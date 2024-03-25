EGG-cellent Ways to Celebrate Easter in Shenzhen

Friday, March 29

Easter Buffet Dinner at Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport

Join The Happy Monk for a special Easter family dinner! Indulge in a delicious dinner menu crafted by the talented chef while your kids enjoy painting Easter eggs. Let's spring into action and make this Easter memorable for the whole family!



Price: RMB258 per guest

Available on March 29, 30 and 31, 6pm - 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-18033062115, Market Café

Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Airport, Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, Bao’an

Saturday, March 30



Easter Offerings at The Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen

Get ready to celebrate the festival of new beginnings! Embrace the vibrant springtime at Shenzhen's Mandarin Oriental with an Easter extravaganza weekend. Indulge in a colorful array of culinary delights meticulously prepared by our chef team at Bazaar, while enjoying the picturesque views. For our little fans, there's a fun-filled play area featuring Easter graffiti and hat-making, along with limited-edition specialty drinks. Meanwhile, at The Mandarin Cake Shop, experience the sweet moments of Easter with specially crafted treats inspired by the season, amidst the revitalizing energy of our garden setting.



Easter Brunch at BAZZAR

Price: RMB1,288/set

Available on March 30 & 31, 2024

Easter Cakes at The Mandarin Cake Shop

Price: Easter Cake, RMB498/2 pounds; Easter Hamper, RMB2,288/set

Until March 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8802 6888

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, No.5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Egg-Citing at Market Café



This Easter, Market Café is thrilled to offer a special dinner buffet so you and your family can enjoy a pleasant weekend. Get ready for an array of local delights and international delicacies at Market Café buffet dinner. The themed desserts are also worth trying; just round off the meal with sweet treats like blueberry cheesecake and soufflé honey cake roll. The little ones aren’t left out either, fun-filled activity like Easter egg painting will keep them occupied.



Price: from RMB288/adult, RMB198/child (6-11 years old)

Available March 30 & 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2196 1052

Market Café, 30/F, Hyatt Regency Shenzhen Yantian, NO.1025 Second Haijing Road, Yantian

Sunday, March 31



Easter at The Happy Monk

Join The Happy Monk for a special Easter family brunch! Indulge in a delicious brunch menu crafted by the talented Michelin chef while your kids enjoy making Easter cookies and pizza. Don't miss out on the exciting Easter egg hunt. Let's spring into action and make this Easter memorable for the whole family!



Available on March 31, 12noon - 4pm

For Reservations: +86-13822550473

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

X-Rabbit Space Party

Are you ready to leave behind the troubles of the world and join us for an unforgettable X-Rabbit Space Party? Get ready to immerse yourself in a world of pure enjoyment where all your worries will be forgotten!



Entrance Ticket

A Glass of Brewed Beer

Pop-up Rabbit Dance

Live Band

Lucky Draw

Price: RMB88 per guest

Available on March 31, 5pm - 2am next day

Qianhai Brewery Co., 1/F, JEN Shenzhen Qianhai by Shangri-La

Happy Easter at Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen



Indulge in festive afternoon tea and mocktails and let your inner child dance gracefully with the spring breeze at Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen. Embark on a mischievous journey with playful rabbits and indulge in a feast of land and sea in RabbiTopia! Stroll with the rabbit and discover the colorful jungle surprises.



Whimsical Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB438/set

Available in March, 2.30pm - 5.30pm, daily

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838, Lobby Lounge

Fun-tastic Mocktail Selections

Price: RMB88/glass

Available in March, 11am - 11pm, daily

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838, Lobby Lounge

Foodie Safari in RabbiTopia

March 25 - 31, 12noon - 2.30pm, 6pm - 10pm

Egg Hunt | Hat DIY | Rabbit Painting | Easter Egg Tree Decorating

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838, Café Zen

Easter Treats

RabbiTopia Family Cakes, RMB288/each

Colourful Chocolate Eggs, RMB188-288/each

Puffy-witty Bread Selections, RMB16-26/each

Available in March, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838, Shang Gourmet

Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, No.4088 Yi Tian Road, Futian

