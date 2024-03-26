In Numbers: Asia's Largest Apple Store Opening

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll be aware that Apple opened their biggest store in Asia in Shanghai last week.

Located in the Jing'an Temple area of downtown, long-term Shanghai residents might remember the place as just one of the many venues of venerable dive bar Windows.



Ah, if those steps could talk – they certainly weren't so Silicon Valley sanitized back then...

Anyway, we digress. We've taken a look past the pomp and circumstance of the unveiling, and given the Apple Store opening numbers a crunch...

2



Not only is it Apple's biggest store in Asia, but the tech giant's second largest in the whole wide world.

24

The number of hours some diehard Apple fans queued in order to be the first to enter the new store...

... and catch a glimpse of chief executive Tim Cook.

0

The number of discounts or special prices that were on offer on the opening day. C'mon Tim – show us some love!

1,500

However, the first fifteen hundred visitors received a gift package that included a badge, a sticker and a DuPont paper bag. That's more like it...

Both the gift packages and the Apple Store itself featured a special logo with a white magnolia, the flower of Shanghai, "in celebration of the city's innovation and pioneering spirit," according to Apple.

300

How much the Jing'an store gift package was being sold for in RMB online just a few hours later.

8

The number of Apple Stores Shanghai now has, a most auspicious number. Better still, it beats out Hong Kong's six and – even better – Beijing's five.

Oh, and New York City has a mere seven. Jia you Shanghai!



163

The number of million people that have visited Shanghai's seven Apple Stores to date, since the opening of the very first one – Apple Pudong – in the city back in 2010.

3rd

Where China ranks in terms of Apple's biggest market, after America and Europe.

24%

Apple's sales decline in China in the first six weeks of 2024, while Huawei gained significant growth, showing that – despite the store opening fanfare – the world's number one smartphone vendor still faces challenges in the Middle Kingdom.