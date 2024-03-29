24 Easter Weekend Brunches in Shanghai

Restaurants

Morton's Grille Changning

Morton’s Grille Changning will be celebrating Easter with a free flow food and drinks brunch for just RMB298, with a free flow package on offer at RMB158, or RMB358 if you go fancy with Champagne.

There will be plenty of family activities and fun for kids.

Call 6088 1699 reservations.

Sun Mar 31, 11am-2.30pm.

Morton’s Grille Changning, Unit 7, H4 Building, Raffles City Changning, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 来福士4号古建7号商铺, 长宁路1195号, 近凯旋路.

Bella Vita Bistro



Tianping Lu

Savor the flavors of spring and Italian tradition with an exclusive Easter Brunch at Bella Vita Bistro Tianping Lu!

Treat yourself and your loved ones to a delightful array of Italian-inspired dishes crafted with the freshest seasonal ingredients.

From savory delights to sweet temptations, this Easter Brunch promises to tantalize your taste buds and create unforgettable memories.

Exclusive Offer: Reserve your spot, and receive a special gift from Bella Vita Bistro as a token of appreciation!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to secure your table and ensure you don't miss out on this extraordinary Easter celebration.

Sat & Sun Mar 30 & 31, 11am-3.30pm.

Bella Vita Bistro, 318 Tianping Lu, by Huashan Lu 天平路318号, 近华山路.

Haifang Lu

Over on Haifang Lu, Bella Vita host a special Prosecco DJ Brunch, with three courses just RMB199 and a four-hour free flow prosecco package just RMB188, and three different types to try.





Sun Mar 31, 11.30am-3.30pm.

Bella Vita Bistro, 555 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路555号，近西康路.

Zeitgeist

On Saturday and Sunday March 30 and 31, Zeitgeist is putting together a delicious Easter Brunch Buffet for you to indulge in.

Expect a full buffet with delicious salty and sweet treats with complementary Americano coffee, juice and fruits...



Buffet will be available from 11am-3pm for RMB280 for adults and RMB98 for kids aged 6 to 15 years, while those below 6 are free of charge.



Add a free flow option of Draft Beers, House Wines, Bloody Mary and Sparkling Wine, Aperol/Campari Spritz and selected Gin & Tonic’s for RMB198.

To book your table please call 021 3220 5986.



Fri & Sat Mar 30 & 31, 11am-3pm.

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu 海防路537号, 近西康路.

Zeitgeist Bites

Join Zeitgeist Bites for a fun-filled Easter Brunch Weekend!

On Saturday 30 they host a special family brunch with lots of kid’s activities such as egg hunt, egg decorating, bunny giveaways and all day long Easter games!



On both Saturday and Sunday, you can expect a semi-buffet brunch for RMB188 for adults, including one main course plus a breakfast buffet, RMB98 for kids ages 6 to 15, and free for kids under 6 years old.

Fri & Sat Mar 30 & 31, from 11am.

Zeitgeist Bites, Lidoway, Nr. 1361, C2-158 Xiewei Road, Xujing Town, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区徐泾镇 谢卫路1361号1层 C2-158.

Cotton's



Head along to the beautiful Cotton's villa or garden on Easter Sunday, and enjoy some live music. The Gypsy Moulin band, comprising Shanghai native accordionist Zuo Shengji and French guitarist Marc de Viviés, promises an unforgettable musical journey.



Their performances blend French chansons, gypsy melodies, and golden age jazz classics, creating a captivating and unique musical experience.

Head along for an afternoon filled with improvised sparks, Eastern European folk, and Latin jazz rhythms as Gypsy Moulin transports you to a world of romance and humor.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness their innovative fusion of Shanghai old songs and French chansons.

Sun Mar 31, Brunch 11am-4pm, Live Music 1-4pm.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Lounge by Topgolf

Lounge by Topgolf is doing an Easter Sunday Brunch buffet, featuring a family-friendly atmosphere and kids activities – egg hunt, kids mini golf and craft station. Plus, don't miss their 'sure-to-win' eggy lucky draw for all families.

It's RMB238 for adults and 50% off for Kids 6-12 years old, while those under 6 years eat free! Upgrade to adult-friendly beverages for just RMB100 per person for free flow house red, white wine and sparkling wine.

Scan the QR code on the flyer above before midnight today, March 22, for 20% off early bird discount!

Sun, Mar 31, 11.30am-3pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Geneva

Head on over to Geneva on the Saturday and Sunday of Easter Weekend, where there will be egg hunting 12-1pm and face painting from 12-2pm, as well as egg decorating and plenty more to keep the kids entertained.



Sat & Sun, Mar 30 & 31, 11.30am-3pm.



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Chez JOJO



Head to Chez JOJO for succulent French style roasted lamb leg with herbs and potatoes. For the kids, there will be chocolate eggs hunting, while a magician will be on hand to entertain.

Sat, Sun & Mon, Mar 30 & 31 & Apr 1, 11.30am-3pm.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

Cages Jing'an







It’s a day for celebration and time with family, and Cages warmly invite you to spend your Easter Sunday with them!

They will roll out an extended Easter brunch buffet, as well as an egg hunt, cookie decorations, and bouncy castle.

Adults price is RMB228, children from 1.1 to 1.4 meters tall are RMB98 – under that, and they eat for free!

Scan the QR code on the poster above to pre-book and secure your spot.

Sun, Mar 31, 11am-2pm.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

El Santo



Enjoy El Santo's revamped brunch and possibly the longest free flow deal in the city (it's a five-hour marathon) while the kids take advantage of free egg decoration.

Sat & Sun, Mar 30 & 31, 11am-4pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw brunch is the stuff of Shanghai legend, and it is running both days over the Easter Weekend.

Kids can enjoy egg decoration, while adults can add the free flow deal for RMB198.

Sat & Sun, Mar 30 & 31, 11.30am-3pm.



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

BNC

BNC x Breakfast Champion Brunch is getting an Easter upgrade with their free flow option. RMB198 for three hours of free flow Asahi, mixed drinks, mimosas and Bloody Mary's to go along with the hearty full breakfasts and baps

Sun Mar 31, from 10am.

BnC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路.

Awesome Easter Brunch

Shanghai Town & Country Club

Join Awesome Kids Club at the amazing Shanghai Town & Country Club where they are celebrating with a full brunch buffet, free flow options for the adults and lots of activities and play in their awesome 2,500 sqm kids zone!



Sun, Mar 31, 12-3pm.

Shanghai Town & Country Club, 46 Luding Lu, by YunLing Dong Lu 上海市普陀区泸定路46号.

Hotels



Portman's



The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Hop, hop, hop your way over to Portman's restaurant, located on the lobby level of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, to join their Easter brunch festivities.

Not only will the event include a vast array of seasonal favorites, but also fun for the whole family, with live bunnies, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, clowns, and complimentary Ritz Kids activities for the little ones.

While the kiddos are occupied, mom and dad can rejoice with bubbles, taking advantage of the extensive gastronomic spread. Click the link below to find out all about that...

That’s Shanghai Exclusive Discount

Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their Easter Brunch Buffet:

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults: RMB418 (originally RMB568)

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Beer & Wine: RMB488 (originally RMB588)

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne: RMB618 (originally RMB768)

Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 3-5 years old: RMB105 (originally RMB128)

Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 6-12 years old: RMB209 (originally RMB284)

Scan the QR below to take advantage of this reader discount:

Sun, Mar 31, 12-3pm.

Portman's, 1/F, The Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1楼, 近西康路.

Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai



Head along to Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai for a delightful Easter Weekend!

Indulge in a series of gourmet delights, and don’t miss out on the fun egg hunting activity...

Easter Themed Lunch and Dinner Buffet @ QT Kitchen

March 30-31

Lunch 11.30am-2.30pm

Dinner 5.30-9.30pm

RMB458 per person

Kids’ egg painting on the outdoor terrace

Easter-themed milk shake

Easter-themed dessert station

Kids’ special food counter

Easter Egg Avocado Cake @ QT Lounge

March 30-31

RMB198 per cake

Egg Hunting Activity @ Taikoo Li

March 31

3-4.30pm

Registration: Magnolia Counter

Those who register the egg hunting activity can enjoy Buy 2 Get 1 Free on coffee drinks at Stir & Sip

Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai, 551 Haiyang Xi Lu 浦东551西海阳路.

Elements Restaurant



Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Spoil yourself with a sumptuous treat at the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai. Enjoy a lavish Freshwater & Turf Living Themed Buffet brunch featuring international and local favorites.

Children can enjoy exciting activities, including a clown performance, an Easter egg hunt, kids' golf, egg painting and egg spoon running with their parents.

Fri & Sat Mar 30 & 31, 11.30am-2.30pm.

Elements Restaurant, 1/F, Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu 陆家嘴环路1288号上海凯宾斯基大酒店1楼, 近东园路.

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

This Easter, celebrate with friends and family over a delightful fun-filled brunch at YICAFE, and brunch with a view at Jade on 36.



Easter Celebrations @ YICAFE



Indulge in a sumptuous brunch at Yi Cafe and enjoy a fun-filled Easter together with egg painting, egg hunting, mysterious gifts, and more exciting activities.

Enjoy a festive buffet brunch with over 10 live cooking stations featuring local and international delicacies.



March 30 & 31

12-3pm

RMB418++ per adult, includes free-flowing of soft drinks and juices

RMB264++ per child aged 6 to 12

Easter Sunday Brunch @ Jade on 36

Head to Jade 36 restaurant for a delightful French Easter brunch featuring a curated menu by Chef Olivier.

Indulge in a five-course culinary feast while enjoying the stunning Bund view. As a special treat, each guest receives a complimentary Easter chocolate egg.

March 31

11am-2.30pm

RMB688++ per person

For dining reservations and enquiries on either of the above, please call (86 21) 6882 8888 ext 6888 or email fbreservation.slpu@shangri-la.com.



All prices are subject to 10% service charge and 6% value added tax.

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fuchen Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu 富城路33号, 近陆家嘴西路.

Cachet

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

Accompanied by the bustling streetscape of Xintiandi, enjoy an abundant Sunday brunch with family and friends at Cachet.



Enjoy imported oysters, baby lobster, a charcuterie and cheese selection, Spanish small tapas and a selection of eggs.

Main courses include the classics: Grilled Uruguay Wagyu beef picanha M6-7, grilled New Zealand lamb, deep-fried chicken roulade with cheese, grilled sea bass and a 'beyond meat' burger for vegetarians.

The desserts trolley serves a wide range of sweet delicacies!

Cachet's Easter brunch is priced at RMB498 per person, which includes three hours of free flow sparkling wine, selected wines, local beers, fresh juices and soft drinks.

Sun, Mar 31, 12-3pm.

Cachet, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 1/F, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 上海市黄浦区马当路99号新天地朗廷酒店1楼, 近太仓路.

Easter Eggstravaganza



Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Celebrate Easter in style at Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai! Enjoy a delightful themed brunch from 12-2.30pm at the all-day dining restaurant Zest and indulge in a delectable spread of Easter delights.



From 1-4pm don't miss the Easter Bazaar at pet-friendly Lawn, where you can explore a charming array of festive offerings and activities.

Bring your furry friends along for a day of fun and celebration in the beautiful surroundings of the hotel and have an unforgettable Easter experience filled with joyful moments for the whole family.



Buffet & Bazaar RMB498 per person; Bazaar only RMB100 per person.



Sun, Mar 31, 12-4pm.

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Zhong Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城中路.

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai



Easter Weekend, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai presents a series of Easter dining offers and fun-filled activities.

Guests can dive into a multi-cuisine journey with an intimate buffet lunch at Café Liang, or delight in the cozy and vintage atmosphere with the Easter Brunch Set at The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar.

The three-course brunch set menu includes delectable options like avo toast, beef short rib benedict, duck & waffle, strawberry lemon mousse and more.

Two free-flow drink packages complete the brunch experience, allowing guests to sip on Champagne, sparkling wines, soft drinks and beer.

Furthermore, on the Sunday, from 12 noon to 2pm, guests who have lunch at any restaurant of the hotel can enjoy a range of Easter-themed activities in Calypso Lounge, including egg painting, face painting, mug DIY, fun box camera and an egg hunt.

The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar

March 30 & 31

Three-Course Easter Brunch Set: RMB488 net/person

Free flow of sparkling wine, soft drinks and beer: RMB188 net/person

Free flow of Champagne, soft drinks and beer: RMB688 net/person

Café Liang

March 30 & 31

Easter Buffet Lunch: RMB358*/person

*Price subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes

Calypso Lounge

March 31

Easter-themed activities from 12-2pm

To reservation please call +86 21 2203 8889

Sat & Sun, Mar 30 & 31.

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1218号, 近铜仁路.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito

Festive Buffet Brunch @ Il Ristorante – Niko Romito



A resplendent buffet brunch at one Michelin-starred restaurant Il Ristorante – Niko Romito. Brunch-goers can enjoy awe-inspiring vistas and capture the essence of Italy right on the plate. Italian wine free flow package is also available.

March 31, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB698 or RMB988 with free flow wine

For reservations or more information, please call +86 (21) 3606 7788.



Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, Lane 108 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 山西北路108弄 上海宝格丽酒店47层, 近天潼路.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Celebrate Easter in style at Brunch 3.0 within the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund.

Indulge in a culinary extravaganza featuring specialty dishes infused with the richness of Lindt chocolate, perfectly paired with free-flow PJ Champagne and select wines.

From white wine-poached prawns to artisanal breads, every bite promises unparalleled elegance.

Priced at RMB798 per person, head along to the the Waldorf on Easter Sunday from 12 noon to 3pm for a gastronomic adventure amidst luxurious surroundings.

Sun, Mar 31, 12-3pm.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路.

