9 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Britannica International School Shanghai



Conveniently located in the heart of the city, Britannica International School Shanghai delivers the best of British education to pupils aged 2 to 18.

The school follows the English National Curriculum, adapted to meet the needs of international students.



Their commitment to maintaining a low teacher to student ratio, with small class sizes, means they have the time to identify, celebrate and develop excellence in every child.

Britannica Open Days kick off with an engaging and captivating performance by their talented students.



Following the performance, Principal Paul Farrell will give a presentation, highlighting the unique features and advantages that make Britannica an outstanding school for families in Shanghai.

Mr. John Benson, Head of Primary, will also be holding a panel discussion, with current primary students sharing their own experience at Britannica from both academic and extra-curriculum aspects.

You will then have the opportunity to join a demo class and a school tour lead by the admissions team.

Dates:



Thursday, March 28, 9.30-11.30am

Thursday, April 25, 9.30-11.30am



Address: 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:



Concordia International School Shanghai

Concordia International School Shanghai are excited to welcome prospective students and their parents to their Open Days in March 2024.



Join them to discover more about their commitment to authentic learning and student-centered character development.

Engage with their qualified faculty, explore their uniquely designed learning spaces, and learn about their comprehensive college counseling program.

Dates:

Saturday, March 23, 9-11am

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

Telephone: +86 21 5899 0380

Email: admissions@concordiashanghai.org

Address: 345 Huangyang Lu, by Mingyue Lu, Pudong District 黄杨路345号, 近明月路

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi cordially invites families to immerse themselves in a vibrant educational community during their Early Years and Junior School Open Mornings, Early Years Stay and Play Events and Senior School Immersion Days.

The Open Mornings are designed for parents, and provide a detailed perspective of the college, curriculum, community and the opportunity to understand what makes a Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi education special.

You will have the opportunity to:

Connect with the Dulwich team and meet their dedicated teachers

Tour the state-of-the-art campus facilities and see classrooms in action

Learn about their innovative curriculum and educational philosophy

Ask the questions that are important to you

Stay and Plays

Stay and Plays are designed for younger learners. This interactive experience allows your child to engage in a variety of educational activities, giving your family a taste of the vibrant and nurturing environment that Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi prides itself on.

It's an opportunity for children to immerse themselves in the learning culture of the school, making it a truly special feature of the Stay and Play.



Dates:

Thursday, March 28

Thursday, April 18

Senior School Immersion Days

Much more than a typical open day, Senior School Immersion Days go beyond the regular school tour, offering an immersive exploration.

Your child will delve into the dynamic curriculum, explore state-of-the-art facilities and – more importantly – interact with dedicated educators and students.

It's an authentic experience tailored to help your child determine if Dulwich aligns with their educational aspirations.



Dates:

Senior School Immersion Days are on an appointment basis – register through the QR code below and the Admissions Team will reach out to you

Address: 2000 Qianpujing Lu, by Shuguang Lu, Minhang District 茜浦泾路2000号, 近曙光路.



To book your place, scan the QR code on the poster below:

German School Shanghai | Deutsche Schule Shanghai (DSS)

German School Shanghai (DSS) is part of the Global Network of German Schools. For preschoolers to 3rd graders, both campuses – Yangpu and Hongqiao – have a DaF (German as Foreign Language) program to accommodate your child without any prior German language knowledge.

Join them for the upcoming Open Days to:



Explore the campus



Meet the team

Learn what German education is all about

Talk with parents

Join various activities

Yangpu Campus

Dates:

Tuesday, March 26, 10am-1pm



Address: 758 Jiangwancheng Lu, by Yinhang Lu 江湾城路758号, 近殷行路

Hongqiao Campus

Wednesday March 27, 8-10am & 3-5pm

Address: 350 Gaoguang Lu, by Zhuguang Lu 高光路350号, 近诸光路

To book your place at either campus, scan the QR code on the poster above.

Shanghai Community International School (SCIS)



Discover the vibrant, inclusive, and international community of Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) during their upcoming Open House on March 29.

SCIS is welcoming potential families to explore their campus, meet their impressive administrative team, and witness the dynamic student life at SCIS.

Take a tour of their state-of-the-art facilities and catch a glimpse of students fully engaged in their lessons.

It's an opportunity to experience firsthand the excellence and warmth that define the SCIS educational community.

They look forward to welcoming you into the SCIS family!

Dates: Friday, March 29, 9-10.30am



Address:

Hongqiao ECE Campus, 2212 Hongqiao Lu, by Hongmei Lu, Changning District 虹桥路2212号, 近虹梅路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

Shanghai French School | Lycée Francais De Shanghai

Shanghai French School welcomes over 1,360 students of more than 40 nationalities, aged 2 to 18 years old, across its two campuses.

A lot of non-French speaking students are currently enrolled at Shanghai French School with the help of the FLSCo program (French intensive course).

Head along to the Open Days at the Qingpu and Yangpu campuses in March and April to discover more!

This is an occasion for families to:

Visit the campuses, discover the LFS infrastructure

Meet the LFS team, including the school leadership

Benefit from a detailed presentation of the curriculum, the language streams, as well as the program dedicated to non-French speaking students

Talk with families who have enrolled their children at the LFS

Ask all your questions

Yangpu Campus



Thursday, March 14

Thursday, April 11

Address: 788 Jiangwancheng Lu, by Yinxing Lu, Yangpu District 江湾城路788号, 近殷行路



Qingpu Campus

Thursday, March 21

Thursday, April 18

Address: 350 Gaoguang Lu, by Gaojing Zhi Lu, Qingpu District 高光路350号, 近高泾支路

To book your place, scan the relevant QR code on the poster below.





Nord Anglia International School (NAIS) Shanghai, Pudong

Join one of NAIS Pudong's upcoming Open Days and you’ll have the opportunity to learn more about life at the school, ask any questions you may have about your child’s academic journey, and then tour their beautiful campus and meet with a variety of teaching staff and students.

Learn more about NAIS Pudong's close personalized learning environment; their British curriculum setup and IB Diploma programme and how they’re delivered; and delve into their unique collaborations with world-class establishments such as Juilliard, MIT, IMG Academy and UNICEF.

NAIS Pudong will also provide updates on their brand new Scholarship and New Horizons programs during the sessions.

Dates:

Wednesday, March 27, 9am

Thursday, April 25, 9am

Wednesday May 29, 9am

Address: 2888 Junmin Gong Lu, by Henghe Zhong Lu, Pudong District 军民公路2888号，近恒和中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:

Wellington College International Shanghai



Choosing the right school for your child is one of the most important decisions your family will make. You want to be confident that your child will receive a top-notch education in a safe, nurturing and supportive environment where they start every day eager to learn and grow.

The best way to support this decision is to visit in person and see for yourself what makes Wellington College International Shanghai so special.

Join them at one of their open mornings or tailored tours and experience firsthand the vibrant and dynamic learning community they have created.

Dates:

Thursday, March 21, 9-10.30am (Chinese)

Friday, March 22, 9-10.30am (English)



Address: 1500 Yaolong Lu, Pudong New District

Wellington College International Shanghai's Admissions Team is there to assist you every step of the way, providing you with all you need to know about the school.



To book your place, email admissions.shanghai@wellingtoncollege.cn or scan the QR code on the poster above.

YCIS Shanghai

On Open Days, YCIS Shanghai introduce their history and network, educational philosophy and curriculum, teachers, and academic achievements.

Following a presentation, visiting families will be guided by the admissions team to visit classrooms and Learning Communities to experience children's real learning environment and gain a deeper understanding of how your child can be part of this vibrant international community.



Addresses:



Ronghua Campus: 59 West Ronghua Avenue, Puxi, Shanghai

Hongqiao Campus: 11 Shuicheng Road, Puxi, Shanghai

Gubei Campus: 18 West Ronghua Avenue, Puxi, Shanghai

Regency Park Campus: 1817 Huamu Road, Pudong, Shanghai

Century Park Campus: 1433 Dongxiu Road, Pudong, Shanghai

Lingang Campus: No.1 Yinlian Road, Nanhui New Town, Shanghai

For dates and to book your place, scan the QR code on the poster above.



