Shanghai 'Air Taxis' Coming Soon

'Air Taxis' between Shanghai and Suzhou are coming soon, according to iSuzhou.

Officially known as electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft – or eVTOL for short – they are being developed by Shanghai TCab Technology Co., Ltd.

According to the firm, the service will launch in 2026, and fly between Shanghai New International Expo Centre in Pudong and the Gate of the Orient in Suzhou, a one-way trip of some 100 kilometers.

The inter-city journey will take less than 25 minutes, at a proposed cost of RMB300 per passenger.

It would be remiss at this point not to note that this is roughly the same journey time as the high-speed train, yet 10 times the price.

But hey, 100% more baller...

[Images via iSuzhou]






