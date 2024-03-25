12 Drool-worthy Shanghai Lunch Deals

Lounge by Topgolf

Lounge by Topgolf has launched a spring lunch menu with takes on Pan-Asian flavors. From just RMB68, all sets come with a complimentary salad, a selected beverage and a sweet treat to wrap up your meal.

Mon-Fri, 11.30am-2pm.



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Azul Group



The Azul Group offer great RMB78 lunch sets across three of their venues, which include...

Welcome Bread or Prawn Cracker

Salad or Soup

Main Course

Coffee or Tea

You can also add an appetizer or dessert for an additional RMB35-40.

Check out the menus below...

Azul Weave

Mon-Fri, 11am-3pm.

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu 徐家汇吴兴路277号 2楼, 近建国路.

Azul Shankang Li



Mon-Fri, 11am-3pm.



Azul, Shankang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路.

Xouk by Azul



Mon-Fri, 11am-3pm.

Xouk by Azul, 82 Weifang Xi Lu, by Pucheng Lu 潍坊西路82号, 进浦城路.

Temperature & Temptation



They're not messing around at Temperature & Temptation, with a huge selection of brunch and lunch options available from 9.30am to 5pm Monday through Sunday.

Yup, all of the below on offer seven days a week!





Mon-Sun, 9.30am to 5pm.



Temperature & Temptation, The Weave, 1/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 1楼, 近建国路.

Tacolicious

Tacolicious have a great deal on wraps, with a choice of four at just RMB50, which also includes a side of fries and soft drink or coffee.

And if you're feeling some daytime sauciness coming on, Coronas are just RMB25 from 11am-5pm, with draft beers going for RMB30.

Mon-Fri, 11-5pm.



Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

RIINK

Satisfy your diner food cravings at RIINK in Jingan!

Indulge in their Happy Lunch Deal: from just RMB48 choose from a variety of wraps, burgers, or rice bowls, and for just an additional RMB10, enjoy a refreshing coffee or tea. They cater to vegetarians, too.

Head along Monday through Friday, 11am to 3.30pm, and bask in the spring breeze on RIINK's sunny terrace in the Shankang Li courtyard.

Your fluffy friends are also welcomed!

Mon-Fri, 11am-3.30pm.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Cantina Agave



Plenty of choice at Fumin Lu-Changle Lu suntrap Cantina Agave, with everything from rice bowls to sandwiches, soups and salads, not to mention some classics thrown in for good measure.

Mon-Fri, 11.30am-2.30pm.

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Abbey Road

At Abbey Road there are five main courses to choose from, all of which come with a soup or a drink.

Mon-Fri, 11am-4pm.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Cages Huangpu



Cages Huangpu offer the eight options above. You can also opt for a sweet finish and add on a salted caramel cheesecake for RMB28, while soft drinks and juices are 20% off.

Mon-Fri, 10am-3pm.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw boasts a wide selection of lunch dishes, all of which come with a soft drink. Or upgrade to a house lager, house wine or Aperol spritz for RMB25.

Mon-Fri, 11am-3pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Cotton's



It's RMB158 for an appetizer, main course, dessert, and soft drink, tea or coffee weekdays at Cotton's beautiful villa or garden.

Mon-Fri, 11am-4pm.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

[Cover image courtesy of Temperature & Temptation]