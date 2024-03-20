  1. home
  2. Articles

13-Year-Old Student Murdered by Peers in Hebei

By Billy Jiang, March 20, 2024

0 0

In a tragic turn of events, Hebei police announced on the evening of March 17 that a 13-year-old student from the province's Feixiang District was murdered on March 10, with all suspects apprehended by March 11.

_20240320153241.jpg

Police statement on the murder investigation. Screenshot by That's

According to the police report, all three suspects involved in the case are between the ages of 12 and 14.

Per the Criminal Law of the People's Republic of China, individuals aged 12 to less than 14 who commit intentional homicide or inflict severe injuries resulting in death or serious disability through exceptionally cruel means, and whose actions are deemed particularly egregious by the Supreme People's Procuratorate, shall bear criminal responsibility.

Legal experts specializing in juvenile crime explain that the amendment to the Criminal Law, which came into effect on March 1, 2021, lowered the minimum age of criminal responsibility from 14 to 12, with the additional procedural condition of approval by the Supreme People's Procuratorate for prosecution.

This means that only with approval from the highest procuratorate can a case proceed to the criminal justice system, where the court will determine guilt and sentencing. 

In China, minors are not subject to the death penalty. However, if the crime is deemed severe and the circumstances extremely grave, the maximum penalty can be life imprisonment or placement in a juvenile correctional facility.

The police report immediately sparked significant public debate. 

One prevalent viewpoint highlights the challenges of today's youth living in an era of pervasive internet connectivity, where information overload makes it increasingly difficult to discern whether a person, regardless of age, possesses the maturity and cognitive abilities beyond their years.

We invite you to share your perspectives on this matter, and stay tuned for more content related to mental health by following 'Beyond Shame' – A New Column by Lorraine Lee, Founder of Mental Health platform Inward Living and CEO of The Kindness Dealer, offering confidential and personalized consultations to help individuals gain insight into their struggles and the influences shaping their lives.

READ MORE: Introducing 'Beyond Shame' – A New Column by Lorraine Lee

To see all articles in the column 'Beyond Shame,' click here.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Murder Heibei Mental Health Juvenile Crime

more news

5 Ways SinoUnited Health are Helping in Pink Ribbon Month

5 Ways SinoUnited Health are Helping in Pink Ribbon Month

Join Charity Program of SUH and Bring More Care to Breast Health

Lorraine Lee on Sexual Trauma & Mental Health Awareness

Lorraine Lee on Sexual Trauma & Mental Health Awareness

Inward Living founder's 2021 Awareness Campaign runs throughout October.

Bali Police: Death of 2 Chinese Nationals was 'Murder-Suicide'

Bali Police: Death of 2 Chinese Nationals was 'Murder-Suicide'

Denpasar Police gave a press conference on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

16-Year-Old in Beijing Accused of Murder

He also stands accused of committing a series of violent assaults.

Guangdong Health Code Officially Goes Offline

The Yuekang Code is officially dead.

IMPORTANT: Changes to Health Code and Entering Shenzhen Rules

Entry rules for multiple cities in China just got stricter

Jiahui Health Pink Ribbon: Raising Awareness for Breast Cancer

Together, the Women's Federation, Jiahui Health, and the District Cancer Rehabilitation Association launched the Breast Cancer Public Welfare Project.

Zero New COVID Cases, Health Code Color Rules Updated

And so it drags on...

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Updated! Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Guangzhou

All the Bing: A Guide to China's Favorite Street Food

WIN! 21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Traveler Caught Smuggling Moutai Disguised as Shower Gel

Traveler Caught Smuggling Moutai Disguised as Shower Gel

13-Year-Old Student Murdered by Peers in Hebei

13-Year-Old Student Murdered by Peers in Hebei

Unlocking Young Minds: Discover the IB Difference at SCIS

Unlocking Young Minds: Discover the IB Difference at SCIS

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives