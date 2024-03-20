Unlocking Young Minds: Discover the IB Difference at SCIS

Hear personally from Daniel Escthruth, Director of Schools at SCIS, as he shares invaluable insights into the benefits of an International Baccalaureate (IB) education for young learners and why SCIS is the key to unlocking your child’s potential. Watch the video above.



Check out the full video of Mr. Eschtruth as he reflects on the dynamic landscape, challenges, and triumphs of being an international educator for over two decades. Scan the QR code below.



Mark your calendars for the SCIS Hongqiao Early Childhood Campus (Nursery – Grade 1) Open House on March 29.

Prospective families are invited to meet the administration team, explore the recently renovated facilities, and experience the little dragon journey at SCIS.

Limited seats available, so register now to secure your spot!

Discover a global standard of early childhood education. Discover SCIS.

