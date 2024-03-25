Jing Yaa Tang Launches New Limited-time Hainan Discovery Trip Menu

Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Jing Yaa Tang at The Opposite House is pleased to announce the launch of its limited-time Hainan Discovery menu. Nestled between scenic mountains and seas, China's southern island province of Hainan is a melting pot of diverse culinary traditions. Chef Li Dong journeyed to Hainan for this discovery menu, gathering inspiration to bring the island's unique flavours back to Beijing. From its bustling old streets to serene coastal landscapes, he captured the essence of Hainan's culinary diversity, blending traditional tastes with innovative cooking techniques.

Executive Chinese Chef of Jing Yaa Tang



Traversing from the Qiongzhou Strait to the islands of the South China Sea, and exploring from the eastern shores to the western coast, Chef Dong discovered how local ingredients and flavours shape the region's culinary identity. In Haikou's old streets, the architectural influences and flavours from Southeast Asia narrate the tales of Hainanese people's ventures abroad and their eventual return. The Tanka fish rafts in Lingshui highlight the enduring connection between local fishermen and the sea. Meanwhile, the lush Sun River in Xinglong, Wanning, nourishes coffee trees that produce beans with world-renowned aroma, a testament to the region's rich agricultural heritage spanning over half a century.

Drawing inspiration from his travels and the culinary treasures he discovered, Chef Dong has curated the “Hainan Flavour” menu. This special menu goes beyond mere taste, inviting diners to explore regional culture and traditions, and to appreciate the distinctiveness of Hainan's culinary landscape.

Recommended dishes



Roasted Pork Ribs with Passionfruit Sauce

A twist on the classic sweet and sour pork ribs, this dish features Jing Yaa Tang's special homemade Hainan passion fruit sauce. The perfect balance of fat and lean pork ribs is topped with golden, crispy pickled passion fruit peel and fresh mint in a delightful fusion of sweet and savoury.



Lingshui Sour Rice - Noodle with Peanut Worm and Beef Jerky

A signature dish of Hainan, Lingshui Sour Rice Noodles delight with its sour, spicy, and sweet notes, accompanied by a rich array of condiments. Hainan peanut worms (a local marine delicacy), fish, fresh shrimp and homemade air-dried beef, all come together in a traditional Lingnan sour soup infused with lime, garlic and a sweet and spicy sauce.



Sous Vide Sliced Scallop with Hainan Lime and Coffee Beans on Rice Crackers

Select seedless Hainan limes are thinly sliced and layered over tender scallops and crispy rice crackers, then garnished with colourful popping candy and crispy Hainan Xinglong coffee beans. This dish skilfully balances the lemon's acidity with the aromatic fragrance of coffee beans, offering a refreshing and enticing journey of flavours.



Pandan Rice Roll Stuffed with Coconut Shred

A dessert that displays Chef Li's creativity featuring a soft crust made from pandan and glutinous rice flour, rolled with crispy shredded coconut and chopped peanuts, and drizzled with rich coconut milk. The creamy blend of coconut milk and delicate skin creates a smooth, indulgent treat.



About The Opposite House

The Opposite House by Swire Hotels is one of four Houses in The House Collective. Located in Taikoo Li Sanlitun – a vibrant open-plan shopping, dining and entertainment destination developed by Swire Properties, The Opposite House was designed by Kengo Kuma, one of Japan's most celebrated architects. The House's 99 guest studios include nine spacious suites and a penthouse duplex with a 240 sqm roof terrace. More than half of all the studios are over 70 sqm and all are strikingly simple yet elegant with natural wooden floors and subtle touches of Chinese décor. The Atrium of the House presents itself as a contemporary art gallery, showcasing the work of exciting artists from the region and further afield, as well as pop-ups for fashion brands. The House also has three restaurants, Superfly, the casual Sichuan bar-restaurant that celebrates the culture of the everyday through electric vibes, bites and drinks; Jing Yaa Tang, chef Li Dong's Michelin-starred masterpiece of fine Chinese cuisine including its famous Peking duck; and Frasca, our modern Italian eatery serves wholesome dishes rooted in regional traditions and made with a whole lot of soul. Finally, Union, the cocktail bar designed by AvroKO, embodies the spirit of 1920s modernism and is the place to savour silk road-inspired cocktails over thoughtful conversations.

