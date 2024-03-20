33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

Mar 30: Colors of Carnatic: A South Indian Holi Extravaganza @ Indian Kitchen

Get ready to immerse yourself in colors as the South Indian community in Shanghai hosts an unforgettable Holi party!

Join them as they celebrate the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring with traditional rituals and vibrant festivities.

Step into a world adorned with intricate rangoli designs and vibrant floral arrangements, where laughter fills the air and excitement knows no bounds.

Experience the magic of Holi as they light the sacred bonfire, symbolizing victory and blessings for prosperity.

Arm yourself with packets of colorful powder and get ready to paint the town in every hue imaginable.

Dance to the beat of traditional South Indian music, indulge in mouthwatering delicacies, and savor the flavors of home amidst the joyous revelry.



Don't miss this chance to be a part of a cultural extravaganza unlike any other. Join for a Holi celebration that promises to be truly unforgettable!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 30, 12-4pm; RMB169 Early Bird, RMB219 Presale, RMB249 on the Door.

Indian Kitchen, Block 8, 3911 Hongmei Bei Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹梅北路3911号8号楼, 近延安西路.

Friday



Common Rare 'General Store' Pop Up @ ANKEN

It has almost been a year since Common Rare opened their last pop-up store, and the wait is over as they partner up with ANKEN to launch our very first 'General Store.'

In this warm and quiet space, they hope to bridge the distance between you and the idea of slow-living and aesthetics in this bustling city.

Drop by and explore more than 50 independent brand's goodies starting this Friday!

Fri Mar 22 to Wed May 15, 11am-7pm; Free.

ANKEN, 363 Changping Lu, by Jiangning Lu 昌平路363号, 近江宁路.

Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, the Moulin Rouge, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.



READ MORE: Moulin Dream: A 1920s Shanghai Interactive Theater Experience

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri Mar 22, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Cocktails & Beats @ WOOBAR

Cocktails & Beats sees Ryan, co-founder of Wuhan bar Happy Go Lucky, visit W Shanghai – The Bund's WOOBAR for a one-night cocktail event, presenting four specialty cocktails: Plenteous Harvest, Old Balance, Coffee Tonic and Pizza Gimlet. An unforgettable night of cocktails awaits.

Fri Mar 22, from 8.30pm.

WOOBAR, W Shanghai – The Bund, 4/F, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu 旅顺路66号4楼, 近东长治路.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie Mercury, as I live and breath! Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Mar 22, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Black Wax: Heavy Metal Record Night @ Cave

Join DJ BO (“Shanghai's #2 DJ”) for a night of spinning heavy metal records of all sorts.

He'll have his back-breaking, soul-shaking collection in tow: from 70's hard rock classic 45's to compilation LPs featuring rare Mongolian folk-metal.

His ear is gold and his needle dropping skills are impeccable. All are welcome to bring their own metal records to spin during the night, too!

Fri Mar 22, from 9.30pm; Free Entry.

Cave, 2/F, Building 1, 128 Anshun Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 安顺路128号1号楼2楼, 近凯旋路.

Friday & Saturday



Experience the Essence of Italy: Exclusive Four Hands Dinner @ Prego Italian Restaurant

Head along to Prego for an exceptional two-evening culinary event, uniting the talents of special guest, Executive Chef James Foglieni from The Westin Excelsior Rome, with Prego's own Chef Vuinner Wu from The Westin Bund Center Shanghai.

Together, they'll craft an extraordinary 'Four Hands' dinner that will escort your palate on a journey from the gastronomic heights of Northern Italy to the vibrant tastes of the South, all through a meticulously curated five-course menu that harmoniously blends traditional and modern cuisine.

With limited seating available, reservations are strongly encouraged to ensure your place at this unique dining experience. To reserve your table, please call 6103 5048 or 021-63351888 ext. 7360.

Fri & Sat Mar 22 & 23; RMB688 per person.

Prego, The Westin Bund Center Shanghai, 2/F, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu 地址 河南中路88号外滩中心2楼,威斯汀大酒店,近广东路.



80s Skate Night @ RIINK



Get ready to party like it's the 80s! This weekend at RIINK, they're bringing you the ultimate blast from the past with our 80s Skate Night.

Hit the dance floor as DJ Thee Baron and DJ FLYZ spin the grooviest tunes that will transport you straight back to the era of big hair and neon colors.

Lace up your skates and hit the rink while enjoying delicious food and refreshing drinks. Don't forget to rock your best wig and embrace the retro vibes.

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Mar 22 & 23, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Hollywood Glam @ La Suite



Get ready for the most glamorous party in town. You can be your own superstar. This Saturday at the Hollywood Glam Party at La Suite, get ready for the paparazzi bulbs to flash!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Mar 22 & 23, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Chillin' & Grillin' BBQ @ Cages



Every Saturday, Cages Jing'an roll out their award-winning southern style BBQ. It's from noon until sold out, so don't miss out!

Every Sat, 12 noon until they sell out.

Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Shanghai Mamas Egg Hunt @ SCIS

Join Shanghai Mamas for an Egg Hunt extravaganza at Shanghai Community International School (SCIS), designed especially for children 10 years old and under.

Get ready for double the fun with two separate egg hunts – one for kids 4 years old and under and another for children aged 5-10.

But wait, there's more! Kids can enjoy face painting, engaging arts and crafts activities, and photos with the Bunny! There will also be delicious snacks available for purchase from vendors.

Remember, pre-purchased tickets are a must for entry; no tickets will be sold at the door! Tickets are RMB90 per child, accompanying adults are free.

Tickets will sell fast, so don't miss this egg-citing event – scan QR on the poster above to purchase tickets!

Sat Mar 23, 10am-12 Noon; RMB90.

SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹桥路1161号, 近伊犁路.

Holi Party Festival of Colors

Get ready for an epic day of color, food and fun, as Dragon Events brings you the most anticipated party of the year.

They've teamed up with Kebabs on the Grille to bring you amazing food, drinks and awesome performances.



Enjoy our all you can eat Indian buffet lunch, booze and soft drinks, a tea tasting, music from top DJs and classical Indian dance performances.

READ MORE: Holi Party Festival of Colors – Tickets On Sale Now!

Ticket includes...



An Indian lunch buffet

Ghujias – sweet deep-fried dumplings

One Drink

Tea Tasting



Organic Colors to Throw

DJs

Performances

Pre-sale tickets are just RMB239, but only until TODAY, March 20. They’ll be RMB299 on the door (if there are any left), so get yours now to avoid disappointment!

Scan the QR on the poster below to get your tickets now:

Sat Mar 23, 11am-4pm; RMB239.

Laowaijie, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄.

Festival of Colors on the Bund @ POP Shanghai



Embark on a chromatic journey with a 12-hour open-air Festival of Colors party at the POP Shanghai on the Bund, an enchanting Holi celebration set against the breath-taking backdrop of Shanghai's iconic skyline.

The venue, perched on the Bund, offers unrivaled panoramic views, creating an ethereal atmosphere where the Shanghai skyline and the Bund become a canvas for the hues of Holi.

Dance freely beneath the open sky, feeling the rhythm sync with the setting sun, creating a magical moment as day turns into night.

For VIP Table booking contact – 15221472779

Sat Mar 23, 2pm-1am; RMB118-188.

POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.

Appreciation Day Party @ Abbey Road

Save the date, a completely open bar for one hour from 6-7pm FREE on selected beer and sangria as Abbey Road says thank you to YOU, their loyal cutomers.

Not enough for you? Nicely sozzled now, it will be followed by some live music.

Sat Mar 23, Open Bar 6-7pm, Live Music from 7pm; Free!

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

'Detour' Film Screening & DJ BO Afterparty @ Yuyintang

This Saturday, take the lonely road to a screening of legendary film noir cult classic Detour. It will be introduced by DJ BO and will be followed by a DJ set afterparty.

The movie is considered one of the greatest low budget films of all time. It was not a major hit and fell into the public domain, making this a guilt free screening.

It has since been recognized for its unique, dreamlike perspective and become a cult classic. DJ BO of the Guilt Free Cinema Club will awkwardly introduce the movie, and some would say awkwardly follow it with a DJ set.

Movie (English with Chinese subtitles) starts 8pm!



Sat Mar 23, from 7.30pm; Free.

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Beats & Bruises @ BNC



Join the Transmission Vinyl Crew as they spin their vinyls with the best rock & roll from the 80s, 90s and today!

Sat Mar 23, from 9pm; Free Entry.

BnC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu 西康路685号, 近昌平路.

No Rockstars Vol. 6 X Matt FX @ W Shanghai



The sixth installment of the legendary No Rockstars night will feature an exclusive appearance of New York icon Matt FX, alongside local heroes at WOOBAR® with a lot of nice surprises.

Don't want to miss out this epic Saturday night; dance the night away together in pure W Sound!

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Mar 23, 9pm-2am; RMB188 Early Bird; RMB218 Presale; RMB248 on the Door, includes one drink.

W Shanghai, 66 Lvshun Lu, by Dongchangzhi Lu 旅顺路66号, 近东长治路.

Sunday



Kids Pizza Making Class @ Geneva



Every Sunday in March head along to Geneva at 2pm to learn the magical Italian art of pizza making. Even better – it's totally free!

Sun Mar 24, 2pm; Free.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Gypsy Jazz Duo @ Cotton's

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Gypsy Jazz as two extraordinary musicians come together for a captivating performance at Cotton's.

Marc and Etienne, seasoned artists with a passion for this vibrant genre, will serenade you with their soulful rhythms and timeless classics.

From Marc's early dedication to Gypsy Jazz to Etienne's deep-rooted connection to the style, their collaboration promises to transport you to the heart of musical bliss.

Head along to Cotton's for a delightful Sunday brunch filled with the infectious energy and improvisational flair of Gypsy Jazz.

Sun Mar 24, 1-4pm; Free.

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Shanghai Indie Film Meetups: 'Flesh And The Devil' @ Rays Private

Join Shanghai Indie Film Meetups for a filmmaking mixer and classic film screening. The dress code is Vintage Hollywood.

From 6pm-8pm will be a cocktail party with soundtrack music playlist, and at 8pm will be a screening of the 1926 classic Flesh and The Devil with a soundtrack of modern R&B music mixed by DJ BO.

The movie stars the classic pairing of 'The Great Lover' John Gilbert and the enigmatic Greta Garbo. DJ BO will introduce the film. The movie will have both English and Chinese inter-titles.



Sun Mar 24, 6-10pm; Free.

Rays Private, 154 Fenyang Lu .汾阳路154号.

Ongoing



SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Mar 21, 8pm, RMB128

Fri Mar 22, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Mar 23, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu Mar 28, 8pm, RMB158

Fri Mar 29, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Mar 30, 2pm, RMB188

Sat Mar 30, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Mar 30, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Until Mar 22: TEC SHINE | WE Exhibition @ Raffles City Changning



To celebrate the month-long International Women's Day campaign, The Expatriate Center (TEC), with the collaborative efforts of various organizations, has launched our TEC SHINE | WE Exhibition from March 6 to 22 at Raffles City Changning, East Mall.

This exhibition serves as a platform for commemorating International Women's Day, fostering cross-cultural understanding among nations, and raising awareness for supporting children's Congenital Heart Disease and Character Education.

READ MORE: TEC SHINE | WE Exhibition To Inspire

Until Mar 22, 10am-10pm; Free.

Raffles City Changning, East Mall 1F, 1139 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu 长宁路1139号, 近凯旋路.

Until Mar 24: RVLT Bar Pop Up Dinner @ The St. Regis



Singapore's renowned food and beverage bar RVLT, in collaboration with Sparking Plus Asia, will present a flash dinner at The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan.

Founders and renowned Sommeliers of RVLT, Alvin Gho and Ian Lim, will attend the event to guide guests through the wine and food pairings, while Chef Sunny Leong will showcase the diverse and unique flavors of Asian cuisine, providing guests with an unforgettable dining experience.

RVLT is a food and beverage bar that offers highly drinkable, interesting yet uncomplicated wine options, while also specializing in providing upscale bar food.

READ MORE: Singapore's Hip RVLT Bar Pop Up Dinner at The St. Regis

Exclusive Brunch Deal for That’s Shanghai Readers

A 4-course brunch will also available on the Saturdays the 23rd from 12-3pm and priced at just RMB268 per person for That’s Shanghai readers, down from RMB298.



For more information and reservations, please call +86 21 6257 9999 or scan the QRs on the poster above.



Until Mar 24.

The St. Regis Shanghai Jingan, 1008 Beijing Xi Lu, by Jiangning Lu 地北西路1008号, 近江宁路.

Until Mar 31: Exhibition « Marchands de Sable » @ Chez Jojo



The opening of an exhibition of a collection of Hervé Dauce Illustrations: a glimpse into the narrative of 'Marchands de Sable,' a dystopian universe immersing the Western myth of the Sandman in an Eastern Sci-fi environment.

In a sleepless and dreamless world, an old flying junk smuggles a mysterious sand from a far corner of the forgotten Silk Road, to bring back hope to Shanghai...

Hervé draws his inspiration from the European comic book culture, his style strongly influenced by the graphism of masters like Moebius or Sergio Toppi.

Exhibition runs to March 31.

Until Mar 31.

Chez JOJO Wine & Garden, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Looking Ahead

Mar 26: We Love Music Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Music Quiz.

Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Mar 26, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Mar 27: Whiskey Dinner @ Morton's the Steakhouse

A special whisky pairing dinner to celebrate International Whiskey Day on March 27.

Wed Mar 27, 7pm; RMB688+.

Morton's the Steakhouse, 4/F, IFC Mall, 8 Shiji Dadao, by Lujiazui Huan Lu 国金中心IFC商场4楼，世纪大道8号，近陆家嘴环路.

Mar 29: China in Melody @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center



The Maritime Silk Road Ensemble is composed of four of the most talented young classical Chinese musicians, who play the clarinet, viola, cello, and piano, respectively. They have diverse performance styles, a rich repertoire, and have performed worldwide.

They continually explore and innovate, premiering several new works infused with Chinese cultural elements, not only showcasing the ensemble's unique insights into music, but also aiming to showcase the charm of Chinese music to the world.

Scan the QR code to get your ticket now:

Fri Mar 29, 7.45; RMB149-299.



Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道.

Mar 29: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl. Expect all the classics and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Mar 29, 9pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Mar 30: Yaya’s 2nd Anniversary Party X Pang Mei Noodles (Beijing) @ Yaya’s

Pang Mei 胖妹面庄, the Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded noodle shop hailing from Beijing, is coming to Shanghai for one-day-only for the Yaya’s 2nd anniversary party.

Guests can expect fiery flavors of Chongqing noodles, snacks and desserts, as well as a special collaboration pasta with Yaya’s paired with cocktails from China’s first craft gin, Peddlers Gin Company, and an afterparty that will go late into the night.

The pop up menu will be available for one-day only across both lunch and dinner, with reservations highly recommended – walk-ins will also be welcomed based on a first come, first served basis (good luck with that though – this one is sure to book out).

After dinner, Yaya’s will celebrate late into the night with their Alley Disco night featuring local legend DJs Victor Aime, Amber Akilla and Tatz and pop up bars from Peddlers Gin Company, PAO, Brewlosophy and Sad Gorilla Club.

The Yaya’s team will also be slinging free pizzas late into the night!

Sat Mar 30, Lunch 12-3pm, Dinner 5-10pm, Party 10pm-Late.



Location: Yaya’s, Unit E, 329 Tongren Lu, by Nanyang Lu 铜仁路329号1层E区，近南阳路.

Mar 30: Celebrate Life @ Ming Art Gallery



'Celebrate Life: A Love for Animal Portraits' art exhibition is an ode to the animal kingdom, as well as it is a celebration of life.

Be intrigued by a carefully created, balanced mix of patiently crafted oil portraits of soulful animals, and abstract acrylic pieces that invite you to celebrate life.

Jenna Rautén is an accomplished Finnish artist whose work has reached eyes worldwide, and is now making her Shanghai debut.



Opening Party Sat Mar 30, 4-6pm; Free Entry.

Exhibition runs daily Mar 30-Apr 14, 10am-6pm.

Ming Art Gallery (7-109), M50 Art District, 50 Moganshan Lu, by Aomen Lu 莫干山路50号, 近澳门路.

Mar 30: Sebjak (Swe) ft. Essentials Vol.4 @ La Barra



Get ready for another spectacular night as Space Panda presents another epic party for all dancefloor enthusiasts, ensuring an eclectic journey through music history. Sebjak - Sweden's very own house music sensation is set to be the star of the night.

Sebjak has grown into a world phenomenon courtesy of explosive talent, unrelenting energy and unparalleled creativity. By producing some of the most critically acclaimed records, he has built a strong reputation for putting out fresh, modern electronic music.

For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Sat Mar 30, 9pm-Late; Early Bird RMB138, Presale RMB168, Door RMB198, includes one drink.

La Barra, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室，近新闸路.

Apr 2 & 3: Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio @ Shanghai Cultural Square



World-renowned Japanese jazz pianist Tsuyoshi Yamamoto will make his Chinese mainland debut next month, playing on stage in Shanghai for the first time.



The Tsuyoshi Yamamoto Trio will perform on April 2 and 3 at Shanghai Cultural Square, as part of the 39th Shanghai Spring International Music Festival.

The trio will wow audiences with famous classic jazz standards and brand new song performances, making this a truly rare international art event for Shanghai.

READ MORE: Jazz Legend Tsuyoshi Yamamoto to Make China Debut

Scan the QR code to get your ticket now:



Tue & Wed Apr 2 & 3, 7.30pm; RMB80-1,080 RMB



Shanghai Cultural Square, 597 Fuxing Zhong Lu, by Shaanxi Nan Lu 复兴中路597号, 近陕西南路.

Apr 13: Future of Education @ The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi

Have you ever wondered what life is really like at Oxford, Brown, Harvard and MIT?

The Future of Education Conference is setting sail once again, building upon last year's success, to create a truly insightful event in the field of education.



This year, the conference will focus on globally renowned institutions of higher education, bringing together distinguished professors, outstanding alumni, and professionals from top universities to collectively explore life in higher education.

If you have a child considering higher education overseas, then sign up today for your chance to be part of this conference.



Sat Apr 13, 9am-12.30pm; RMB180.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.

