EGG-cellent Ways to Celebrate Easter in Guangzhou

Saturday & Sunday, March 30 & 31
Easter at the Park
Indulge in a moment of weekend bliss by enjoying a lunch buffet with a variety of seafood to elevate your Easter celebration with your loved ones. Adding a playful twist to the Easter buffet, guests can find three kinds of eggs in different sections of the Dining Room: chocolate eggs in the dessert section, quail eggs at the hot station and egg paintings on the guest tables. An exclusive activity of hand-decorating Easter eggs awaits guests as they commemorate Easter Day at the Dining Room.
Price: RMB438 per adult, RMB219 per child
Available on March 30 & 31, 2024
For Reservations: +8620-3769 1234
Park Hyatt Guangzhou, No.16 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Easter Festive Brunch at LIUHEGUAN
Experience the joy of Easter with a delightful Easter Brunch at LIUHEGUAN. Dive into a feast featuring fresh seafood like mussels, prawns, and scallops, alongside live cooking stations offering Parmesan cheese, pasta, grilled New Zealand lamb chops, Australian beef steaks, and deep-sea fish fillets, complemented by a variety of themed hot dishes, along with 10 varieties of Easter-themed cakes and bread. Plus, enjoy DIY sessions where chefs teach cake decorating, egg painting, and outdoor egg hunts in the garden.
Price: RMB168 per adult, RMB98 per child (120cm - 140cm)
Available on March 30 & 31, 11.30pm - 2pm
For Reservations: +8620-8880 0888
LIUHEGUAN, Baiyun International Conference Center, No.1039-1045 Baiyun Avenue South, Baiyun
Sunday, March 31
Happy Easter at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha
Indulge in a crated festive brunch with a variety of seafood, delicious roasted lamb leg, and a fusion of both Eastern and Western delicacies. Accompanied by intricately shaped rabbit-shaped bread and Easter chocolate eggs, guests may enjoy an atmosphere at SAIL. A variety of fun-filled Easter activities, such as Easter egg graffiti painting, Easter bunny interaction and Egg hunting, are also prepared for guests' enjoyment. Feel the breath of spring and explore the seasonal delights at SAIL.
Price: RMB288 per adult, RMB128 per kid (120cm-140cm), RMB638 per 2 adults and 1 kid
Available on March 31, 12noon - 2.30pm
For Reservations: +8620-3861 1888
Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, Haixinsha East Square, No.32 Linjiang Avenue, Tianhe
Funky Easter Hunt in Langham Place, Guangzhou
Join us for Easter egg painting, a burst of childlike joy and happiness. Over the weekend, a festive feast that boasts a tantalizing array of classic delicacies, seafood, fresh oysters on ice, and Cantonese barbecue. With the allure of spring in the air, embark on a weekend encounter with Langham Place, Guangzhou, and celebrate unforgettable moments with your loved ones.
Adult: RMB328 net per person
Family Package: RMB658 net per package (Serving for 2 adults & 2 children)
Available on March 31, 6pm - 10pm
For Reservations: +8620-8916 3388 ext.6923
Langham Place, Guangzhou, No.638 Xingang East Road, Haizhu
Easter at The Happy Monk
Join The Happy Monk for a special Easter family brunch! Indulge in a delicious brunch menu crafted by the talented Michelin chef while your kids enjoy making Easter cookies and pizza. Don't miss out on the exciting Easter egg hunt and live band entertainment. Let's spring into action and make this Easter memorable for the whole family!
Price: RMB128 per guest
Available on March 31, 12noon - 4pm
For Reservations: +86-15920413629
The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Bunny Bites at W Guangzhou
Indulge in Bunny Bites at W Guangzhou with a delightful coconut passion fruit mousse and a charming pink backpack bunny included in the Family Package. Enjoy engaging children's activities like Q-version avatars, DIY badges, creative painting and dragon head crafts.
Adult Exclusive: RMB398/person
Children Preference: (6-12 years old): RMB188/person
Family Package: (2 adults & 2 children): RMB688/set
Available on March 31, 11am - 3pm
For Reservations: +8620-6680 7816
The Kitchen Table, 2/F, W Guangzhou, No.26 Xian Cun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Easter Brunch at Morton's Grille
Elevate your brunch experience with Morton's Grille's sensational new menu, from classic dishes with a twist to the latest culinary delights, these special Easter Brunch offerings are a feast for the senses.
Price: RMB298 + 10% per guest
Available on March 31, 11am - 2.30pm
For Reservations: +8620-8708 5888 or email heidi.gong@fwmfnb.com
Morton's Grille, Unit L505 and L603, IGC Mall, No.222 Xingming Road, Tianhe
Easter Lunch in Italian Style
The event offers an exceptional opportunity to savor authentic Italian cuisine in Guangzhou. Additionally, children below 12 years old can enjoy a special half-price discount, making this occasion perfect for families to come together and celebrate the joy of Easter. Don't miss the opportunity to meet with F&B experts, catch up on industry news, and extend your network over a memorable Easter Lunch.
Available on March 31, from 12.30pm
For Reservations: +86-15374047022
Piazza Italia, Shop 9-10A, No.8 Xipu Street, Liede Avenue, Tianhe
Easter Brunch at InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center
Easter eggs are coming, colorful and sweet. Pick up your brush, and engage in creative crafts. The mischievous jungle rabbits are inviting friends of all ages to explore immersive adventure missions together. Join our Festival Egg Hunt and Easter Eggs Drawing with your kids, and spend Easter with us at Café Aqua.
Price: RMB308/adult, RMB178/child
March 31, 12noon - 2pm
For Reservations: +8620-8922 8888 ext.6666
InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center, No.828 Yuejiang Middle Road, Haizhu
Easter Brunch at Caffe Mondo
Join Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou for Easter Buffet Brunch at Caffe Mondo, an authentic Italian gourmet experience. Enjoy Easter activities with your family and friends!
Price: RMB388/adult, RMB194/child
March 31, 12noon - 3pm
For Reservations: +8620-8883 3373
Caffe Mondo, 72/F, Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
Happy Easter Lunch Buffet Party at Appetite
Appetite will bring you and your children a Fun Easter party. There will be Easter-themed decorations, a wide variety of seafood, meat, hot dishes, desserts, and etc., multiple holiday-themed games, DIY Easter eggs, and other interactive sessions for children. Let's come together to find delicious food.
Price: RMB188/set, 1 adult & 1 child; RMB358/set, 2 adult & 1 child; for children 1.2m - 1.4m, RMB109/child
March 31, 12noon - 2pm
For Reservations: +8620-8363 8888 ext.88318
Appetite, 5/F, Crowne Plaza Guangzhou City Centre, No.339 Huanshi Road East, Yuexiu
EGGcellent Easter at Bandidos
Hop on over to Bandidos for a festive Easter Egg Decoration Party! Book your spot and receive a giant Easter egg, all the things you need to decorate it, kids' lunch and, of course, face painting. (That face painting is always a hit with the kids - and the adults as they can relax with friends while their kids become a tiger, a flower or even a princess!)
Price: RMB150/person
March 31, 2024
For Reservations: +8620-3803 8557
Bandidos Mexican Cantina, Unit 105-106, Huaxun Street, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe
