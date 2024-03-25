  1. home
How to Be a Vendor at Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

By That's Shanghai, March 25, 2024

0 0

It's that time of year once again, when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!

Weixin-Image_20240325160112.jpg

It will all take place on the weekend of May 18-19, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

A huge outdoor area next to Green City Sports Leisure Center, the field covers cover some 15,000 square meters, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it below...

And we mean a whole bunch of super fun activities – including bouncy castles, trampolines, basketball, baseball, archery, fencing, martial arts, skateboarding, games, a maze, arts & crafts, and chess...

AF4T0179.JPG

AF4T0226.JPG

AF4T9982.JPG

AF4T0304.JPG

AF4T0316.JPG

AF4T9922.JPG

AF4T0466.JPG

AF4T0602.JPG

AF4T0671.JPG

AF4T0343.JPG

There was also a junior football tournament...

AF4T9842.JPG

AF4T9806.JPG

AF4T9777.JPG

AF4T0735.JPG

And even a mini roller coaster!

AF4T0414.JPG

Cover-Image1.jpg

There was food and drink from around the world, including Mexican tacos, Brazilian BBQ, and homemade Vietnamese delights, as well as fresh juices.

AF4T0621.JPG

We enjoyed some truly fantastic musical and dance performances, including a high school Battle of the Bands that raised money for underprivileged children in need of heart surgery.

AF4T0718.JPG

AF4T0831.JPG

AF4T0732.JPG

And we’re doing it all again!

Want to Join This Year's Fun?

Whether you're a...

  • Restaurant

  • Food delivery service

  • Talented chef

  • Sports company

  • Host of family-friendly games

  • AI robot experience

  • Healthcare provider

  • Relocation service

  • Toy seller

  • Creative artist

  • Local artisan or entrepreneur

Or anyone else who wants to reach thousands of Shanghai families – both expat and local – we're looking for vendors!

IMG_7267.jpg

IMG_7298.jpg

AF4T0710.JPG

AF4T0806.JPG

For more information please contact us by email on christycai@thatsmags.com or by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

