Uncork Joy! Up to 30% OFF at Epermarket's Wine Fair

By That's Shanghai, March 22, 2024

Raise your glasses, it's time for Epermarket's highly anticipated wine fair!

From now until March 28, delight in savings of up to 30% on a diverse selection of the world's finest wines. 

With over 400 varieties available, you're bound to find your favorites and discover new gems.

Weixin-Image_20240322141109.jpgBuy Bulk & Save Big

Explore their exclusive collection – personally curated, it is selected then imported by the Epermarket team.

These exceptional wines from France and Italy offer remarkable value, presenting a chance to experience unique flavors in every bottle.

Weixin-Image_20240322141122.jpg
Great Savings on Sparkling

From robust Chianti to crisp Sauvignon Blanc to luxurious Champagne, Epermarket’s Wine Fair caters to every palate.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to stock up and savor remarkable wines.

Cheers to good times and great deals! Santé!

Weixin-Image_20240322141125.jpg
Deals on Crisp French Whites

Never Shopped Before?

Epermarket is your imported grocery expert that carefully selects products and brands you miss, from a place you can trust.

ISO 9001 certified, they also routinely test their fresh products with SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company.

Choose from over 5,000 imported products at diverse price ranges and have them delivered directly to your doorstep.

This also includes nationwide deliveries via third-party services. They make grocery shopping even easier – and also your life!

Join Today!

If you’ve never shopped with Epermarket before, join today and enjoy a load of free benefits with your first orders of over ¥190.

Should you have any queries, their Customer Service team is on hand to help. They are available daily from 8am-10pm on service@epermarket.com or 400-776-0776.

Scan below to shop on the Mini-program

Weixin-Image_20231018143851.jpg

Or scan below to download the APP

Weixin-Image_20231018143847.png

Or simply visit www.epermarket.com

Happy Shopping!

A Little Something Extra

Exciting news – and a nice little discount!

Everyone's favorite online grocery store is delighted to announce its 12th birthday bash!

Simplicity & variety! Over 8,000 products from around the world.

