50% Off on Russian State Ballet's 'Swan Lake'

By That's Shanghai, April 4, 2024

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1895, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

This is your chance to see it performed by some of the finest dancers in the world, the award-winning Russian State Classical Ballet Company, and at an unbeatable price.

The one-off performance will take place on Tuesday, April 16 at Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, and we have tickets on sale on T+ Tickets from RMB90-340 – 50% off the standard price across the board.

Tue Apr 16, 7.30pm; RMB100-680.

Shanghai Meiqi Grand Theater, 66 Jiangning Lu, Jing’an District 上海美琪大戏院地址, 上海市静安区江宁路66号.

