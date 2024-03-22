Where to Celebrate Easter in Shanghai

Portman's

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Hop, hop, hop your way over to Portman's restaurant, located on the lobby level of The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, to join their Easter brunch festivities.

Not only will the event include a vast array of seasonal favorites, but also fun for the whole family, with live bunnies, an Easter egg hunt, face painting, clowns, and complimentary Ritz Kids activities for the little ones.

While the kiddos are occupied, mom and dad can rejoice with bubbles, taking advantage of the extensive gastronomic spread. Click the link below to find out all about that...

READ MORE: Eggs-clusive Deal on Portman's Family Easter Brunch

That’s Shanghai Exclusive Discount

Portman’s is offering That’s Shanghai readers some exclusive deals on their Easter Brunch Buffet:

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults: RMB418 (originally RMB568)

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Beer & Wine: RMB488 (originally RMB588)

Easter Brunch Buffet for adults with Free Flow Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne: RMB618 (originally RMB768)

Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 3-5 years old: RMB105 (originally RMB128)

Easter Brunch Buffet for Kids 6-12 years old: RMB209 (originally RMB284)

Scan the QR below to take advantage of this reader discount:

Sun, Mar 31, 12-3pm.

Portman's, 1/F, The Portman Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号上海波特曼丽思卡尔顿酒店1楼, 近西康路

Cachet

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

Accompanied by the bustling streetscape of Xintiandi, enjoy an abundant Sunday brunch with family and friends at Cachet.



Enjoy imported oysters, baby lobster, a charcuterie and cheese selection, Spanish small tapas and a selection of eggs.

Main courses include the classics: Grilled Uruguay Wagyu beef picanha M6-7, grilled New Zealand lamb, deep-fried chicken roulade with cheese, grilled sea bass and a 'beyond meat' burger for vegetarians.

The desserts trolley serves a wide range of sweet delicacies!

Cachet's Easter brunch is priced at RMB498 per person, which includes three hours of free flow sparkling wine, selected wines, local beers, fresh juices and soft drinks.

Sun, Mar 31, 12-3pm.

Cachet, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 1/F, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 上海市黄浦区马当路99号新天地朗廷酒店1楼, 近太仓路.

Easter Eggstravaganza



Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai

Celebrate Easter in style at Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai! Enjoy a delightful themed brunch from 12-2.30pm at the all-day dining restaurant Zest and indulge in a delectable spread of Easter delights.



From 1-4pm don't miss the Easter Bazaar at pet-friendly Lawn, where you can explore a charming array of festive offerings and activities.

Bring your furry friends along for a day of fun and celebration in the beautiful surroundings of the hotel and have an unforgettable Easter experience filled with joyful moments for the whole family.



Buffet & Bazaar RMB498 per person; Bazaar only RMB100 per person.



Sun, Mar 31, 12-4pm.

Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai, 111 Pudong Nan Lu, by Yincheng Zhong Lu 浦东南路111号, 近银城中路.

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai



Easter Weekend, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai presents a series of Easter dining offers and fun-filled activities.

Guests can dive into a multi-cuisine journey with an intimate buffet lunch at Café Liang, or delight in the cozy and vintage atmosphere with the Easter Brunch Set at The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar.

The three-course brunch set menu includes delectable options like avo toast, beef short rib benedict, duck & waffle, strawberry lemon mousse and more.

Two free-flow drink packages complete the brunch experience, allowing guests to sip on Champagne, sparkling wines, soft drinks and beer.

Furthermore, on the Sunday, from 12 noon to 2pm, guests who have lunch at any restaurant of the hotel can enjoy a range of Easter-themed activities in Calypso Lounge, including egg painting, face painting, mug DIY, fun box camera and an egg hunt.

The 1515 West Chophouse & Bar

March 30 & 31

Three-Course Easter Brunch Set: RMB488 net/person

Free flow of sparkling wine, soft drinks and beer: RMB188 net/person

Free flow of Champagne, soft drinks and beer: RMB688 net/person

Café Liang

March 30 & 31

Easter Buffet Lunch: RMB358*/person

*Price subject to 10% service charge and prevailing government taxes

Calypso Lounge

March 31

Easter-themed activities from 12-2pm

To reservation please call +86 21 2203 8889

Sat & Sun, Mar 30 & 31.

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1218号, 近铜仁路.

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai

Festive Buffet Brunch @ Il Ristorante – Niko Romito



A resplendent buffet brunch at one Michelin-starred restaurant Il Ristorante – Niko Romito. Brunch-goers can enjoy awe-inspiring vistas and capture the essence of Italy right on the plate. Italian wine free flow package is also available.

March 31, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB698 or RMB988 with free flow wine





Festive Bliss



Bulgari Hotel Shanghai proudly unveils a masterfully crafted chocolate egg created by acclaimed Italian pastry chef Gianluca Fusto, with an exclusive design and an alluring aroma of hazelnuts and lemon.

From now until March 31

The Colomba @ Bulgari Dolci

Bulgari Hotel Shanghai presents 'The Colomba,' an traditional Italian dove-shaped cake with almonds, representing peace.

From now until March 31

For reservations or more information on all of the above, please call +86 (21) 3606 7788.



Bulgari Hotel Shanghai, Lane 108 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Tiantong Lu 山西北路108弄 上海宝格丽酒店47层, 近天潼路.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund

Celebrate Easter in style at Brunch 3.0 within the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund.

Indulge in a culinary extravaganza featuring specialty dishes infused with the richness of Lindt chocolate, perfectly paired with free-flow PJ Champagne and select wines.

From white wine-poached prawns to artisanal breads, every bite promises unparalleled elegance.

Priced at RMB798 per person, head along to the the Waldorf on Easter Sunday from 12 noon to 3pm for a gastronomic adventure amidst luxurious surroundings.

Sun, Mar 31, 12-3pm.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号， 近延安东路.

Awesome Easter Brunch



Shanghai Town & Country Club

Join Awesome Kids Club at the amazing Shanghai Town & Country Club where they are celebrating with a full brunch buffet, free flow options for the adults and lots of activities and play in their awesome 2,500 sqm kids zone!



Sun, Mar 31, 12-3pm.

Shanghai Town & Country Club, 46 Luding Lu, by YunLing Dong Lu 上海市普陀区泸定路46号.

Lounge by Topgolf

Lounge by Topgolf is doing an Easter Sunday Brunch buffet, featuring a family-friendly atmosphere and kids activities – egg hunt, kids mini golf and craft station. Plus, don't miss their 'sure-to-win' eggy lucky draw for all families.

It's RMB238 for adults and 50% off for Kids 6-12 years old, while those under 6 years eat free! Upgrade to adult-friendly beverages for just RMB100 per person for free flow house red, white wine and sparkling wine.

Scan the QR code on the flyer above before midnight today, March 22, for 20% off early bird discount!

Sun, Mar 31, 11.30am-3pm.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Geneva

Head on over to Geneva on the Saturday and Sunday of Easter Weekend, where there will be egg hunting 12-1pm and face painting from 12-2pm, as well as egg decorating and plenty more to keep the kids entertained.



Sat & Sun, Mar 30 & 31, 11.30am-3pm.



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Chez JOJO



Head to Chez JOJO for succulent French style roasted lamb leg with herbs and potatoes. For the kids, there will be chocolate eggs hunting, while a magician will be on hand to entertain.

Sat, Sun & Mon, Mar 30 & 31 & Apr 1, 11.30am-3pm.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

Cotton's



Enjoy Easter brunch in the beautiful Cotton's villa or garden, and enjoy some live music.

Sun, Mar 31, 11am-4pm, Live Music 1-4pm.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Cages Jing'an







It’s a day for celebration and time with family, and Cages warmly invite you to spend your Easter Sunday with them!

They will roll out an extended Easter brunch buffet, as well as an egg hunt, cookie decorations, and bouncy castle.

Adults price is RMB228, children from 1.1 to 1.4 meters tall are RMB98 – under that, and they eat for free!

Scan the QR code on the poster above to pre-book and secure your spot.

Sun, Mar 31, 11am-2pm.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

El Santo



Enjoy El Santo's revamped brunch and possibly the longest free flow deal in the city (it's a five-hour marathon) while the kids take advantage of free egg decoration.

Sat & Sun, Mar 30 & 31, 11am-4pm.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw brunch is the stuff of Shanghai legend, and it is running both days over the Easter Weekend. You can also add the city's most famous free flow deal for RMB198.

Sat & Sun, Mar 30 & 31, 11.30am-3pm.



The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

BNC

BNC x Breakfast Champion Brunch is getting an Easter upgrade with their free flow option. RMB198 for three hours of free flow Asahi, mixed drinks, mimosas and Bloody Mary's to go along with the hearty full breakfasts and baps

Sat & Sun, from 10am.

BnC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路.

Shanghai Mamas Egg Hunt



Shanghai Community International School

Join Shanghai Mamas for an Egg Hunt extravaganza at Shanghai Community International School (SCIS), designed especially for children 10 years old and under.

Get ready for double the fun with two separate egg hunts – one for kids 4 years old and under and another for children aged 5-10.

But wait, there's more! Kids can enjoy face painting, engaging arts and crafts activities, and photos with the Bunny! There will also be delicious snacks available for purchase from vendors.

Remember, pre-purchased tickets are a must for entry; no tickets will be sold at the door! Tickets are RMB90 per child, accompanying adults are free.

Tickets will sell fast, so don't miss this egg-citing event – scan QR on the poster above to purchase tickets!

Sat, Mar 23, 10am-12 Noon; RMB90.

SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹桥路1161号, 近伊犁路.

Little London

Finally, if you're looking for hot cross buns or Easter eggs and other chocky goodies, Little London has a wide selection. Scan the QR code on the posters above to request their full range.

