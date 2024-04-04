6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

7-Day Tibetan + Chengdu Adventure



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Indulge in the culinary delights of the ancient city of Chengdu, marvel at the majesty of the Dagu Glacier, visit the famous 'four wonders' of Huanglong: color pools, snow mountains, valleys and forests, take in the wide open spaces and clean air of the Tibetan Plateau, and pay your respects at the Lama Temple.

This trip has it all, and more!

3-Day Gouqi Island Ghost Town Getaway





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Located in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, Gouqi Island is home to a coastal ghost town. Explore how an abandoned fishing village became a green wonderland swallowed up by Mother Nature.

Watch the sunrise over mountains, chill on the beautiful beach and have a music and bonfire party at night; rent a boat and go fishing and enjoy delicious seafood dinners.



Gouqi Island is a serene and picturesque getaway, perfect for a relaxing few days.

3-Day Shangri La of East Adventure



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Walk on an incredible glass bridge, hike in hidden mountains and bamboo forests, play in pristine waterfalls and make clean brooks your natural swimming pool.

This is a unique chance to learn about local culture in a natural village in Zhejiang Province, explore the beautiful local houses and scenery, and enjoy a bonfire with music under the stars...

2-Day Huihang Ancient Trail Hiking



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Here's your chance to take a break from busy city life and find peace and tranquility getting close to nature.



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Meet people from different cultures and backgrounds and burn those extra calories on a stunning two-day hike!

1-Day Water Trekking & Natural Pools



Image courtesy of Dragon Events

With the weather warming up, an amazing way to spend a day is trekking in Zhejiang with 90% green cover, swimming in the natural pools, climbing waterfalls, cliff diving and breathing the freshest of air.

1-Day Timeless Wonders Haining City Hike





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

Explore an ancient hidden trail that has endured for millennia in Haining City's plains. Stroll through serene woods and enjoy a picnic at Tanxian Stone Town; walk by Nanbei Lake, where mountains, sea, and lake converge and ascend to the summit for breathtaking views.





