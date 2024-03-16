FREE! Uncover the Fascinating Origins of Your Daily Brew

Coffee: the aromatic elixir that fuels our mornings and powers us through the day. But do you know the captivating tale behind your favorite cup of joe? Let's journey back in time to discover the intriguing origins of this beloved beverage.



Legend has it that coffee was discovered by an Ethiopian goat herder named Kaldi. One day, Kaldi noticed his goats frolicking with unusual energy after munching on bright red berries from a certain tree. Curious, he sampled the berries himself and experienced a newfound vitality. Word of this magical fruit spread, eventually reaching Yemen, where the first coffee plants were cultivated for their energizing properties.

Fast forward to the 21st century, and coffee has become a global phenomenon, with China embracing its rich aroma and bold flavor. As coffee culture continues to flourish in China, cafes and coffeehouses are bustling hubs of social activity, offering an escape from the daily grind.

Kafelaku Coffee



Since opened in Guangzhou in 2011, Kafelaku Coffee has been with us for more than 12 years. Focusing on high-quality coffee, they brought Kopiluwak coffee to China very early. Over the past decade, they have committed to build a complete industrial chain, from coffee cultivation, coffee roasting to online and offline stores. Kafelaku Coffee developed from the Greater Bay Area and spread all over the country, with multiple stores and products in the CBD of Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Providing tasty drink and food, they welcome friends from all over the world to visit their incredible art space.