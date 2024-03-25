  1. home
5 Injured by Exhibition Car at Auto Show in Nanjing

By Billy Jiang, March 25, 2024

On March 24, at the 2024 Nanjing International New Energy Vehicles Exhibition, five individuals, including a child, were injured when an exhibit vehicle from ZEEKR suddenly started and collided with them.

Weixin-Image_20240325160631.jpg

Offcial statement by ZEEKR regarding the incident. Image via ZEEKR/Sina Weibo

In response to the incident, the official Weibo account of ZEEKR issued a statement on the same day, confirming through self-inspection that the accident occurred due to mismanagement of the exhibit vehicles. 

The exhibit vehicles were not in the designated exhibition mode but were instead in the parked and comfort mode, with the car keys within the effective range. 

ZEEKR has since urgently initiated a nationwide inspection of exhibit vehicles to prevent similar risks.

Such incidents of exhibit vehicles unexpectedly starting during user experience demonstrations are not uncommon in China.

To enhance brand promotion, automotive manufacturers often consider leasing temporary booths in shopping malls. 

After all, setting up temporary booths in densely populated areas can yield significant promotional results. Establishing fixed stores in commercial districts has become a new trend for car dealerships.

640.jpeg

In 2021, a similar incident occurred in Dalian. Image via 大连突发/Sina Weibo

However, this exhibition method seems to carry certain risks.

Back in 2021, inside Dalian High-tech Wanda Plaza shopping mall, a XPeng Motors exhibit car was suspected of losing control and crashed into nearby commercial booths. 

Fortunately, the vehicle stopped after hitting the booth; otherwise, the consequences could have been dire, especially considering it was a weekend, and there were many people shopping in the mall.

In 2018, during the Chongqing International Auto Show, a BYD exhibit car collided with a vehicle on the opposite display stand. 

According to media reports on that day, a female driver sat on the electric vehicle on the BYD display stand and suddenly started the car, causing it to rush out of the display stand.

After reading this news, will you now avoid exhibition cars in shopping malls? 

[Cover image via Sina Weibo. Screenshot by That's]

Auto Show Nanjing

