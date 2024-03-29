  1. home
LUMIÈRES JéJé's New Lunch is a Spring Symphony

By That's Shanghai, March 29, 2024

As winter fades into memory and the vibrant hues of spring emerge, LUMIÈRES JéJé's new lunch menu unveils a dazzling array of flavors to celebrate the awakening of nature.

Aptly named 伴天光 – Accompanying the Sunlight – renowned chef JéJé brings forth a culinary symphony, where each dish mirrors the exuberance of the season. 

HEN-964.jpg
Salt crust baked celeriac, butternut pumpkin and black truffle

Wrapped in a salt crust cocoon and baked to perfection for 90 minutes, the celeriac reveals its savory essence, harmonizing with the delicate sweetness of butternut pumpkin.

This seemingly simple combination is elevated by the addition of black truffle, infusing the dish with rich, earthy aromas, earning its title as the 'Flower of the Earth.'

HEN-997.jpg
Foie gras terrine, green pistachio, pineapple jelly

In a delightful twist, pistachios impart their nutty aroma and subtle floral notes in a classic foie gras terrine. 

Paired with the refreshing tang of pineapple jelly, and served with pistachio bread, this dish is akin to a gentle breeze on a spring day, invigorating the senses with its richness and freshness.

HEN-986.jpg
Slow cooked iced oyster, mint, lychee granita

Mint-infused lychee granita cradles fresh oysters, creating a picturesque scene reminiscent of a tranquil spring garden.

The cool, refreshing taste accentuates the oyster's natural brininess, offering a miniature landscape of oceanic flavors that captivate the palate.

HEN-1070.jpg
Pigeon, foie gras, parsnips and baby corn bamboo

As nature reawakens, LUMIÈRES JéJé pays homage to the abundance of the season with a dish that marries the flavors of pigeon and foie gras with parsnips and baby corn bamboo.

Each element is meticulously prepared, showcasing the diverse and harmonious essence of springtime.

HEN-1112--.jpg
Plum wine jelly and raspberry sorbet

One of LUMIÈRES JéJé's most beloved desserts, 春藏2024 – Spring's Secret 2024 – receives a vibrant makeover this season.

With an abundance of berries, raspberry chocolate crisps, and a hint of peach essence, this dessert is a veritable garden of sweetness.

The plum wine jelly and raspberry sorbet, resembling delicate pink blossoms, exude an enchanting Eastern charm that lingers long after the last bite.

A Journey Through Springtime

Weixin-Image_20240329134842.jpg

At LUMIÈRES JéJé, dining becomes a journey through the ever-changing landscape of spring, each dish a testament to the beauty and bounty of the season.

From the earthy richness of truffles to the delicate sweetness of raspberries, every bite is an invitation to embrace the warmth and vitality of springtime.

So, why wait?

Spoil your senses and embark on a culinary adventure at LUMIÈRES JéJé today. 

When: Weekdays, 11am-2pm

Price: 2-course menu RMB298*; 3-course menu RMB358*

Reservations: 021 3891 8299; 133 9118 2339

*Prices subject to 15% service charge

LUMIÈRES JéJé 光之辑, Room 300, 3/F, Plaza 66, 1266 Nanjing Xi Lu Road 市南京西路1266号恒隆广场3楼300号.

