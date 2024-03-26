  1. home
In Numbers: Asia's Largest Apple Store Opening

By Ned Kelly, March 26, 2024

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll be aware that Apple opened their biggest store in Asia in Shanghai last week.

Weixin-Image_20240326160014.jpg

Located in the Jing'an Temple area of downtown, long-term Shanghai residents might remember the place as just one of the many venues of venerable dive bar Windows.

Ah, if those steps could talk – they certainly weren't so Silicon Valley sanitized back then...

Weixin-Image_20240326160047.jpg

Anyway, we digress. We've taken a look past the pomp and circumstance of the unveiling, and given the Apple Store opening numbers a crunch...

2

Not only is it Apple's biggest store in Asia, but the tech giant's second largest in the whole wide world.

Weixin-Image_20240326160127.jpg

24

The number of hours some diehard Apple fans queued in order to be the first to enter the new store...

Weixin-Image_20240326161325.jpg

... and catch a glimpse of chief executive Tim Cook.

Weixin-Image_20240326161329.jpg

0

The number of discounts or special prices that were on offer on the opening day. C'mon Tim – show us some love!

Weixin-Image_20240326160124.jpg

1,500

However, the first fifteen hundred visitors received a gift package that included a badge, a sticker and a DuPont paper bag. That's more like it...

Weixin-Image_20240326165129.jpg

Both the gift packages and the Apple Store itself featured a special logo with a white magnolia, the flower of Shanghai, "in celebration of the city's innovation and pioneering spirit," according to Apple.

Weixin-Image_20240326160103.jpg

300

How much the Jing'an store gift package was being sold for in RMB online just a few hours later.

Weixin-Image_20240326160116.jpg

8

The number of Apple Stores Shanghai now has, a most auspicious number. Better still, it beats out Hong Kong's six and – even better – Beijing's five.

Oh, and New York City has a mere seven. Jia you Shanghai!

Weixin-Image_20240326160108.jpg

163

The number of million people that have visited Shanghai's seven Apple Stores to date, since the opening of the very first one – Apple Pudong – in the city back in 2010.

Weixin-Image_20240326160105.jpg

3rd

Where China ranks in terms of Apple's biggest market, after America and Europe.

Weixin-Image_20240326160119.jpg

24%

Apple's sales decline in China in the first six weeks of 2024, while Huawei gained significant growth, showing that – despite the store opening fanfare – the world's number one smartphone vendor still faces challenges in the Middle Kingdom.

Weixin-Image_20240326160113.jpg

