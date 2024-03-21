6 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Spring

3-Day Xi'an History Exploration & Food Tour





Boasting over 3,000 years of history, Xi’an always impresses visitors with a large amount of historical and cultural heritage sites.

During this three-day Xi’an getaway, you will be guided to all the highlights of this ancient capital city, including the City Wall, Muslim Quarter, Wild Goose Pagoda, Grand Tang Dynasty Everbright City and – of course – the world-renowned Terracotta Warriors.

You'll also have the chance to try Xi'an's most authentic snacks, including biangbiang noodles, ice peak (a kind of drink), soup dumplings, mirror cake, sour plum soup, dried persimmon and lamb skewers.

3-Day Chengdu Food Tour Cooking Experience (+ Pandas!)



Chengdu is not only the home of giant pandas, but also a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

On this three-day trip, enjoy the best of Chengdu's culinary experience, including a rare chance to head to the Sichuan Cuisine Museum, which showcases Sichuan cuisine culture in a dynamic way.

Take a specially arranged cooking class under the guidance of a professional chef to learn to cook famous Sichuan dishes, and follow your local guide to discover some of the best street food and local restaurants in Chengdu.

The trip also takes in the big tourist attractions, including the Leshan Giant Buddha and Kuanzhai Alley, or Wide and Narrow Alleys – a good place to hunt for local snacks and folk culture.



Thought you'd miss out on the pandas? No chance. You'll also head to the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Research Base, which has the largest population of pandas, including many cute panda cubs.

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling





Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey include a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields; cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road,’ so called because it is so picturesque; a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces; Reed Flute Cave, which looks like a magnificent underground palace; and Elephant Trunk Hill, so called because it looks like an elephant sipping water.

3-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar Mountain Tour



Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.



Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La







Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes place in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

12-Day Silk Road from Xi'an to Urumqi



The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between East and West. So why not do it right, with this epic 12-day tour.

Marvel at the Xi'an Ancient City Wall, witness the silent army of Terracotta Warriors, and cruise to Bingling Temple's thousand-year-old grottoes.

Immerse yourself in Tibetan Buddhism at Labrang Monastery, gaze at the vibrant hues of Zhangye's Danxia Rainbow Mountains, and step into ancient Silk Road history at Jiayuguan and Dunhuang.

From the Oasis wonders of Turpan to Urumqi's Heavenly Lake, each stop offers a unique blend of culture, history, and natural beauty.





