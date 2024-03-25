How to Be a Vendor at Our Fun-Filled Family Festival

It's that time of year once again, when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!

It will all take place on the weekend of May 18-19, and will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

A huge outdoor area next to Green City Sports Leisure Center, the field covers cover some 15,000 square meters, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it below...

And we mean a whole bunch of super fun activities – including bouncy castles, trampolines, basketball, baseball, archery, fencing, martial arts, skateboarding, games, a maze, arts & crafts, and chess...









There was also a junior football tournament...

And even a mini roller coaster!

There was food and drink from around the world, including Mexican tacos, Brazilian BBQ, and homemade Vietnamese delights, as well as fresh juices.

We enjoyed some truly fantastic musical and dance performances, including a high school Battle of the Bands that raised money for underprivileged children in need of heart surgery.

And we’re doing it all again!

Want to Join This Year's Fun?



Whether you're a...

Restaurant



Food delivery service

Talented chef

Sports company

Host of family-friendly games

AI robot experience

Healthcare provider

Relocation service

Toy seller

Creative artist

Local artisan or entrepreneur



Or anyone else who wants to reach thousands of Shanghai families – both expat and local – we're looking for vendors!

For more information please contact us by email on christycai@t hatsmags.com or by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:


