27 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

OPEN AIR FESTIVAL Vol.4

We're beyond thrilled to announce the next festival SHENZHEN OPEN AIR Vol.4! This year we start the open air festival with a colorful spring theme! So dress up colorful and let's enjoy the first edition in 2024!



March 23, from 6pm

REBORN755, No.4 Chiwan 1st Road, Shekou, Nanshan

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

32 Amazing Art Shows This March in Shenzhen



Dive into a world of creativity and inspiration this March in Shenzhen! Our curated event guide showcases the most exciting art shows happening in the city. From contemporary masterpieces to avant-garde installations, there's something for every art enthusiast!



Food & Drink

Afternoon Tea Coffee Beverage Combo at Rich Kat

Indulge in our exquisite afternoon tea and coffee beverage package! Choose from a delightful array of beverages to accompany your afternoon treat. Opt for the refreshing Oolong Tea Latte or the aromatic Latte Coffee. Pair your drink with tempting snacks like BBQ Chicken Wings or Chicken Popcorn. Treat yourself to an unforgettable afternoon experience with our selection of delectable desserts.



Available from March 20, 2024

For Reservations: +86-19076193949

Rich Kat, Shop L1-04B, 1/F, CICCIMa, No.13 Yannan Road, Futian

CLUB WHY Grand Opening

A brand new club in Shenzhen Finally opened, CLUB WHY, officially. Come and enjoy the music and incredible view!



March 22, from 10pm

CLUB WHY, Atrium, Shenzhen Wenheyou, No.3002 Jiefang Road, Luohu

The Sun Never Sets Party



Check out the beats at Café Society's Hip-Hop party, hosted by FeverWave! Join scratch DJ GG-Bond and DJ Ceego from FeverWave Crew for a night of Old-School Hip-Hop, Trap, and Drill music on Saturday, March 23, starting at 6.30pm.



March 23, from 6.30pm

Cafe Society, Unit 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

Holi Shenzhen Festival of Colors



Holi celebration by The Crazy Coconut! With authentic Indian food by Masala Bites!



Price: Early Bird Discounted (First 30 people to buy) at RMB108; Advance discounted (Next 50 people to buy) at RMB128; Late Buy tickets (120 Tickets available) at RMB148; Door tickets at RMB188; After party, free to join, 9pm until late.

March 23, 3pm - late

For Reservations: WeChat PandoraParties

The Crazy Coconut, Building A, Phase I, Innovation Technology Plaza, No.29 Tairan Fourth Road, Futian

The Festival of Colors



The biggest international HOLI event "The Festival of colors" is being organized once again in Futian District Shenzhen. Events highlights:



Kids under 10 years are free entry.

200kg Organic Indian Holi colors arranged.

Drinks counter by TAAL restaurant.

Food counter by Masala Bites.

DJ VJ from Hong Kong is coming.

March 24, 11am - 5pm

For Reservations: +86-18576610375

Xiangmihu Lingguan Sports Center, No.1090 Hongli West Road, Futian

Happy Easter at Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen

Indulge in festive afternoon tea and mocktails and let your inner child dance gracefully with the spring breeze at Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen. Embark on a mischievous journey with playful rabbits and indulge in a feast of land and sea in RabbiTopia! Stroll with the rabbit and discover the colorful jungle surprises.



Whimsical Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB438/set

Available in March, 2.30pm - 5.30pm, daily

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838, Lobby Lounge

Fun-tastic Mocktail Selections

Price: RMB88/glass

Available in March, 11am - 11pm, daily

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838, Lobby Lounge

Foodie Safari in RabbiTopia

March 25 - 31, 12noon - 2.30pm, 6pm - 10pm

Egg Hunt | Hat DIY | Rabbit Painting | Easter Egg Tree Decorating

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838, Café Zen

Easter Treats

RabbiTopia Family Cakes, RMB288/each

Colourful Chocolate Eggs, RMB188-288/each

Puffy-witty Bread Selections, RMB16-26/each

Available in March, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838, Shang Gourmet

Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, No.4088 Yi Tian Road, Futian

Hangover Brunch



"Qué pasa, amigos? Ready for un pinche evento chingón on April 21? Join us for "The Hangover Brunch" at Tequila Coyotes, where Los Cuatro Amigos are teaming up an epic 8 hands brunch! Chef Abel from Chullschick in Hong Kong, Chef Alex Fargas from La Paloma in Hong Kong, Chef Beto from La Lupita in Bangkok, and the incredible Neto Trevino from Tequila Coyotes in Shenzhen are joining forces. They're fusing Mexican, Peruvian, and Spanish flavors for a mouthwatering experience.



Price: RMB398

April 21, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Music

The Better Me Tour

The official announcement of Canadian singer-songwriter Olie's China tour has arrived! Olie has brought a refreshing breeze to the music world, blending atmospheric R&B/EmoRap with catchy pop beats. From "Shot Me Down" to "Without You" and "If Only You Knew," every lyric of Olie's songs is filled with raw emotion that directly touches the hearts of listeners.



March 22, 2024

For Reservations: +86-133 2694 6955

Hou Live, B112A, KK ONE Shopping Center, No.9289 Binhe Avenue, Futian

All Yesterday's Parties



Experience the electrifying sound of Wangwen, the trailblazing Chinese instrumental rock band, as they celebrate their 25th anniversary with a nationwide tour across China!



March 23, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2682 0730

MAOLivehouse, 2/F, Zone C, Sea World, Shuiwan Community, China Merchants Street, Nanshan

Never Young Beach 2024 China Tour



While others wait for the temperature to rise in March, you can skip the chilly weather and dive straight into summer with Never Young Beach! Put on your floral shirt and leave the lingering cold behind as you embrace the warmth and energy of the season ahead.



March 23, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8633 7602

B10 Live, North Side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan

Paint the City Pink



Fragility and softness have never been his aliases. Pink represents an attitude of self-reinvention, intense passion, pride, and bravery. This year, MiGulu will join hands with community partners from all over to create a city beautification project, retracing the Renaissance of art and recounting the glorious history of pink.



March 23, 2024

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

Paris Match



Don't miss out on the chance to enjoy the delightful blend of Japanese jazz-pop with the passion and dynamism of Brazilian bossa nova, along with the subtle allure of City Pop, as Paris Match brings their unique musical charm to their China tour.



March 24, 2024

For Reservations: +86-15217308683

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

Arts

Dutch Design Dynamics

This special exhibition aims to pay tribute to the historical treasures of Dutch design while celebrating its path towards innovative futures. It particularly focuses on a crucial topic: the industry's commitment to the principles of circular design.



March 21 - 24, 2024

Shenzhen Convention ＆ Exhibition Center, Jintian Road, by Binhe Avenue, Futian

East Lake Spring Stamen



This exhibition, featuring 22 local artists' works, holds special significance at the Shenzhen Art Museum (East Lake Pavilion).



Until March 31, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (East Lake Pavilion), Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu 1st Street, Aiguo Road, Luohu

The Sound Remains on the World



This exhibition features 58 selected calligraphy and painting masterpieces from the He Xiangning Art Museum's collection, along with rich historical documents, showcasing the artistic creations of He Xiangning at significant life milestones and historical events.



March 23 - April 19, 2024

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Avenue, Nanshan

Chaos Mosis



This exhibition continues the artist's longstanding exploration of multiple subjectivities, delving into more radical concepts of nature and culture, spanning vast geological landscapes, intricate microorganisms, and everything in between.



Until May 5, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Ochre and Sky: Listening to the Land of Australia



The exhibition features a widescreen film and installation works by indigenous artist and filmmaker Alice Pegg and Australian-Chinese artist Zhou Xiaoping.



Until May 12, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Great Flux



"Great Flux," as a collaborative project between 1979 Gallery and ShanghART Gallery for this Art Week, presents the role played by artists' works in the rapid development of Chinese society over the past 40 years. These works serve as warm archives, documenting our past postures and appearances.



March 26 - June 23, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Sea of the Cloud



Leung Siu-kei's artistic creations always provoke profound reflections. What's remarkable is that this depth of contemplation doesn't require viewers to possess extensive knowledge or do thorough research beforehand. Simply standing in front of his works, quietly observing, allows one to easily immerse oneself in the aesthetic atmosphere crafted by the artist, thus sparking personal insights and reflections.



March 25 - June 26, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

The Tide Never Recede



This special event showcases the influential Art Nouveau movement, which left an indelible mark on the 20th-century world of commerce, publishing, and design. Featuring the works of the artistic master, Alphonse Mucha, including over 220 representative prints, watercolors, and sketches created during his time in France, the United States, and Czechoslovakia. The exhibition bridges the era of the 1900 Paris World Expo, reflecting on the dawn of the modern world at the turn of the 20th century, offering a captivating visual journey through time and space.



March 26 - June 26, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Road, Shekou, Nanshan

Lifestyle



Special Screening: Micro Clips of SCREENAGERS with Panel Discussions

Join us on March 23 for a special screening at Shekou International School (SIS). SIS will be showcasing the "Screenagers" series of short films, followed by insightful panel discussions led by education experts. Together, we'll explore key issues in adolescent development, including brain development, emotional management, perfectionism, etc.



March 23, 10am - 11.30am

Shekou International School The Bay Campus Theatre, No.80 Gangwan Aveune, Shekou, Nanshan

Alumni French Course

As a French saying goes, "Stay away from the eyes, away from the soul." Have you ever studied in France? Since you came back, you often haven't had the opportunity to practice French? The French International School Guangzhou, Alliance Française Guangzhou and Shenzhen are working together to provide language courses for French alumni, immersing you in French culture. Come and communicate with other former students, discuss your experience in France, and practice French with local teachers.



March 23, 2024

Alliance Française de Shenzhen, Shenzhen University, Nanhai Avenue, Nanshan

Istituto Marangoni Shenzhen Open Day



Delve deep into successful marketing case studies of global luxury brands, tracing back to uncover the essence of brand operations and product marketing. With over 20 years of industry experience, seasoned mentors will provide one-on-one consultations to diagnose and pinpoint the key breakthroughs for your brand.



March 23, 2pm - 4pm

Istituto Marangoni Shenzhen, OCT Loft, No.2 Jinxiu North Road, Nanshan

AHK Ignite: Journey To Success



In the first AHK Ignite of 2024, AHK would like to explore, in cooperation with AHK's event partner, Acclime, how you can leverage the GBA resources to the fullest and find trusted partners, reliable suppliers, and paying customers. Join AHK for an insightful afternoon with senior entrepreneurs from the GBA area who came to Shenzhen with a vision and were able to make their dreams come true.



March 27, 3pm - 6pm

For Details: www.bagevent.com/event/8790694

Azzurro, No.115, Shopping Park B, Zhongxin 2nd Road, Futian

