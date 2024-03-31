Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2024

Wellington Kenya & Hainan Duke of Edinburgh Award Trips

Wellington College International Shanghai pupils recently had the opportunity to learn the value of being learners, connectors, change makers and globally minded leaders on two very exciting and enriching educational excursions.

On a trip to Kenya, Senior School pupils explored the country’s wilderness to learn about its wildlife conservation efforts.

They also toured the country’s parliament building, met with the minister of tourism and wildlife, and lived the Wellington value of kindness by donating supplies to a local school.

Additionally, the school’s Duke of Edinburgh Award excursion took pupils to Hainan for a challenging nine-day, 280-kilometer bicycle and camping trek.

Along the way, they learned about the ecology of mangrove forests and how sea salt is harvested.

They also had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture by participating in local festivals.

Steinway Pianist Shares Inspiring Journey with SSIS Students



In March, Shanghai Singapore International School had the privilege of hosting an iLead assembly talk featuring internationally acclaimed pianist, Mr. Wang Congyu.

During his remarkable session with senior school students, Mr. Wang shared how his life took a dramatic turn at the age of 16; leaving everything behind, he embarked on a courageous journey to Paris, facing financial and emotional hardships without any support system.

However, it was his unwavering passion for music and relentless determination that propelled him forward during those arduous times.

Mr. Wang's extraordinary story inspired SSIS students to embrace challenges fearlessly.

German School Visit Chemical Company

Students at the German School Shanghai had the opportunity to learn about the real corporate world, to understand the vision and social responsibility of the world's leading multinationals.

Following the management visit to one of the world’s leading chemical companies – BASF – for a seminar on climate protection and a sustainable production in the chemical industry, high schoolers from the Yangpu Campus paid a return visit to BASF Shanghai Pudong Innovation Park to better understand how chemistry works in an industrial plant.

During the tour through the production plant for components made of the high-performance plastic BASF Cellasto®, which are primarily used in the automotive industry, Mr. Kophstahl, Vice President & Global Business Management for Cellasto®, and Mr. Meibert, Senior Specialist, New NVH Application Development, Sales & Engineering, demonstrated what super polyurethanes are capable of.

In the showroom, the high schoolers explored the end products and were impressed by how many everyday products contain BASF components.

The tour ended with a visit to the lab, where plastic foam in various colors and densities are produced from polyurethane mixtures.

Concordia Kids Become Entrepreneurs

Concordia fifth graders transformed into aspiring entrepreneurs at the Grade 5 Business Expo.

Through this authentic learning experience, part of their Social Studies economics unit, students mastered developing business plans and presenting to potential investors.

The ES Commons was alive with their creative displays and pitches, backed enthusiastically by parents, teachers, and classmates.

Authentic learning experiences such as this foster critical thinking, creativity, and practical skills, which help prepare students for future challenges.

Grade 5 teacher, Jared Lorence, remarked, “The students have put in so much hard work for this event. Their creativity is truly impressive. We couldn’t be prouder of their results today.”

Shanghai French School Celebrates 45 Nationalities

March saw the inaugural International Day event at Shanghai French School's Yangpu and Qingpu campuses.

The event was a celebration of diverse cultures, highlighted by French School families who prepared delicious food and showcased their rich cultural heritage, while students took part in a colorful parade and musical performances.

The International Day fosters understanding and appreciation of different cultures within the school community.

Notably, the French Consul General, John Valadou, graced the occasion with his presence, alongside representatives from the Swiss and Canadian chambers.

The event garnered attention from media outlets, including International Channel Shanghai and Shanghai TV Children Channel, who conducted interviews with school leadership and students, further amplifying the event's significance.

Britannica's Number Crunching Maths Week

Britannica International School Shanghai students immersed themselves in Maths Week, donning maths-themed costumes, delving into the world of renowned mathematicians, creating their own mathematics problems for teachers, and recreating Pi on their playing field to as many decimal places as they have pupils in the school...

No surprise then, that four of Britannica's Year 12 students recently achieved 100% in their A Level Maths exam.

To arrange a bespoke tour of Britannica International School Shanghai and check it out for yourself click here or scan the QR below:



17th Shanghai Student Film Festival an SCIS Success



Amidst the vibrant lights and bustling creativity, the 17th Shanghai Student Film Festival unfolded on the weekend of March 22-23, marking an extraordinary milestone for SCIS talented students.

Enthusiastic teams embarked on the exhilarating 4x4x4 film challenge, a riveting battle of wits and artistry against fellow schools, capturing the essence of Thames Town before weaving their magic within the hallowed halls of SCIS Pudong.

Anticipation mingled with excitement as 28 captivating films graced the screen, each a testament to the ingenuity and passion of their aspiring filmmakers.

The crescendo of this cinematic symphony unfurled at The Pearl, where SCIS Hongqiao and Pudong film students took home over 15+ accolades, heralding a new era of achievement in technical prowess and cinematic excellence.



Scan the QR code below to watch the winning entries...

BISS Take Part in Metacognition Research Project



The British International School Shanghai has announced its participation as a ‘fellow school’ in Nord Anglia Education's global Metacognition Research Project.

This is in collaboration with the internationally-recognized Boston College Lynch School of Education and Human Development, with the cutting-edge project designed to help students become more self-aware and independent in their learning.

Dulwich Puxi & Pudong Win China Schools Awards

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi and Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong are proud to announce their remarkable achievement in receiving three prestigious China Schools Awards, organized by the British Chamber of Commerce in China.

Dulwich Pudong has been honored with the Holistic Education Award, while Dulwich Puxi has proudly secured the Diversity & Inclusion and Students for Sustainability Awards.

These prestigious honors are a testament to their dedication to fostering learning environments where students develop the knowledge, skills, and motivation to have a positive impact on society and the planet.

Dulwich College International University Offers

Dulwich College International (DCI) shared the early university offers received by the Class of 2024.

Nearly 180 DCI students have already received over 560 offers from 150 universities, including Oxbridge and the Ivy Leagues, and for some of the best courses in the world at universities in North America, the UK, Europe, and Asia.

For applications to the United Kingdom, students received offers including 10 from the University of Oxford and University of Cambridge.

These offers range from Law and English to Maths, Material Sciences, Chemistry and Engineering. Over the last three years, DCI students have received over 32 offers from Oxbridge.

For the students who applied Early Decision to the United States, they will be attending fabulous institutions including Columbia University, New York University, Vanderbilt University, Rhode Island School of Design and incredibly selective liberal arts colleges like Grinnell, to which only 11% of students are admitted annually.

Dulwich College & Dehong Future of Education Conference

Dulwich College Shanghai and Dehong Shanghai are proud to announce this year’s Future of Education conference, offering a unique insight behind the scenes at Oxford, Brown, MIT and Harvard.

If you have a child considering higher education overseas, then sign up today for your chance to be part of this conference.

They are pleased to announce an impressive line-up of speakers for this year's Conference:

Professor Kim Plunkett, from the University of Oxford

Andrew Heald, Director of the Brown Global Centre, from the Brown University

Jason Shi, the Secretary General and Vice President of the Harvard Club of South China, from the Harvard University

Fredric Kong, a current Ph.D. student at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Scan the QR code to book your seat; you will have the opportunity to listen to insightful speeches, participate in engaging panel discussions, and take part in interactive workshops led by the university counseling team of Dulwich College Shanghai.

YCIS Students Receive Ivy League & HKU Offers

Two YCIS students – Zoe from YCIS Shanghai Puxi and Jasmine from YCIS Shanghai Pudong – have respectfully received conditional offers for the advancement of their education from Ivy League institution Cornell University and the University of Hong Kong.



Both bright young adults' achievements are a testament to the quality of YCIS’s holistic education and university guidance.



An active participant in Model United Nations, Zoe harbors a keen interest in art curation and has interned at multiple art galleries – experiences that have propelled her to the forefront among a pool of competitive candidates when applying for Cornell University’s Hotel Administration degree, renowned for its rigorous requirements.



A standout scholar in medicine and biological sciences, Jasmine has not only received a conditional offer for the Medicine and Surgery major from the University of Hong Kong (HKU), but also a partial scholarship – testament to her exceptional capabilities and potential in the medical profession.

Placing 26th in the 2024 QS World University Rankings, HKU attracts only the most dedicated and academically accomplished students, especially considering how hard it is to apply for its medical program.



Congratulations to the pair!

NAIS Pudong Annual Spring Fair

The warmer spring weather has arrived in Shanghai, so what better time to announce the next big NAIS Pudong event – the annual Spring Fair – which will take place on Saturday, April 20 from 11am to 4pm.

This family event is completely free and open to the entire Shanghai community, with a massive range of games, food & drinks, music, shopping vendors, sports, arts & crafts, bouncy castles, magicians, face painting, and much more.

You can register for the event by scanning the QR code on the poster (which will save time at the gate on arrival). More information is available by contacting admissions@naispudong.com or by adding the school’s WeChat using the QR code at the bottom left of the poster.

This is sure to be an incredible event for the entire family, so pack your sunglasses and sunscreen and head on over!

