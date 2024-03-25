Mandarin Grill at Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, Launches Brand-new Menu

Mandarin Grill at Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, a firm favourite among food lovers, recently launched a new menu. Presented by the new Executive Chef Mr. Christophe Riou, the menu features classic American steakhouse dishes and the chef's personal creations from a two-decade international culinary career.

Gourmands will be delighted to sample the carte in the intimate surroundings of the stunning restaurant, accompanied by legendary Mandarin Oriental service. Executive Chef Christophe has selected the finest ingredients to create inventive signature dishes, and bring a personal touch to classic steakhouse favourites.

Mandarin Grill's updated menu is a modern take on the American steakhouse, with fusion elements introduced. In order to emphasise the essence of the steakhouse concept, and the high standard of production, Chef Christophe not only selects 100% natural and additive-free charcoal, but also pays great attention to the selection of the meat.

One of the standout dishes is "Robbins Island" M9+ Wagyu Beef Tomahawk Steak which features Tasmanian M9+ Wagyu Beef imported from the Australian island known for the quality of its beef. The clear marbling and unparalleled flavour of the steak, along with the unique aroma of natural charcoal and continuous and stable grilling, ensures the taste is mellow, tender and juicy. This delicate preparation guarantees that the end result is a mouthwatering gourmet treat for diners, bringing out the pure flavour of the steak.

The speciality seafood platter includes fresh Boston lobster, French oysters, tiger prawns, octopus and caviar presented with eye-catching flair at the table, with the seafood exuding the freshness of the ocean. The firm texture of the ocean-sourced array is paired with the chef's carefully crafted sauce and, when sampled, the freshness of the ocean's flavours linger on the palate.

Chef Christophe's signature pasta is also an unmissable highlight on the new menu. Having lived in China for more than a decade, Chef Christophe's experience has given him a lot of creative ideas. Inspired by Chinese hot noodle soup, Chef Christophe's unique seasonal ingredients are simmered into a thick broth and drizzled on top of the soft and tender pasta. The pasta blends well with the broth and, when savoured, diners can feel the richness of the broth and the tender texture of the noodles.

Meanwhile, one of the most anticipated of the many dessert choices is the Baked Alaska Cake, an American classic which is bourbon flame-cooked. This is a highly interactive and creative dessert, with layers of cake and ice cream, and rich whipped cream as a decorative touch. The flames bring a roasted caramel flavour to the buttercream, ensuring that it is both warm and cold, sweet and creamy. The outstanding flavours and textures add the finishing touches to the whole taste-bud experience.

For the selection of wines to accompany the meal, Mandarin Grill's sommelier has picked more than hundreds wines of special vintages from different origins and chateaux in the New World and the Old World so guests have a wide range to choose from. In conjunction with the launch of the new menu, the new wine list also includes several fine whiskies and three speciality cocktails to enrich the dining experience. Pairing the right wine, liquor or cocktail with the food is a key part of the dining experience.

Mandarin Grill at Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, is designed to be more interactive and fun for families and millennials, enabling them to fully enjoy the innovative fusion of grilled steaks, and other enticing dishes, in a stylish and sophisticated environment. Guests are guaranteed to have a special experience, whether it is a family get-together, a business gathering or an intimate dinner for two. The special mood is enhanced by peerless and intuitive Mandarin Oriental service.

About Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing



With a spectacular location in the heart of China’s capital, Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing is the city’s premier boutique hotel. Each of the 73 guestrooms and suites are light-filled, elegantly styled and among the largest in Beijing, with many enjoying views of historic landmarks including The Forbidden City. Two stylish restaurants and a bar benefit from access to an expansive rooftop garden terrace while The Spa features signature wellness experiences, a fitness centre and 25m indoor lap pool sky roof. Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing, and The Spa have been awarded double five-star by Forbes Travel Guide 2024. For more information or latest promotion, please follow Mandarin Oriental Wangfujing, Beijing’s WeChat account (MO_WFJ).