through Thursday until May 5, 7pm - 2am (next day)

For Reservations: +86-13316218804

Spin, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu

Thursday to Saturday



Emmelyn Happy Hour

Enjoy Emmelyn's signature cocktails and bar drinks. Buy one get one free!

Thursday to Saturday, 5.30pm - 8.30pm

Restaurant Emmelyn, Unit 101, Kinggold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Tianhe

Thursday

Happy Hour at OMMA

Choose any classic cocktail, buy one, get one free! Enjoy the perfect blend of flavors with OMMA's signature cocktails at an unbeatable offer.



Every Thursday, 9.30pm - Midnight

OMMA, 1/F Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Friday



Cocktail Couture Pre Drink



A pre-drink before Friday night out with your girls, queens, or besties… What can be better than that? Free cocktails for ladies from 6pm, every Friday!



Every Friday, from 6pm

For Reservations: +8620-8362 8297

Ganèa Kitchen Fairy Tales, Unit C, 1/F, Baoli Weizuo South Tower, No.11 Xiancun Road, Tianhe

