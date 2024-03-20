  1. home
  2. Articles

Unlocking Young Minds: Discover the IB Difference at SCIS

By Daniel Eschtruth, March 20, 2024

0 0

Hear personally from Daniel Escthruth, Director of Schools at SCIS, as he shares invaluable insights into the benefits of an International Baccalaureate (IB) education for young learners and why SCIS is the key to unlocking your child’s potential. Watch the video above.

Check out the full video of Mr. Eschtruth as he reflects on the dynamic landscape, challenges, and triumphs of being an international educator for over two decades. Scan the QR code below.

Weixin-Image_20240320081724.jpg

Mark your calendars for the SCIS Hongqiao Early Childhood Campus (Nursery – Grade 1) Open House on March 29.

Prospective families are invited to meet the administration team, explore the recently renovated facilities, and experience the little dragon journey at SCIS.

Limited seats available, so register now to secure your spot!

Discover a global standard of early childhood education. Discover SCIS.

Register for the SCIS Hongqiao ECE Campus Open House – March 29.

Weixin-Image_20240320081735.jpg

more news

Nurturing Young Minds Through the Magic of Dramatic Play at SCIS

Nurturing Young Minds Through the Magic of Dramatic Play at SCIS

Unlocking creativity, one cardboard box spaceship at a time – where SCIS kids turn imagination into symbols and adventure.

Discover a Shanghai School That Ticks All the Boxes

Discover a Shanghai School That Ticks All the Boxes

Taking an innovative approach to holistic education.

Discover a British School in the Heart of Shanghai

Discover a British School in the Heart of Shanghai

Britannica International School Shanghai delivers the best of British education.

Unlocking Opportunities: How Knowledge Empowers Progress at SCIS

The Director of Schools at SCIS explores the transformative impact of education on personal and academic success.

Discover SCIS | Open House – Explore the Future, Today!

Only one week left to register for the SCIS Open House on November 10.

Unlock Your Child's Potential: Discover the Curiosity Approach!

Imagine a school where curiosity is not just encouraged, but celebrated?

WATCH: Mother Makes Young Son ‘Confess’ Crime to Police

The incident occurred in Wenzhou, Zhejiang Province in South China.

A School for Confident, Caring & Curious Young Learners

Discover 'The Twelve Values' that define a YCIS Early Years education.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

40 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Updated! Where to Celebrate St Patrick's Day in Guangzhou

All the Bing: A Guide to China's Favorite Street Food

WIN! 21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Traveler Caught Smuggling Moutai Disguised as Shower Gel

Traveler Caught Smuggling Moutai Disguised as Shower Gel

13-Year-Old Student Murdered by Peers in Hebei

13-Year-Old Student Murdered by Peers in Hebei

Unlocking Young Minds: Discover the IB Difference at SCIS

Unlocking Young Minds: Discover the IB Difference at SCIS

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

28 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Beijing

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives