6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

By Sponsored, April 4, 2024

7-Day Tibetan + Chengdu Adventure

Weixin-Image_20240404122029.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Indulge in the culinary delights of the ancient city of Chengdu, marvel at the majesty of the Dagu Glacier, visit the famous 'four wonders' of Huanglong: color pools, snow mountains, valleys and forests, take in the wide open spaces and clean air of the Tibetan Plateau, and pay your respects at the Lama Temple.

This trip has it all, and more!

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Gouqi Island Ghost Town Getaway

Weixin-Image_20240404121027.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Located in Zhoushan,  Zhejiang Province, Gouqi Island is home to a coastal ghost town. Explore how an abandoned fishing village became a green wonderland swallowed up by Mother Nature.

Watch the sunrise over mountains, chill on the beautiful beach and have a music and bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners.

Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Shangri La of East Adventure

Weixin-Image_20240404122710.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Walk on an incredible glass bridge, hike in hidden mountains and bamboo forests, play in pristine waterfalls and make clean brooks your natural swimming pool.

This is a unique chance to learn about local culture in a natural village in Zhejiang Province, explore the beautiful local houses and scenery, and enjoy a bonfire with music under the stars... 

For More Information Click Here

2-Day Huihang Ancient Trail Hiking

Weixin-Image_20240404123309.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Here's your chance to take a break from busy city life and find peace and tranquility getting close to nature. 

Weixin-Image_20240404123257.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Meet people from different cultures and backgrounds and burn those extra calories on a stunning two-day hike!

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Water Trekking & Natural Pools

Weixin-Image_20240404123733.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

With the weather warming up, an amazing way to spend a day is trekking in Zhejiang with 90% green cover, swimming in the natural pools, climbing waterfalls, cliff diving and breathing the freshest of air.

For More Information Click Here

1-Day Timeless Wonders Haining City Hike

Weixin-Image_20240404121514.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia in Haining City's plains. Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town; walk by Nanbei Lake, where mountains, sea, and lake converge and ascend to the summit for breathtaking views.

For More Information Click Here

Weixin-Image_20240308161323.jpg

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?

Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Events]

China Travel Deals

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About Qingming

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

China Visa-Free Entry to Hainan – The Full List!

