50% Off on Russian State Ballet's 'Swan Lake'

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1895, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Russian State Classical Ballet Company, and at an unbeatable price.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, April 16 at Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB90-340 – 50% off the standard price across the board.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Apr 16, 7.30pm; RMB100-680.

Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, 66 Jiangning Lu, Jing’an District 上海美琪大戏院地址, 上海市静安区江宁路66号.