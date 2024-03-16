  1. home
FREE! Uncover the Fascinating Origins of Your Daily Brew

By That's, March 16, 2024

Coffee: the aromatic elixir that fuels our mornings and powers us through the day. But do you know the captivating tale behind your favorite cup of joe? Let's journey back in time to discover the intriguing origins of this beloved beverage.

rodrigo-flores-sn87TQ_o7zs-unsplash.jpg

Legend has it that coffee was discovered by an Ethiopian goat herder named Kaldi. One day, Kaldi noticed his goats frolicking with unusual energy after munching on bright red berries from a certain tree. Curious, he sampled the berries himself and experienced a newfound vitality. Word of this magical fruit spread, eventually reaching Yemen, where the first coffee plants were cultivated for their energizing properties.

jannis-brandt-qLFJ0uCF9oY-unsplash.jpg

Fast forward to the 21st century, and coffee has become a global phenomenon, with China embracing its rich aroma and bold flavor. As coffee culture continues to flourish in China, cafes and coffeehouses are bustling hubs of social activity, offering an escape from the daily grind.

Now that you've savored the tale of coffee's journey from Ethiopian pastures to Chinese cafes, it's time to enjoy a cup of your own. As a token of appreciation for joining us on this caffeinated adventure, we're thrilled to present you with FREE coffee vouchers.

FREE!

To help you create special coffee moments, That's Guangzhou is delighted to collaborate with Kafelaku Coffee, offering you incredible gifts to enhance your experience. 

Imagine the aroma of freshly brewed coffee as you peer into the diverse world of coffee.

202402/Kafelaku-Coffee-30-Off-Coupon-for-Coffee-Product.jpg

Kafelaku Coffee: 30% Off Coupon for Coffee Product

202402/Kafelaku-Coffee-50-Off-Coupon-for-Pour-Over-Coffee.jpg

Kafelaku Coffee: 50% Off Coupon for Pour Over Coffee

202402/Kafelaku-Coffee-Buy-1-Get-1-Free-Coupon.jpg

Kafelaku Coffee: Buy 1 Get 1 Free Coupon

Simply add them to your shopping cart for FREE! But act fast, as these offers are limited in quantity. Seize the opportunity to enrich your coffee ritual and embark on a journey of discovery today. 

Hurry, for the magic of coffee awaits!

NOTICE: These coupons entitle you to the following stores: Shamian StoreShamian2.0 StoreTaojin StoreShangxiajiu StoreJinhao Building StoreWuyang Village StoreFour Sea Walk StoreTianhe Telecom Store and Sanyuanli Store.

Kafelaku Coffee

640-11-.jpeg

Since opened in Guangzhou in 2011, Kafelaku Coffee has been with us for more than 12 years. Focusing on high-quality coffee, they brought Kopiluwak coffee to China very early. Over the past decade, they have committed to build a complete industrial chain, from coffee cultivation, coffee roasting to online and offline stores. Kafelaku Coffee developed from the Greater Bay Area and spread all over the country, with multiple stores and products in the CBD of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Providing tasty drink and food, they welcome friends from all over the world to visit their incredible art space.

Coffee Coffee Culture Kafelaku Coffee Free Treat

